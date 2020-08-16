Name of Booklet:



Lack of Democracy and

Socio-Economic Development

of Balochistan

Date of Publication: March, 2009

Written By: Sheikh Asad Rahman

Published by: Sungi Develpoment Foundation

House 2-C, Near Street 35,

9th Avenue, F-8/1, Islamabad





Excerpt





I ( Sheik Asad Rehman) once asked Nawab Khair Baksh if he still believed in an independent greater Balochistan. His answer was not only philosophical but also very realistic. He said, "If Balochistan were to become independent in today's geo-political regional situation we would be such a weak state that any of the powerful nations like the US or Russia could dominate us, as we would be economically and militarily weak. It is better to live and negotiate with a weak master (Pakistan) than a powerful master who would dictate its own terms and conditions for strategic and vested interests."





Analysis





The statement shows of being weak, hence more brutal due to lack of self confidence. Plus this weakness is self assumed. How are sparsely populated Gulf kingdoms managing by good economic and diplomatic management. There lies the major weakness of Baloch. Their human capital base is small. The camel grazers of gulf too had a small human capital base but they made it up to some extent.





As of now people in west say "if the Baloch have even thought through how to get freedom". This is criminal against masses who are made to believe that freedom struggle is on.





Without external props Baloch are headed nowhere. In much worse conditions much smaller groups in strategically middling areas have secured better international visibility and connections. Baloch sitting on mountains of resources and on a territory strategically second only to that of Iran are not able to get one oped space.