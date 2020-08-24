Disrupted demographics

Pandemics, wars and disasters have historically led to changes in fertility, initially resulting in fewer births but with rates subsequently recovering. COVID-19, in turn, is likely to affect fertility, as we highlighted in our Graphic Analysis this week. In high-income countries, the pandemic could compound trends of low fertility and ageing populations, as people postpone having children but high maternal ages and restricted access to assisted reproductive technology mean those births may never happen. If COVID-19 accelerates population ageing in high-income countries, that will place further strain on pension systems.
By contrast, trends towards having fewer children in low-income countries may be reversed, although higher fertility in rural areas may not be enough to offset decreases in cities
