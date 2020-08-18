Death blow for Huawei?; Getting back to normal after Beidaihe; Xi on Marxist political economy
The top leadership looks to be resuming normal schedules after Beidaihe, and roughly in line with the timelines of recent years. Premier Li Keqiang chaired a State Council Executive Committee earlier today, and Wang Huning attended a session of the All-China Youth Federation and a congress of the All-China Students' Federation in Beijing.
In 2019 Li Keqiang reappeared to chair a State Council executive meeting on August 16, and reports of other Standing Committee members holding meetings followed over the next several days. Xi did not reappear in a photo on the front page of People’s Daily until August 23, in a report on his inspection tour of Gansu.
In 2018 Li Keqiang reappeared to chair a State Council executive meeting on August 16, and reports of other Standing Committee members holding meetings followed over the next several days. Xi did not reappear in a photo on the front page of People’s Daily until August 20, in a report on his meeting on Party construction with the central military commission.
I would not get too worked up yet about any claims that somehow the Beidaihe “meeting” went long. If Xi does not emerge in person by the weekend, then that would be a bit more intriguing, but I expect we will see him again soon.
The latest issue of Qiushi leads with a speech on Marxist political economy that Xi gave to a Politburo study session in 2015. Among many interesting points, Xi cites Thomas Piketty’s Capital in the Twenty-First Century when saying that the widening wealth gap in the West again shows that Marxism is not outdated at all. Xi also said that Marxist economic theory suggests China should continue to consolidate the state-owned sector of the economy, narrow the wealth gap, and continue reform and opening up. From the Xinhua English summary:
It sure appears that Xi might actually be a true believer in sinified Marxism.
Xi’s comments from five years ago make it seem like those attempts to negotiate “structural reforms” and changes to the State-owned enterprises by the US and the EU were always destined to be futile.
Why are the relevant organs publishing this speech only now, five years after he gave it? I am not sure, it may be that it makes him look prescient given the current state of the world, and that it in some ways it supports the “dual circulation” theory he is now pushing?
The PRC diplomats from the shuttered Houston Consulate returned to China over the weekend. Foreign Minister Wang Yi greeted the arriving the flight:
According to a CGTN summary of his remarks Wang said:
Here is the full Chinese text of his speech - 驻休斯敦总领事馆是一个坚强、团结、有力的优秀集体.
The relative restraint that Beijing has shown toward US actions over the last several weeks is noteworthy. One theory I have heard is that Xi et al are trying to avoid what they may see as a Trump Administration trap to provoke a response from Beijing that would make it even harder for a possible Biden Administration to take a materially softer line towards the PRC.
The dynamic is interesting as if the Trump Administration believes they have more space to push hard on China because they believe Xi and team are willing to absorb more than usual because of a possible change in US administrations, we should to expect to see more “tough on China” measures. Would that raise the risk of a miscalculation?
For all the talk of relative restraint, the US moves today to further cut Huawei off from buying US semiconductors (see item 1 below) may finally push Xi et al to respond with more robust measures. This latest announcement, designed to close any remaining loopholes, is much closer to a terminal blow than anything the Trump team has done so far.
One industry insider just described the new measures to me as:
Remember, even if Trump loses November 3rd, the Trump Administration will still be making policy towards China until 11:59 AM on January 20, 2021. A lot can happen in 157 days.
1. Tougher US restrictions on Huawei
Comment: The FDP should strike fear in the boardrooms of every PRC tech firm.
2. Xi on Marxist political economy
3. Guo Shuqing on risks in the financial system
4. US-China
5. TikTok
Comment: What leverage does Bytedance have left with potential acquirers to force them to bid anything more than a firesale price? Reworking TikTik’s tech stack to make it compliant with US government demands is gong to be a very non-trivial project.
Breaking Off TikTok Will Be Hard to Do — The Information - July 29
Comment: I expect he arrived too late / 他来晚了
6. Internationalizing the RMB
Will most foreign investors trust the RMB if they do not trust there is a rule of law in the PRC, or that capital controls are not going anywhere and could always tighten overnight?
7. WSJ on the failure of China's CDC
8. Strengthening ideological work
Business, Economy and Trade
Chinese premier stresses use of new fiscal funds, financial support for real economy - Xinhua Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday stressed arrangements of the new fiscal funds to ensure that the funds would directly benefit businesses and people, so as to consolidate the foundation of the country's restorative growth. Li made the remarks while presiding over an executive meeting of the State Council. Li also urged efforts to strengthen the implementation of financial policies designed to support the real economy to help market entities relieve their strains and seek further development
Readout of the State Council executive meeting - 李克强主持召开国务院常务会议--新闻报道-人民网
China’s Recovery Loses Some Momentum as Retail Sales Disappoint Again - WSJ $$ China’s factories continued to lead the recovery last month, though the 4.8% expansion in industrial production from a year earlier, matching June’s increase, undershot economists’ expected 5.0% increase, according to data released Friday by the National Bureau of Statistics. Perhaps more worrying, China’s retail sales, a closely watched gauge of consumption, remained in negative territory in July, defying expectations for a second straight month of a return to pre-coronavirus levels
Politics and Law
Foreign and Defense Affairs
Hong Kong and Macao
Taiwan
Tech and Media
Society, Arts, Sports, Culture and History
Energy, Environment, Science and Health
Education
Rural and Agricultural Issues
