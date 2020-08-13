Belt and Road Initiative: What They're Saying

|What They're Saying
My fear is that if this probe continues, at the end of the day, some sections of the country may suffer. [...] In asking questions on these loans now, it may jeopardize [them]. [...] Let the Government of China not say there is a disagreement in the government on this loan and so we (China) will not give this loan."
TIMOTHY MASIU
Papua New Guinea Minister for Communications & Information Technology
On why Papua New Guinea should not repay its loan to China for a national data center
"If you buy something from a shop and it does not work, you return it and get your money back. We are struggling to repay our other debts, why should we repay this loan?"
JORGE MALENA
Director of the Executive Program on Contemporary China at the Universidad Católica Argentina
On Argentina potentially joining BRI
"Given the state of the bilateral relationship, the fluid dialogue between both leaders and the AIIB membership, it is likely that the Fernández administration will change its position on BRI.
WANG YI
Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councilor
In video conference with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio
"China and the EU are not systemic rivals. [...] China hopes that the EU will maintain its strategic independence and, acting in its own fundamental and long-term interests, will take an objective, fair and positive approach toward China, keep to the right direction in developing its relations with China, and be vigilant against attempts to stoke ideological confrontation for selfish gains."
MARINA KANETI
Assistant Professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore
On China’s Silk Road of Health diplomacy
"Certainly, it is never an easy task to engage China on equal terms. Nevertheless, as Beijing strives to become the leading proponent of multilateralism in the post-Covid world, the parameters and rules of interdependence need not be shaped by China alone. Here, Beijing’s ability to engage with its regional partners can serve as a litmus test to the possibilities and limits of the much-touted vision to ‘build a community with a shared future."
