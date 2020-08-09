India: What is PAGAAM

PAGAAM is a non Political, non Religious, social organisation of oppressed and exploited Indians (Backwards and Minorities). It is to create general awareness amongst masses about root causes of their sufferings. PAGAAM is to find out remedies through scientific, peaceful and constitutional methods. It is to strive to transform Indian society into a strong and model nation.
PAGAAM is the abbreviation of PHULEY AMBEDKARI GOURAVSHALI AND ADARSHVADI MUHIM.
The term Backward has reference in the article 16(4) of the Constitution of India. S.C., ST. and O.B.C. have been jointly referred to as Backwards because historically they are the people of one class only. All the castes, falling in these categories, are backward, but the degree of backwardness varies. This is due to the doctrine of graded inequality, professed by Brahminism. The Scheduled castes, Scheduled tribes and Other Backward Class people are well aware that they all are suffering due to caste discrimination and historically they are one class of people.
As far as the term Minority is concerned, it refers to the religious minorities. Social scientists have proved that during the course of history some of the present day S.C., ST. and O.B.C. got converted to different religions at different point of time. These mainly include Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and Buddhists.
SC, ST, OBC’s and Minorities together constitute about 85% population is the worst sufferer of the present Brahminical order and together they are referred as Bahujans.
The key problem of the Bahujans is the present social order which is based on the inequality. In such a system they are slaves and can not lead a respectful life.
The reasons for backwardness has been researched by our great leaders. Mahatma Phule in his book ‘Gulamgiri’ has beautifully explained how caste was created by Brahmins to exploit us. Dr. Ambedkar in his famous book ‘Annihillation of caste’ has written that “You can achieve nothing without complete destruction of caste system, the only question remains is how?”.
Mandal commission has also analysed the reasons in great detail in Chapter 4 and concludes “In traditional Indian society, social backwardness was a direct consequence of caste status and further, that various other types of backwardness flowed directly from this crippling handicap”. From above, it is clear that the caste system or Chaturvarna system as the main reason of our backwardness.
If caste is the reason then its removal alone is the solution. Caste is not a physical entity but is fixed in our minds. So, its removal requires change of thoughts.
Leave its creators (Bhramins), we ourselves are biggest supporter of caste system and practice it in daily life. Unknowingly, we are supporting a system which is responsible for our present condition. So, we have to change first. We need to educate and organise the Bahujans who are the sufferers of the system.
Our fore-fathers have set the objective of their movement as social revolution. They have tirelessly fought to achieve this objective and certainly succeeded to a great extent and brought near the logical conclusion. Therefore PAGAAM has dedicated itself to fulfil the objective set forth by our fore-fathers and bring the movement to its logical conclusion. This is the reason why PAGAAM is not engaged in the welfare activities and charitable work.
Moreover, welfare works are hurdles in the way of social transformation. It tries to pacify rather than revolt for rights. It tames us by giving peanuts whereas we deserve to be owners.
No other person but we ourselves are responsible for this problem. We often blame our opponents (like RSS) for our problems. We must not forget that they are working day and night to maintain the existing system which is based on inequality. They are devoted to their work.
But what about us? We must think over what are we doing? We are not only not doing our work but actively supporting our oppressors. So, we have to accept that we alone are responsible for our problems. We must think over it and start working pro-actively.
We often work in a reactive mode. During Rohit Vemula incident, there were huge gatherings but it died down subsequently. As against this, the pro-active approach is working on the lines already given by our great leaders in a sincere and systematic way.
The mission of Pagaam is the same as the mission of our great leaders like Mahatma Phule and Dr. Ambedkar. Their mission was to transform the preset social order to build a new society which is based on the principles of Equality, Liberty, Fraternity and Justice.
The vision of the Pagaam is to become a direction centre of the society. This requires intellectuals of the society to come together and act as a lighthouse.
- 1. To establish social identity to follow ideology of Mahatma Jyotiba Phuley and Baba Sahib Ambedkar to create moral and free society for social transformation.
- 2. To develop capable, competent and selfless leadership and cadres to lead mass movement for national integration and pull society out of clutches of chatur varna system.
- 3. To find permanent solution to social inequality through casteless and classless society and improve work culture and working conditions against economic exploitation.
- 4. To create need and desire to lead meaningful life with respect, recognition and dignity of labour.
- 5. To create mass awareness about constitutional safeguards and struggle to get proportionate share in the national wealth.
Pagaam believes that we can achieve the stated objectives only by the path already shown by our great leaders. It is already stated that our main problem is caste system which is created by Brahmins to exploit us. The caste system is programmed in our minds over the centuries.
Social transformation means turning the present vertical system to horizontal system. However, this will require a change in the thoughts of each individual. This is not an easy work, that is why people do not prefer this work. It is also invisible as change in thoughts can not be seen but its effects are seen. But we must understand that there is no shortcut.
In simple words, the day a Jatav or Kurmi starts treating a Valmiki or Yadav his or her brother socially including interdining and intermarrying we can say that social transformation is achieved.
Any person belonging to Bahujan samaj who is 18years and above can become a member of Pagaam. The person must have faith in Phule-Ambedkarite ideology and willing to contribute his/her time, talent, money or other resources for this purpose.
Some people may allege that PAGAAM is spreading Castism. Some of our people also come into their trap and plead that why should PAGAAM be against Brahmins and hate Brahmins. We would like to make it clear that analyzing Brahminism does not mean hate of Brahmin. Mahatma Phule has clearly demarcated the line between Shudra-Atishudra and Sethji-Bhatji (Brahmin, Bania), one being the exploited and other exploiters. He gave example that a lion and a goat can not live together in same cage.
Is it possible that the people who are the beneficiary of the system will ever work to destroy the same very system? If yes also, they need not join Pagaam but being the creator of the caste system, they can destroy themselves.
Some people wrongly call the slogan of Dr. Ambedkar as Educate, Organise and Agitate. The correct slogan is Educate, Agitate and Organise. Baba Saheb uttered these precious words at the end of his historic speech delivered at the All-India Depressed Classes Conference (July 18-19, 1942 at Nagpur), convened to create an All-India organization with distinct aims and purposes in co-operation with all the inter-provincial forces. It was at this very conference that a declaration was made about the formation of the All-India Scheduled Castes Federation. Below are given the exact words of the concluding part of this historic speech of Baba Sahib, as cited in his ‘fascinating biography’ authored by Dhananjay Keer:
“My final words of advice to you are educate, agitate and organize; have faith in yourself. With justice on our side, I do not see how we can lose our battle. The battle to me is a matter of joy. The battle is in the fullest sense spiritual. There is nothing material or social in it. For ours is a battle, not for wealth or for power. It is a battle for freedom. It is a battle for the reclamation of human personality”.
Baba Saheb’s struggle for the uplift of the socially excluded was precisely spiritual in the sense that it intends to restore their lost dignity and make them equal with all the other sections of the rest of the society. For that the method he chooses was democratic-constitutional. Being educated in the oldest democracies in the world, Dr. Ambedkar imbibed the true spirit of democracy and constitutionalism. He wanted his fellow –beings and his countrymen to follow democratic ways for the peaceful resolution of all problems.
In his democratic scheme of conflict resolution, education figures at the very beginning of the social struggle. Hence “educate” comes first in his three stepped slogan of educate, agitate and organise. By education Baba Sahib did not mean merely certificates and degrees. For him to educate means to become aware of ones real life conditions; to be conscious of ones surroundings; to raise objection to the inhuman existence in the society; and to ask for change for the better. “Tell the slaves he is a slave and he will revolt”, that is the real meaning of education.
It is such education that will stir agitation within, leading to what Baba Sahib called “agitate”. To “agitate” does not mean to organise guerrilla warfare, to do murda bad – murda bab. On the contrary, it means to become aware about ones social conditions and to seek viable steps for the eradications of the causes of the problems. Baba Sahib told us that only real and true education could only make us to “agitate”. And it is this agitation, which is within, that would ultimately help us all co-sufferers to “organize”.
Educated employees are supposed to be representative of the society. It is their duty to pay back to the society by furthering the cause which is responsible to bring him/her to this level in the society. They should act a catalyst for further spreading the ideology.
One of the most important question before us is, whether the intellectual class, which has emerged from S.C, S.T. and O.B.C. is adhering to the wishes of our forefathers? The thorough analysis of behaviour pattern of this class reveals that, this section is not involved actively in any of such activity. The more shameful and sad state of affairs is that, this section even ignores the very society from which they come, and tries to maintain distance from their own people. At the fag end of his life, Dr. Ambedkar himself experienced this bitter truth and it was with a very heavy heart, on 18th March 1956 at the Ramlila Ground at Agra in U.P, he said that “The educated class has betrayed me. I was thinking that after getting the education this class will serve for the cause of their society but I see the crowd of clerks around me who are busy only in filling their own bellies”. This emotional outburst of Dr. Ambedkar is an evidence to show that the intellectual class drifted away physically and emotionally from their own people. It is for this reason only; we notice an increasing trend of the cases of atrocities, injustice, exploitation and discrimination of the Bahujans in villages. The intellectual class is not at all involved in the activities, for which Rashtrapita Phuley and Dr. Ambedkar generated this class. The intellectual people, from whom it was expected to render leadership to the masses, have ended up in becoming the loyal servants of the government. It has left the leadership of the social movement in the hands of immature, illiterate and semiliterate people of the society. The result is that the social movement of Rashtrapita Phuley and Babasaheb Ambedkar has not moved at the pace originally conceived.
As stated earlier, we ourselves are responsible for the situation we are in. So the work starts from within. The realisation that I am a responsible member of this society and that I have a responsibility towards it, must come. To develop self requires social education which is not taught in traditional schools. For this, we have to attend social meetings, read books and most importantly think.
Ánnihillation of caste’by Dr. Ambedkar and ‘Gulamgiri’by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule are the important books for self development. However, most important teacher is the social work. After basic knowledge, we have to take a plunge in public life to further the ideology. You can not learn swimming by reading ‘How to swim’ books but only by jumping in the pool.
The atrocities are the result absence of social education. We are unable to identify our brethrens for the want of it. So, the proactive strategy is to ensure that this social education reaches to all, for which Pagaam is working day and night.
Sometimes they are deliberately created to prevent consolidation to ‘Bahujan’ and restrict us to ‘Dalits’ or ‘Muslims’.
Pagaam is a non agitational organisation. There are already many agitational organisations with whom we may have mutual understanding.
Pagaam would support any organistion or activity working to further the cause of Bahujan Movement and spreading the Phule Ambedkarite ideology. If they are working towards this goal, Pagaam’s work is made easier.
Pagaam believes that social organistions like Pagaam are schools which provide social education to the society which is not taught in the present educational system. Our field work shows that there is acute shortage of such schools in India as most of the even educated employees have been untouched by any such school. Though Pagaam is working to reach all but has not been able to do so. Accordingly, we believe that more social organisations working sincerely is required.
However, there is need to have same syllabus and textbook for all social schools for which Pagaam is working.
Pagaam does not support any particular political party. However the political party which is closely following the ideologies which Pagaam supports and propagates will definitely get to benefit.
Pagaam is a social organisation and will remain direction centre for the society. Dr. Ambedkar says that political power is master key. However he further says that political revolution follows social revolution.
Pagaam Founder, also says “Political power can deliver great results provided it is under the social control”.
Voting is the prerogative of a voter and is secret. Pagaam educates its members not only about past but also about the prevailing environment. It enables them to take appropriate decision on political issues.
The bitter fact is that we have betrayed such organisations and people. We do not associated fully, our following of the ideology is shallow, we have no authority. So the person flies when gets opportunity. If we are deep rooted, we can not allow such people to get away as we can tell such people authoritatively.
Hence, our advise to people joining Pagaam is to associate fully with the ideology, so that if the leaders deviate from the path you can direct them with authority.
