Chinese Foreign Minister in Europe to prevent transatlantic front against Beijing

­ ­ ­ ­ The facts: China’s diplomacy is getting into gear again after a months-long, coronavirus-induced break. In his first trip abroad since the beginning of the pandemic, Foreign Minister Wang Yi is touring Europe this week to bolster relations. Wang visited Italy and the Netherlands on Tuesday and Wednesday. He will also travel to Norway, France and Germany to discuss collaboration during and after the pandemic – including vaccine development and economic cooperation – and the role of multilateralism in a changing global order.



What to watch: Huawei and Hong Kong will be particularly hot topics. Beijing hopes to persuade countries not to ban the use of the telecom equipment maker’s 5G technology or overtly tighten regulations that might lead to de fact bans. Berlin has been one of the European governments most reluctant to consider Huawei’s exclusion from 5G networks. After EU member states last month initiated measures to counter China’s actions in Hong Kong, Wang will reassert Beijing’s line that foreign governments should not interfere in China’s internal affairs. The standoff led to tensions on Wang’s tour: Hong Kong activist Nathan Law was invited to Rome by Italian MPs and gave a press conference in Front of the foreign ministry as Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Wang met inside. In the Netherlands, foreign minister Stef Blok raised concerns about Hong Kong and human rights and a Member of Parliament gave a press conference on human rights violations in Xinjiang on the sidelines of Wang’s visit.



MERICS analysis: “The main goal of Wang’s visit is to stop the formation of a strong transatlantic front against China. The explicit focus on multilateralism is an implicit criticism of the US – and a call for Europeans to maintain independence from the US in their decision-making. It is also an attempt by Beijing to frame Europe’s toughening stance on China as a response to US pressure. But European sentiment towards China has changed mostly as a result of Beijing’s opaque initial handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, its over-the-top ‘mask diplomacy’, and its policy towards Hong Kong,” says MERICS analyst Lucrezia Poggetti.

