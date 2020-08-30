BLA claims responsibility for attacking forces in Sibi, Kahan and Zarghoon

Source: Social Media





Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) fighters attacked a Pakistani army check post with rockets and other automatic weaponry in Karmo Wadh area of Sibi. A half an hour long attack partially destroyed the enemy army check post, killing and wounding several occupying soldiers.





In another similar attack on the enemy army in Kahan area of Kohlu, Baloch Liberation Army sarmachars killed several soldiers. The attack was carried out on a check-post at Kotri in Kahan. Occupying army personnel stationed at the check post were killed and wounded in the attack.





Whereas, a patrol team of BLA sarmachars clashed with the occupying forces on a patrol comprising six vehicles at Dilwani in the Zarghoon mountain range of Quetta. During the skirmish, enemy received casualties and Baloch sarmachars safely made it to their secure havens.





The Baloch Liberation Army claims responsibility for all three attacks, and reiterates its commitment to continue attacks until the independent homeland is achieved.





Jeeyand Baloch, spokesperson for the Baloch Liberation Army

Dated: August 30, 2020