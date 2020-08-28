Chinese Soldiers, a note

Galwan encounter with Indian troops was a classic case of close combat hand to hand encounter. Indians are used to such close quarter encounters. China has a policy of hiring Soldiers straight from Universities for few year's and then are discharged. The policy makers in China emphasised more on Technology and not so much on professional experience and expertise. A typical PLA Soldiers serves for few years and returns to pursue higher studies. High Ranking Officials ensure that their children after serving in Armed Forces are suitably placed in Political Wing of PLA. Xi Jinping is one such example. A Princeling by birth (Father was a Vice Premier), Xi Jinping served in PLA for a very brief period before joining the Political Hierarchy if CCP.





Most of the youngsters in China are reluctant to join Chinese Armed Forces and would much rather continue with their studies abroad or pursue their education in better Universities in China.





China is trying to fill the gap by trying to recruit the famed Gurkha's from Nepal. Whether China will succeed in its endeavor is a matter of conjecture. Gurkha's have always been integral part of Indian Army.