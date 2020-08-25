China Party Watch: Weekly Report 3|42





Weekly Report 3|42 8.15.2020-8.21.2020

David Gitter, Julia Bowie, Calvin Blackburn, Cady Deck, Brock Erdahl, Jared Rosen, Connor Swank Highlights Qiushi published a speech Xi Jinping gave to a Politburo collective study session in 2015. The speech focused on China’s Marxist political economy and Xi discusses his views on economic policy (see Senior Leaders section).



Commentaries in the People’s Daily continued to attack “certain politicians” in the US for declining US-China relations (see Propaganda Work section).



China Discipline Inspection and Supervision Magazine published an article encouraging increased supervision of "top-ranked leaders,” or leaders primarily responsible for carrying out central policies (see Party Discipline section). Senior Leaders

Xi Jinping: Continually Open New Horizons of Contemporary China’s Marxist Political Economy

Qiushi



8.15 Qiushi published a speech Xi Jinping gave on the Marxist political economy at the 28th Politburo study session on 23 November 2015. In his speech, Xi noted that “the foundation of [China’s] political economy can only be a Marxist political economy, and not any other economic theory.” He said any judgments declaring Marxist political economies outdated were mistaken and then listed many of the economic problems capitalist countries have faced, citing Western scholars’ studies to point out the connection between capitalism and wealth inequality. Xi gave a brief history of Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping’s research and contributions to China’s Marxist political economy. He laid out six goals for developing China’s Marxist political economy:

8.15 Qiushi published a speech Xi Jinping gave on the Marxist political economy at the 28th Politburo study session on 23 November 2015. In his speech, Xi noted that “the foundation of [China’s] political economy can only be a Marxist political economy, and not any other economic theory.” He said any judgments declaring Marxist political economies outdated were mistaken and then listed many of the economic problems capitalist countries have faced, citing Western scholars’ studies to point out the connection between capitalism and wealth inequality. Xi gave a brief history of Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping’s research and contributions to China’s Marxist political economy. He laid out six goals for developing China’s Marxist political economy: First, uphold the people-centered development ideology. Xi stated that people are the most important and that “common prosperity” is the “starting point and foothold of economic development.”

Second, uphold the new development concept. The new development concept includes innovation, coordination, green-ness, openness, and sharing development concepts.

Third, uphold and improve socialism’s fundamental economic system. Xi pointed out that having a strong economic system is an important pillar of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Fourth, uphold and improve socialism’s fundamental distribution system. Xi stressed the importance of promoting income growth in coordination with economic growth, as well as the importance of reducing the income gap.

Fifth, uphold the direction of socialism’s market economy reform. This is to uphold the superiority of the socialist market economy and to avoid the downfalls of the capitalist market economy.

Sixth, uphold the fundamental opening up of national policy. Xi emphasized the need to continue integrating China’s economy with the world economy, while simultaneously safeguarding the country’s economic development and security.

Xi concluded his speech by stating that, while China should learn from Western economies, it should not copy their systems. He justified this by saying that economics and social politics are intertwined, which is why China must uphold its Marxist political economy.



Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Letter to the 13th All-China Youth Federation National Committee and the 27th All-China Students Federation: Resolutely Move With the Party, Advance Bravely Into a New Era, Create New Great Contributions for the Party and Country's Development

People’s Daily



8.18 People’s Daily published a letter Xi Jinping addressed to the All-China Youth Federation (全国青联委会) National Committee and the All-China Student Federation (全国学联). The letter was read aloud by Politburo member and Organization Department Head Chen Xi (陈希). In the letter Xi urged the youth leaders ahead, writing, “Our country’s vast youth must [make] firm their ideals, temper their noble character, practice mastering their capability, dare to innovate and create, vow to struggle arduously, become one with the millions and millions of people, and on their oaths compose the youthful song for a new era.”



Politburo Standing Committee member Wang Huning (王沪宁) attended the opening ceremony of the meeting. Politburo member Sun Chunlan (孙春兰) delivered a speech to the opening ceremony in which she reiterated Xi’s remarks on the youth and expressed hope that they would “unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Xi Jinping at the core.”



While Listening to the Report on the Military’s Participation in Flood Control and Disaster Relief, Xi Jinping Emphasized Developing a Continuous Fighting Style and Conscientiously Completing Flood Control and Disaster Relief Follow-Up Tasks

People’s Daily



8.20 Xi Jinping inspected flood control and disaster relief work in Anhui, listened to a report on the military’s participation in the efforts, and gave a speech afterwards that emphasized the importance of organizing effective rescue and disaster relief and supporting local recovery and reconstruction efforts. In his speech, Xi pointed out the critical role the army played under the direction of the party in flood control and disaster relief after severe flooding in many parts of the country. Xi also emphasized the need for the military to work with local governments to strengthen disaster relief efforts. He concluded by talking about the broader goals for the army for the rest of 2020, which included concentrating energy on training troops, strengthening ideological and political construction, as well as “ensuring the army’s high degree of centralized unity and secure stability.” Xi concluded his speech by stating that, while China should learn from Western economies, it should not copy their systems. He justified this by saying that economics and social politics are intertwined, which is why China must uphold its Marxist political economy.8.18 People’s Daily published a letter Xi Jinping addressed to the All-China Youth Federation (全国青联委会) National Committee and the All-China Student Federation (全国学联). The letter was read aloud by Politburo member and Organization Department Head Chen Xi (陈希). In the letter Xi urged the youth leaders ahead, writing, “Our country’s vast youth must [make] firm their ideals, temper their noble character, practice mastering their capability, dare to innovate and create, vow to struggle arduously, become one with the millions and millions of people, and on their oaths compose the youthful song for a new era.”Politburo Standing Committee member Wang Huning (王沪宁) attended the opening ceremony of the meeting. Politburo member Sun Chunlan (孙春兰) delivered a speech to the opening ceremony in which she reiterated Xi’s remarks on the youth and expressed hope that they would “unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Xi Jinping at the core.”8.20 Xi Jinping inspected flood control and disaster relief work in Anhui, listened to a report on the military’s participation in the efforts, and gave a speech afterwards that emphasized the importance of organizing effective rescue and disaster relief and supporting local recovery and reconstruction efforts. In his speech, Xi pointed out the critical role the army played under the direction of the party in flood control and disaster relief after severe flooding in many parts of the country. Xi also emphasized the need for the military to work with local governments to strengthen disaster relief efforts. He concluded by talking about the broader goals for the army for the rest of 2020, which included concentrating energy on training troops, strengthening ideological and political construction, as well as “ensuring the army’s high degree of centralized unity and secure stability.” Propaganda Work

Zhong Sheng: “Passing the Buck” and Passing On Responsibility Exposes [One’s] Untrustworthiness and Neglect of Duty

People’s Daily



8.15 People’s Daily published a Zhong Sheng commentary, which represents the views of the paper’s International Department, about American politicians' comments about China and the coronavirus pandemic. The article begins saying, “Selfish political calculations and racially and ethnically discriminatory responses to the pandemic are the same as acting in way that leads to one’s own self-defeat. Some US politicians have given the world this negative lesson and can only provoke the international community to deeply understand what is right and what is not.” The article specifically accuses US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, US Department of State Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus, US Health and Human Services Director Alex Azar, Whitehouse Trade and Manufacturing Policy Advisor Peter Navarro of being too busy linking the pandemic to China to help their own citizens. The article contrasts these actions with China, calling China magnanimous and praising China for “shouldering the burden with other countries and overcoming the difficulties together.” The article ends saying, “[We] strongly recommend that certain US politicians put away the contradictory political calculation of passing the buck, genuinely shoulder your own country’s responsibilities for your citizens as well as those of a big country, and work together with other countries in combating the virus.”



Zhong Sheng: Correctly Viewing and Properly Handling China-US Relations: “Decoupling” Is a Backwards Movement that Misjudges the General Trend

People's Daily



8.17 People’s Daily published a Zhong Sheng commentary on US-China relations that stressed the mutual benefits of cooperation. The article accused “some US politicians” of using “outrageously narrow-minded prejudice to proclaim the China-US ‘decoupling theory’ and have futilely attempted to artificially cut off financial, technological, product, industrial, and personnel flows.” It criticized US politicians for blaming other countries for the US’ own problems, manufacturing the “China threat,” and persuading other countries to inhibit China’s development. The article also noted the long history of mutually beneficial relations between the US and China, the dramatic increase in bilateral trade and US job creation, as well as the deep ties the US business community has to China. It stressed the importance of win-win cooperation for the economic development of both countries to prove that continued engagement is the best option for both countries. The article threatened that a policy of “decoupling” would cause the US to suffer significantly and would “poison” the world economy. It concluded by stating that economic isolation is not the answer and that “using ‘decoupling theory’ to control reality and resist the general trend can only be idiotic nonsense and wishful thinking.” The last line of the article warned that “the only outcome for whoever misjudges this issue [of decoupling], chooses to go against the general trend of the times, and starts to reverse history is dropping a stone on one’s own foot.” 8.15 People’s Daily published a Zhong Sheng commentary, which represents the views of the paper’s International Department, about American politicians' comments about China and the coronavirus pandemic. The article begins saying, “Selfish political calculations and racially and ethnically discriminatory responses to the pandemic are the same as acting in way that leads to one’s own self-defeat. Some US politicians have given the world this negative lesson and can only provoke the international community to deeply understand what is right and what is not.” The article specifically accuses US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, US Department of State Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus, US Health and Human Services Director Alex Azar, Whitehouse Trade and Manufacturing Policy Advisor Peter Navarro of being too busy linking the pandemic to China to help their own citizens. The article contrasts these actions with China, calling China magnanimous and praising China for “shouldering the burden with other countries and overcoming the difficulties together.” The article ends saying, “[We] strongly recommend that certain US politicians put away the contradictory political calculation of passing the buck, genuinely shoulder your own country’s responsibilities for your citizens as well as those of a big country, and work together with other countries in combating the virus.”8.17 People’s Daily published a Zhong Sheng commentary on US-China relations that stressed the mutual benefits of cooperation. The article accused “some US politicians” of using “outrageously narrow-minded prejudice to proclaim the China-US ‘decoupling theory’ and have futilely attempted to artificially cut off financial, technological, product, industrial, and personnel flows.” It criticized US politicians for blaming other countries for the US’ own problems, manufacturing the “China threat,” and persuading other countries to inhibit China’s development. The article also noted the long history of mutually beneficial relations between the US and China, the dramatic increase in bilateral trade and US job creation, as well as the deep ties the US business community has to China. It stressed the importance of win-win cooperation for the economic development of both countries to prove that continued engagement is the best option for both countries. The article threatened that a policy of “decoupling” would cause the US to suffer significantly and would “poison” the world economy. It concluded by stating that economic isolation is not the answer and that “using ‘decoupling theory’ to control reality and resist the general trend can only be idiotic nonsense and wishful thinking.” The last line of the article warned that “the only outcome for whoever misjudges this issue [of decoupling], chooses to go against the general trend of the times, and starts to reverse history is dropping a stone on one’s own foot.” United Front Work

CPPCC National Committee Holds Meeting on Solidifying Achievements of Poverty Relief Efforts With Focus on Oversight of Draft Resolutions; Wang Yang Hosts and Gives Remarks

People’s Daily



8.19 Politburo Standing Committee member and Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Chairman Wang Yang (汪洋) hosted a meeting of the CPPCC National Committee in Gansu Province’s Linxia Hui Autonomous Region. The meeting was intended to discuss the achievements of poverty relief efforts in China’s Western region.



During the meeting, Wang stressed that “we must deeply implement the important treatises of General Secretary Xi Jinping on poverty relief work” and “take hold of making plans for policy frameworks and work mechanisms that solidify the results of poverty relief, in order to advance toward creating the conditions for rural comprehensive revitalization and gradual reduction of the urban-rural development gap” which will “demonstrate the advantages of the party’s fundamental direction and socialist system.”



After the meeting, Wang performed inspections of poverty relief “relocation sites, factory floors, planting bases, and breeding farms” in Gansu’s Dongxiang, Linxia, and Kangle counties. During the inspection tour, Wang said “solidifying the results of poverty relief requires maintaining the party’s leadership, steadfastly walking down the development path of poverty relief with Chinese characteristics.” 8.19 Politburo Standing Committee member and Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Chairman Wang Yang (汪洋) hosted a meeting of the CPPCC National Committee in Gansu Province’s Linxia Hui Autonomous Region. The meeting was intended to discuss the achievements of poverty relief efforts in China’s Western region.During the meeting, Wang stressed that “we must deeply implement the important treatises of General Secretary Xi Jinping on poverty relief work” and “take hold of making plans for policy frameworks and work mechanisms that solidify the results of poverty relief, in order to advance toward creating the conditions for rural comprehensive revitalization and gradual reduction of the urban-rural development gap” which will “demonstrate the advantages of the party’s fundamental direction and socialist system.”After the meeting, Wang performed inspections of poverty relief “relocation sites, factory floors, planting bases, and breeding farms” in Gansu’s Dongxiang, Linxia, and Kangle counties. During the inspection tour, Wang said “solidifying the results of poverty relief requires maintaining the party’s leadership, steadfastly walking down the development path of poverty relief with Chinese characteristics.” Party Discipline Commentary: Strengthening Supervision of the “Top-Ranked Leader” and Leadership Groups

China Discipline Inspection and Supervision Magazine



8.20 The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and National Supervision Commission published a commentary in their official magazine titled “Strengthening Supervision of the ‘Top-Ranked Leader (一把手) and Leadership Groups.” The title is taken from a phrase issued on a recent inspection and research tour by National Supervision Commission Director Yang Xiaodu (杨晓渡).



Defining the “top-ranked leader” as the person with primary responsibility for implementing central government policy at their office, the commentary stressed that supervision of these high-ranking individuals is the “crux” of supervisory work because these individuals determine whether or not the “party Central Committee’s major policies and the important written instructions and comments of General Secretary Xi Jinping” are implemented precisely. The commentary also stressed that these individuals influence whether the “atmosphere is correct, discipline is strict, and morale is high” in their office. The remainder of the commentary focused on the specifics and reasons for implementing this policy, which included “applying pressure at all levels,” “strengthening the power [of party Central Committee actions]” and turning this into a system to “provide powerful safeguards for comprehensively deepening the strict governance of the party.” 8.20 The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and National Supervision Commission published a commentary in their official magazine titled “Strengthening Supervision of the ‘Top-Ranked Leader (一把手) and Leadership Groups.” The title is taken from a phrase issued on a recent inspection and research tour by National Supervision Commission Director Yang Xiaodu (杨晓渡).Defining the “top-ranked leader” as the person with primary responsibility for implementing central government policy at their office, the commentary stressed that supervision of these high-ranking individuals is the “crux” of supervisory work because these individuals determine whether or not the “party Central Committee’s major policies and the important written instructions and comments of General Secretary Xi Jinping” are implemented precisely. The commentary also stressed that these individuals influence whether the “atmosphere is correct, discipline is strict, and morale is high” in their office. The remainder of the commentary focused on the specifics and reasons for implementing this policy, which included “applying pressure at all levels,” “strengthening the power [of party Central Committee actions]” and turning this into a system to “provide powerful safeguards for comprehensively deepening the strict governance of the party.” International Liaison Work





8.20 International Department Head Song Tao (宋涛) and Jiangxi Party Secretary Liu Qi (刘奇) attended the second meeting of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Political Parties Joint Consultation Mechanism via video call. The subject of the meeting was “jointly establishing a high-quality corridor, joining hands to jointly promote the economy and people’s wellbeing.” Other participants included International Department Deputy Head Guo Yezhou (郭业洲), Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing (姚敬), Jiangxi Party Standing Committee member and Secretary-General Zhao Liping (赵力平), Jiangxi Vice Governor Chen Xiaoping (陈小平), China Overseas Ports Holding Company Chair Zhang Baozhong (张保中), Fudan-Huashan Hospital Department of Infectious Diseases Director Zhang Wenhong (张文宏), Pakistani Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Organizer Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Pakistani Muslim League (Nawaz) leader and Pakistani Senate Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Pakistan Peoples Party Vice President and Pakistani Senate CPEC Committee Chair Sherry Rehman, and Governor of Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai. Additionally, a congratulatory letter by Pakistani President Arif Alvi was read



8.21 Guo Yezhou, who is also the chairman of the International Department-established Silk Road Think Tank Association (SRTA), held a videoconference with former Iranian Vice President and SRTA international advisors committee member 8.19 International Department Assistant Head Li Mingxiang (李明祥) participated in the opening ceremony for a three-day online training seminar for People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) cadres. Other participants included MPLA Central Committee member and National Assembly of Angola member Joaquim José Migueis and over 20 mid- and high-level MPLA cadre s.8.20 International Department Head Song Tao (宋涛) and Jiangxi Party Secretary Liu Qi (刘奇) attended the second meeting of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Political Parties Joint Consultation Mechanism via video call. The subject of the meeting was “jointly establishing a high-quality corridor, joining hands to jointly promote the economy and people’s wellbeing.” Other participants included International Department Deputy Head Guo Yezhou (郭业洲), Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing (姚敬), Jiangxi Party Standing Committee member and Secretary-General Zhao Liping (赵力平), Jiangxi Vice Governor Chen Xiaoping (陈小平), China Overseas Ports Holding Company Chair Zhang Baozhong (张保中), Fudan-Huashan Hospital Department of Infectious Diseases Director Zhang Wenhong (张文宏), Pakistani Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Organizer Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Pakistani Muslim League (Nawaz) leader and Pakistani Senate Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Pakistan Peoples Party Vice President and Pakistani Senate CPEC Committee Chair Sherry Rehman, and Governor of Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai. Additionally, a congratulatory letter by Pakistani President Arif Alvi was read during the proceedings 8.21 Guo Yezhou, who is also the chairman of the International Department-established Silk Road Think Tank Association (SRTA), held a videoconference with former Iranian Vice President and SRTA international advisors committee member Hassan Ghafourifard Organization Work





8.20 8.20 Min Yiren (闵宜仁) was appointed secretary of the China Earthquake Administration’s party group.8.20 Xie Xinyi (谢新义) was appointed a member of the Ministry of Natural Resources’ party group and deputy secretary of the China Geological Survey’s party group