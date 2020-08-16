Eastern EU economies

Oxford Analytical

Available second-quarter data indicate a shallower recession in most of the eleven eastern EU member states (EU-11) than the rest of the EU in the first half of 2020, possibly due to a strong start in January-February, followed by strict but shorter lockdowns and macroeconomic measures introduced to smooth the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact. However, as we noted this week, the number of cases is still a concern, and the task of balancing public health and economic concerns going forward will be complex, with projections for economic recovery in the second part of the year subject to downside risks.

All EU-11 introduced strict lockdowns and allocated significant funds to support incomes and to bolster public health capacity. According to the stringency index in the Oxford COVID-19 Government Response Tracker, the level of stringency stood at values as high as 96 out of 100 in Croatia; Romania, Poland and Czechia had values in the 80s and Slovakia, Hungary and Germany in the 70s. However, by end-June and into late July, the stringency index eased significantly in most of the EU-11. Although the easing of restrictions is likely to help the resumption of more economic and social activity, the number of COVID-19 cases is also rising.

Capacity to manage the pandemic has improved, and the current shallow wave of contagion is mostly under control. However, relative stability may yet be overturned as removing movement restrictions and reopening economic and social activities lead to an accelerating rate of transmission. Moreover, important economic partners globally will be heavily affected by the pandemic