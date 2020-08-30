 Skip to main content

Belt and Road Initiative: What They're Saying


YAO JING
Ambassador of China to Pakistan
On the potential inclusion of Iran in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)
"But this [CPEC] also has regional aspects, even global aspects... As far as the international elements are concerned Iran is most welcome, and Afghanistan and Central Asia too, so I think it is very relevant for the CPEC to open for the several parties."

URMAS REINSALU 
Estonian Foreign Minister
On Estonia rethinking its inclusion in the 17+1 format (a cooperative framework between Eastern and Central Europe and China)
"Chinese investments are not passive, they lead to an increase in political influence. They [the Chinese] are not ready to create the illusion that China is not ready to use this influence."

JULIEN CHAISSE 
International Trade Lawyer
On China’s use of WTO accession negotiations to advance the Belt and Road Initiative
"The basic idea is that China is using the WTO accession process to leverage interest towards the Belt and Road Initiative to obtain greater commitments from existing and potential [Belt and Road] nations. China is not offering any [trade deal] as part of WTO accession but … on the contrary, China is requesting market access commitments from candidate countries such as Azerbaijan."

LIU PENG
Professor at Yunnan University
On Chinese concerns about BRI’s prospects in the Philippines after the departure of Duterte
"The change in the economic cooperation between China and the Philippines is definitely a major concern for the Chinese investors… They are not worried about taxation. They are not worried about electricity. [...] For most of the investors their biggest concern is the political risk."

MICHAEL GUNNER
Chief Minister of Australia’s Northern Territory (NT)
On the benefits of Australia’s NT to Chinese technology companies
"We have a lot of raw resources in the Northern Territory [of Australia] — lithium, rare earths and vanadium. … We can produce what Shenzhen needs to manufacture."

IAIN DUNCAN SMITH
Former UK Conservative Party Leader
On China’s role in Britain’s nuclear industry
"Our energy policy is in the hands of the Chinese. Just in that one sector we have complete domination by China when we should be strategically reviewing it."

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country.

Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects.

The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered.

Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul attack in…
241 comments
Read more

Revathi from Karnataka got selected in Civil Services

Miss. Revathi from Karnataka got selected in the civil services became IAS. Above is the picture of her house. She is the role model for everyone. Let's congratulate her.
34 comments
Read more

Pakistani firm whose chemicals were used to kill US troops seeks subsidy for Indiana plant

By Jennifer Griffin, Justin Fishel
Published March 22, 2013


A Pakistani fertilizer maker whose chemicals have been used in 80 percent of the roadside bombs that have killed and maimed American troops in Afghanistan is now seeking U.S. taxpayer subsidies in order to open a factory in Indiana. 
The request appears to be on hold pending further review, but the situation has stirred outrage in Congress, where some accuse the Pakistani government of halting efforts to clamp down on the bomb-making. 
For the past seven years, the U.S. government has known that the raw material calcium ammonium nitrate, or CAN, is making its way across the border into Afghanistan where the Taliban use it to fuel their most deadly weapons, namely the improvised explosive device. IEDs have long been the number one killer of U.S. and coalition troops. 
The material largely comes from Pakistani fertilizer maker the Fatima Group. But the Pakistani government has stymied attempts by the Pentagon to stop the flow of the…
42 comments
Read more