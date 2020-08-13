Contest for the Indo-Pacific: Why China Won’t Map the Future

The Indo-Pacific is one of the most strongly contested regions and ideas in present times. As the dilemma over its potential ability to act as a multipolar strategic system limiting Chinese power continues, Rory Medcalf, Head, National Security College, ANU College of Asia and the Pacific in his new book, “Indo-Pacific Empire: China, America and the Contest for the World’s Pivotal Region”, provides a refreshing broad-brush account of the Indo-Pacific and the tensions that exist in the region through the use of history, geopolitics, cartography, military strategy, and economics.
With the question of managing China’s dominance at the core of the book, it investigates the history of the region defined as maritime or continental, China’s perception of the Indo-Pacific as a threat to its power and the potential for multipolar agency and solidarity among the non-US and non-China middle players of the world. What kind of global power is China on its way to becoming? What are the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis for the Indo-Pacific and how does the post-crisis world look for China? What kind of nations are expected to emerge advantageous in the post-COVID-19 world and how? What mental mapping of the Indo-Pacific region can be read as more beneficial to global trade. How do you locate the Arabian Sea in the context of the Indo-pacific? Have strategic interests in the South China Sea reduced over time? What can be said about the capacities and aspirations of middle powers to negotiate different interests and redefine global governance?
Harsh V. Pant, Director of Studies and Head of Strategic Studies Programme at ORF, in conversation with Rory Medcalf and Indrani Bagchi, Diplomatic Editor, The Times of India, discusses China’s strategic ambition and attempts to dominate the world, its overstretch across the Indo-Pacific that poses a serious threat to its power in the coming decades and potential of frantic convergences of interests among non-allied nations to become a large strategic system that manages and defeats Chinese dominance.
https://www.amazon.com/Indo-Pacific-Empire-America-contest-pivotal/dp/1526150786
https://www.orfonline.org/contest-for-the-indo-pacific-why-china-wont-map-the-future/
