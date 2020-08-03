August 03, 2020

Belt and Rad Initiative: What They're Saying


YAN YILONG
Associate Professor at Tsinghua University
 Chinese economic development during the COVID-19 pandemic
"Chinese companies should better diversify their target markets and shift more focus to developing countries as the pandemic ravages many of the country’s traditional key trading partners [...] As a transcontinental program that improves connectivity and increases trade, the Belt & Road Initiative will play a pivotal role in helping Chinese companies explore new overseas opportunities."

BRUNO MAÇÃES
Non-Resident Senior Fellow at the Hudson Institute and author of “Belt and Road: A Chinese World Order”
On the future of the Belt and Road Initiative amidst the COVID-19 pandemic
"Covid will create some short-term problems, but it can also open up some opportunities. The global recession or depression will reduce prices of assets that China might be interested in acquiring. That’s an important part of Belt and Road. Covid might make these things easier, but it might make other things — like loan repayments by countries — even more difficult.IGOR DENISOV
Senior Research Fellow, Moscow State Institute of International Relations
On Russian participation in the Belt and Road Initiative
"Russia is not part of the BRI. It is only a supporter of Chinese global outreach as long as it is in Russia’s interests."

MASOUD KARBASIAN
Managing Director of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC)
On implications of the China-Iran deal
"The China-Iran deal will not only give a boost to the growing Turkey-Russia-China-Iran strategic gamut, but [will] also revitalize Pak-Iran relations. Geopolitically, the emerging political and economic integration of Eurasia is […] giving the Iranian leadership the confidence that they can wait out Trump."

SOK TOUCH
President of the Royal Academy of Cambodia
On the drawbacks of the soon-to-be signed China-Cambodia Free Trade Agreement 
"I want to stress that we cannot compete with [the Chinese] if all the ministers do not sit together to discuss, do not look into electricity, telecommunications, agriculture [and see if] we can find common ground."


