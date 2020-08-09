Capitals & Caste War In Andhra Pradesh

Society
On many occasions during his campaign against the then chief minister Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati capital region, YSR Congress chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy (Jagan) assured the ‘victims’ of the former’s capital city dream, that he would return the excess land collected from farmers, once he assumed office.
The day has come. On May 30, Jagan will assume office as chief minister and people of the state are waiting for his statement on the future of the capital Amaravati, which earned the moniker Kammaravati.
Why Kammaravati? It has everything to do with caste and its role in politics in Andhra Pradesh.
Given the nature of politics of the state, Jagan has no option but to demolish the politics behind the capital because, throughout history, the capital city was the arena where bitter caste wars have been fought.
Here is a brief history of the capital politics of Andhra Pradesh.
CASTE & CAPITAL CITIES
The political history of Andhra, now Andhra Pradesh, is the history of caste rivalry between two influential landowning communities, Reddy and Kamma. Reddy and Kamma are both Forward Castes in the state. While Reddys constitute approximately 6% of the population, Kammas form 4.8% of the people in the state.
And the capital city, either its location or control over the existing capital, has always been at the centre of this caste war.
Both these castes control two divergent cultural and economic regions. Thus the caste war has always taken the shape of animosity between the backward Rayalaseema region, where Reddys are dominant, and the prosperous coastal Andhra region which is Kamma territory.
As said by Professor Bendapudi Subbarao, an archaeologist of international repute, regions produce their own personalities which reflect in human culture.
The mutual cultural resentment is so fierce and deep-rooted between Reddys and Kammas, they carried it wherever they went, including abroad.
Oxford scholar Dalel Benbabaali said in 2018 at a lecture at Princeton University - “New Jersey has the highest concentration of Kammas in America, along with California. In the US, they mostly are entrepreneurs or work in the IT industry, and they are dominant among the Telugu diaspora. They control the Telugu Association of North America (TANA). The Reddys resented this dominance and created their own organization, called America Telugu Association (ATA). This shows the rivalry between the two dominant castes of Andhra Pradesh exists even in the US.”
Both communities have always fought for control over the capital city of Andhra as they knew that control of the capital is important for continued dominance over the people and assets of the state.
THE FIRST CAPITAL WAR
The first war over capital control erupted in 1951 when Telugus of composite Madras state were fighting for a separate Andhra state.
Kammas wanted the capital of the new state to be located in Vijayawada in Krishna district; the Reddys opposed this and demanded that capital be located in backward Rayalaseema.
Reddys, who have a greater cultural affinity with Madras than the Kammas, won the support of Tamil MLAs which led to the Madras Assembly passing a resolution in favour of Kurnool as the capital of separate Andhra state.
Peeved at the Reddys’ domination, noted Kamma leader NG Ranga quit the Congress and floated his own party. Kammas see this as the first triumph for the Reddys.
THE SECOND CAPITAL WAR
The second assault took place when Andhra Pradesh state was formed in 1956 merging Andhra and Hyderabad (Telugu region) states with Hyderabad as the capital.
The creation of a larger Telugu state of Andhra Pradesh, Kammas suspected, was a conspiracy by the Reddys as it would bring another Reddy territory to Andhra Pradesh and this would further strengthen the caste.
If one sees the list of the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, the Kammas’ apprehension was not without substance.
The state had not produced a Kamma chief minister until 1983, when Telugu Desam Party (TDP) toppled the Congress regime with actor-turned-politician NT Rama Rao as chief minister. The TDP decimated the Reddy-dominant Congress.
Since the capital could not be shifted to Vijayawada, Kammas decided to turn Telangana’s Hyderabad into their bastion.
For the first time Kammas started enjoying state patronage which resulted in a massive influx of money from coastal Andhra and the US from the Kamma community into Hyderabad city and neighbouring districts.
This expansion of the Kammas’ cultural and economic control (from corporate companies to curry points at street level) is said to be the flash point for the Telangana movement in the 2000s.
Though YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s arrival on the scene in 2004 paved the path for the resurgence of the Reddys in erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh, his sudden death, followed by the creation of Telangana state, put paid to the ‘Reddification project’.
THE THIRD CAPITAL WAR
As the first chief minister of new Andhra Pradesh state post Telangana, Chandrababu Naidu found a golden opportunity to take revenge on the Reddys by deciding to build the new capital city in Kamma lands in Krishna and Guntur districts, which form the core of the Kamma dominance.
Naidu though originally from Rayalaseema region, dreamed of a capital built around Kamma caste interests, which in his view would keep the Reddys away.
The principal beneficiaries of the Amaravati real estate boom would be Kammas and they would defend it in case there was a political incursion by Reddys in the future.
Where the capital would be located was decided with utter disregard for the Rayalaseema people who demanded that the capital should rightfully be located in Kurnool as per the Sri Bagh agreement signed at the time of agitation for Andhra state in 1937.
Naidu’s apprehension was that locating a new capital in Reddy-dominant Rayalaseema would mean delivering the entire state to the Reddys on a platter. So he got a resolution passed in Assembly to locate the capital in Guntur district, unleashing unprecedented destruction on the highly fertile lands on the banks of the river Krishna.
Naidu’s land-pooling which was meant to be a voluntary exercise by farmers, turned out to become coercive over time, as many farmers refused to part with their bread and butter.
Many farmers still demand the return of their land while Naidu transformed this into a massive real estate venture of Kammas and crony capitalists.
This is the background against which Jagan announced that if he were to come to power, he would return all the land to the farmers confining the capital city to the designated core capital region of 5000 to 7000 acres.
Will Jagan stick to his promise and return the highly fertile lands to farmers and restore the green glory of the region?
THE FERTILE KRISHNA BANKS
Farmers used to cultivate 120 varieties of fruits and vegetables on these lands. But despite the takeover of land by the government, little can be seen in terms of the actual capital coming up.
On the other side, in Rayalaseema, are painfully barren agricultural lands.
Naidu’s capital concept is obsolete, said EAS Sarma, former secretary, Government of India.
“We have to demolish this concept of massive capital in the era of digital technology. The capital should be diffused to the level of mandal administration,” he said and added that fertile lands should be restored to the poor farmers.
Sarma is an environmentalist, waging legal battle against the construction of the capital that is bound to destroy precious ecology irreversibly.
“For a decent capital, the centre for policy making, a small area is enough. Capital doesn’t mean concrete buildings, corporate offices, engineering colleges etc. Jagan is presented with a golden opportunity to evolve an Andhra model for capital construction. The new chief minister should better concentrate on good governance rather than building an unwieldy capital at the cost of highly fertile agricultural lands. The new CM should immediately take steps to return all the lands forcefully collected from farmers for Amaravati construction,” Sarma said
https://www.thelede.in/society/2019/05/29/capitals-and-caste-war-in-andhra-pradesh
▶▶▶▶▶▶▶▶▶▶▶▶▶▶▶▶▶▶▶
It is generally supposed that caste as a social institution, does not exist in 21st century modern India anymore. Haribabu Thilakar falsifies this myth rather brilliantly, by demonstrating the workings of caste in urban India in all its various forms. If anyone is still unconvinced, they can look at the latest ‘Chowdary Solidarity (Kamma) Anthem’, which adds a lie to this myth.
The composer of the anthem, Sandeep, participating in a TV9 debate over the phone from North America, implored viewers to look at the ‘positive’ side of caste, or at the very least, as a ‘neutral’ association of people.
This attitude raises two important questions. One, is there anything at all positive about caste? Two, why, and why now, did this video originate in the Telugu NRI community of North America?
In all pre-industrial societies these labourers were given different labels, like, slave, serf, bonded labourer, peasant and so on. Although other methods were employed in our country, primarily the caste system was implemented with great success. These labourers, who had nothing else to sell but their own labour, were called shudras.
New social norms like — some people, by the qualification of their birth, do not have any claim to land or other wealth and have to fulfil their dharma (duty) by serving those who have all of these by the mere qualification of their birth — were introduced for the purposes of social control.
These social norms were given religious justifications. Lord Sri Krishna, not once but repeatedly, said in the Bhagavadgita that it is better to even die than to not fulfil one’s own dharma. The Aytreya Bhramanam even listed elaborate rules of torture for any transgression on the part of the shudras. So much so that even Chanakya said that the shudras have no right to even complain against their owners.
Since so much land was available at the time, approximately 1500 BC, some shudras did manage to own some land. As agricultural productivity increased, more labourers were needed. Slowly, people who were living outside the caste system until then, as hunter-gatherers, the Harijans in Gandhi’s parlance, settled as agricultural labourers. They were treated much worse — both as a cheap source of expendable labour and also as a polluting untouchable banished from the village.
However, the root cause of all this discrimination was the question of land; to alienate them from the land. By successfully doing so, a pliant, expendable, and cheap labour pool was created in our country. Most of our modern social reformers focused on eliminating discriminating practices like ‘untouchability’, with only mild success, but not much has been done to solve the land question.
That this is still a fundamental unsolved problem, is evident from the new Dalit movement being led by Jignesh Mevani, where the primary demand is for land.
In all of this, can Sandeep point to anything positive at all? In fact, he and many others who subscribe to this attitude have to understand that what they see as positive is nothing but good old prejudice to everyone else who isn’t ‘them’.
The holy thread around the Brahmin’s torso might be a positive symbol to him but to the lower caste person it was and still continues to be a symbol of oppression and crude prejudice.
The forms might change but the discrimination still continues. Our ‘comrades' could do well to appreciate the necessity to annihilate the very system of caste (solving the land question) and not just fight against the mere forms of caste discrimination, for they seem to have got their base-superstructure formula all wrong and upside down.
This brings us to the second question. Presently, the Kamma community predominates the political class in Andhra Pradesh. It was primarily agrarian in nature and came of age against the backdrop of agrarian struggles against the zamindars and the freedom movement during the British Raj. These struggles that accompanied its birth have also given it the largest share of participation in radical movements; socialism, rationalism, atheism, communism, and radical humanism.
Over the given period, the people of this class have also grown substantially rich, and have multiplied their riches since the Green Revolution. The rise of NTR and his TDP is generally seen as the long overdue assertion of this class. It is true that most of the leaders in the TDP belong to this community.
It is true that scientists, like NG Ranga and Yelavarthi Naiduamma, both mentioned in the anthem, belong to the same community. It is true that Tollywood is dominated by heroes, producers and directors belonging to the same community. It is also true that most of Telugu NRIs, living the American Dream, come from this community.
These Telugu NRIs, who primarily service the tech industry in North America, are mere immigrants there. That they could never be treated on par with the whites is evident from how the Americans treat their own African-American citizens. Therefore, in such a foreign land, they had to come together.
It is true that such associations could have been based on any number of identities but the choice of caste clearly demonstrates the undemocratic core of our society, and more so, of the highly educated Telugu society.
With the ill-effects of globalisation playing out in terms of the immigration laws, the situation of these NRIs has become extremely unstable. There could only be two responses to this — fear and submission, or pride and defiance. As their political class back home debates and deliberates to ease the situation, the associations there took to the display of their caste pride in a poor show of pseudo-defiance.
That Sandeep informed that the solidarity anthem was made by and for the Kamma NRI community and their later generations, lends more evidence to this line of reasoning.
Finally, it is foolish to argue that caste has played no role whatsoever in the successes of these individuals. By the very nature of our society, being born into a dominant forward caste with all its social capital, without assuming any wilful ill-intent on his/her part, ensures that one is way ahead of the starting line in this race for anything and everything. Add some, much emphasised, hard work and one has guaranteed success.
Life is subject to chance and, more often than not, is inescapable. A majority find themselves at the dark end of the tunnel. No matter how hard they work they can barely see the light. It is only in this context that fairness in opportunity is emphasised more than the mere fairness in process. But for the successful minority under the sun, to assume that their success is due to the superiority of their caste is both racist and unscientific.
Disclaimer: The views expressed here are the personal opinions of the author
https://www.thenewsminute.com/article/chowdary-kamma-anthem-exposes-casteism-telugu-nri-community-75392
No comments:
Post a Comment