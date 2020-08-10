Beirut blast

Arguably the major news story of the week was the huge blast that devastated much of Lebanon’s capital this week, a new blow to a country already facing a deep economic and political crisis, and with a struggling healthcare system. Although the cause appears to have been accidental, involving storage of a large quantity of ammonium nitrate in a warehouse in Beirut’s port, this has not stopped the emergence of conspiracy theories.
The incident comes at the worst possible time for Lebanon. A government debt default has resulted in informal capital controls, shortages of US dollars and rapid currency depreciation, leading to repeated power cuts, shortages of fuel for generators and spiralling inflation. International aid was blocked as talks with the IMF floundered over the government's failure to reform. In recent days, COVID-19 infections had begun rising again and cash-strapped hospitals warned of an imminent capacity crisis. Just before the explosion, the interior ministry had announced a new, strict five-day lockdown and curfew. Now hospitals are managing a mass influx of wounded and COVID-19 testing is frozen.
The health risks will be intensified by the scale of the looming economic crisis. The most immediate risks relate to food availability. Lebanon is at least 80% dependent on wheat imports, almost all of which come through Beirut port. The warehouse that exploded is adjacent to massive grain silos containing most of the country's supply, which were destroyed. Dollar shortages were already threatening future food imports. Now, even if massive aid is offered, there are additional challenges because of the devastation of the port, which will also affect fuel supplies. The governor of Beirut has estimated total direct and indirect losses from the blast at up to USD15bn -- more than one-quarter of total GDP in 2019.
French President Emmanuel Macron visited blast-hit areas yesterday (before Lebanese politicians did) and was mobbed by enthusiastic crowds. He promised to coordinate a major international aid effort (albeit apparently without consulting other donors). However, he said he would make this conditional on ruling elites’ acceptance of a “new political pact” -- language that, in the Lebanese context, resonates with strong neo-colonialist overtones, recalling the 1943 ‘National Pact’ establishing a sectarian division of power in the then French mandate, and thus threatening the entire existing order.
As worsening hardship increases public fury, and threatened political forces, especially Hezbollah, push back, Lebanon’s broken political system will struggle to meet donor requirements. The old problems of politicisation and corruption will re-emerge, meaning incoming funds are likely to be stalled, falling far short of the country’s desperate need
