China’s export powerhouse status is threatened

Trivium China
China’s role as the world’s manufacturer is slipping.
That’s according to a new study, written up in the FT on Tuesday.
- “Last year Chinese exports of 1,200 products accounted for 22 per cent of the world’s exports, 3 percentage points down on the previous year, according to a new study by Baker McKenzie, the law firm, and Silk Road Associates, an economic consultancy.”
- “For consumer goods the country’s global market share fell by 4 percentage points to 42 per cent.”
- “Companies that make technology hardware, one of the industries where manufacturing has been most concentrated in China, have moved production of some products out of China over the past three years as their customers in the US began raising concerns over security and as some components were hit by US tariffs under the China trade dispute.”
Get smart: Chinese leaders may not be losing sleep over this shift. Their latest and greatest economic policy framework – the dual circulation strategy – is all about emphasizing domestic demand to shift away from reliance on exports (see August 13 Tip Sheet).
Go deeper: For the latest thinking on the dual circulation strategy, check out today’s China Markets Dispatch.
read more
Source name: China’s share of global exports falls in supply chains rethink
Comments