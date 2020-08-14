 Skip to main content

Greenland Ice Sheet: Indian-origin scientist to lead drilling project to understand ice sheet bedrock


By: 
Published: August 5, 2020 6:48 PM

Through this drilling, the researchers hope to reach the bedrock of the sheet, hoping to unearth the past of the ice sheet in detail.

The project is scheduled to last for five years
The project is scheduled to last for five years. (Image: Jason Briner, University of Buffalo)

Greenland ice sheet melting: An Indian-origin scientist is all set to lead the project on Greenland Ice Sheet! The rapidly melting Greenland Ice Sheet due to climate change has left the scientists worried, since the sheet has enough ice to increase the water levels by nearly 24 feet. Even a few feet of rise in the water levels is enough to threaten the cities and regions lying on coastal areas. To understand the formation and past of the ice sheet in depth, researchers from Pennsylvania State University, University at Buffalo, University of Massachusetts and Columbia University have come up with a new project to drill through the ice.

Through this drilling, the researchers hope to reach the bedrock of the sheet, hoping to unearth the past of the ice sheet in detail and also find a way to accurately predict how it would add to the rising level of the seas in today’s time.

The project, called the Greendrill, would be led by the researchers of the Pennsylvania State University, according to separate statements issued by Pennsylvania State University and Columbia University, with Indian-origin Professor of Geosciences at the university Sridhar Anandakrishnan being a key primary investigator. The University statement quoted Anandakrishnan as saying that the students and researchers would be conducting geophysical investigations like seismic and radar ones, in order to determine the properties of ice and rock in Greenland Ice Sheet. With the help of these investigations, the locations of the drill and the samples would be guided.

The project is scheduled to last for five years, and it has received a grant of $3 million and a support of $4 million in field operations from the National Science Foundation. The researchers hope to zero in on the exact extent, timing as well as frequency of the periods of time in the past when the Ice Sheet was either much smaller or was completely gone, the university statement said.

The project would be co-led by Columbia’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory geochemist Joerg Schaefer. The Columbia statement quoted Schaefer as saying that with this project, researchers would be entering an Earth zone that has not yet been systematically studied. Schaefer added that the researchers would be recovering samples from the basal ice and sub-ice bedrock, which can be compared to the Moon rocks on the basis of their preciousness and their rareness. These samples would tell scientists directly about the past of the Ice Sheet, and as a result they would be able to better understand the modern as well as future stability of the ice sheet.

Before this, the last major ice-drilling effort made by the US was the Greenland Ice Sheet Project 2 and it ceased in the mid-1990s


https://www.financialexpress.com/lifestyle/science/greenland-ice-sheet-indian-origin-scientist-to-lead-drilling-project-to-understand-ice-sheet-bedrock/2045753/


Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Pakistani firm whose chemicals were used to kill US troops seeks subsidy for Indiana plant

By Jennifer Griffin, Justin Fishel
Published March 22, 2013


A Pakistani fertilizer maker whose chemicals have been used in 80 percent of the roadside bombs that have killed and maimed American troops in Afghanistan is now seeking U.S. taxpayer subsidies in order to open a factory in Indiana. 
The request appears to be on hold pending further review, but the situation has stirred outrage in Congress, where some accuse the Pakistani government of halting efforts to clamp down on the bomb-making. 
For the past seven years, the U.S. government has known that the raw material calcium ammonium nitrate, or CAN, is making its way across the border into Afghanistan where the Taliban use it to fuel their most deadly weapons, namely the improvised explosive device. IEDs have long been the number one killer of U.S. and coalition troops. 
The material largely comes from Pakistani fertilizer maker the Fatima Group. But the Pakistani government has stymied attempts by the Pentagon to stop the flow of the…
36 comments
Read more

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country.

Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects.

The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered.

Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul attack in…
236 comments
Read more

Revathi from Karnataka got selected in Civil Services

Miss. Revathi from Karnataka got selected in the civil services became IAS. Above is the picture of her house. She is the role model for everyone. Let's congratulate her.
26 comments
Read more