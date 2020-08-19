China’s export powerhouse status is threatened



China’s role as the world’s manufacturer is slipping.



That’s according to a new study, written up in the FT on Tuesday.

“Companies that make technology hardware, one of the industries where manufacturing has been most concentrated in China, have moved production of some products out of China over the past three years as their customers in the US began raising concerns over security and as some components were hit by US tariffs under the China trade dispute.”

The authors of the report say the toll is largely coming from the US-China trade war:

Get smart: Chinese leaders may not be losing sleep over this shift. Their latest and greatest economic policy framework – the dual circulation strategy – is all about emphasizing domestic demand to shift away from reliance on exports (see August 13 Tip Sheet).



Go deeper: For the latest thinking on the dual circulation strategy, check out today’s China Markets Dispatch.





read more

Source name: China’s share of global exports falls in supply chains rethink