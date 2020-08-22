Indian security agencies reveal details of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim`s passports

According to the security agencies, the fugitive gangster, whose full name is Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, holds several passports which mention different names and addresses in India, Pakistan, Dubai and Commonwealth of Dominica

NEW DELHI: Indian security agencies have revealed the details of various passports possessed by fugitive underworld don and 26/11 Mumbai serial blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim.

Here are details of the passports issued in the name of Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar





K-560098 30-09-1975 MUMBAI

M-110522 13-11-1978 MUMBAI

P-537849 30-11-1979 MUMBAI





R-841697 26-11-1981 MUMBAI

V-57865 03-01-1983 MUMBAI

A-333602 04-06-1985 MUMBAI





A-501801 26-07 -1985 MUMBAI

A-717288 dt. 18.8.85 CGI, Dubai (in the name of Mohd Ismail Abdul Rehman Shaikh)

F-823692 dt.02.09.89 at CGI, Dubai (in the name of Shaikh Dawood Hassan)

G-866537 dt. 12.08.91, at Rawalpindi (Pakistani Passport in the name of Shaikh Hassan)

C-267185 dt. July 1996, Karachi (Pakistani Passport in the name of Shaikh Dawood Hasan)

KC-285901 (in the name of Sheikh Dawood Hassan, s/o Sheikh Ibrahim (d.p.o.b. 26.12.1955, Bombay, India). His address mentioned in the passport is 17 CP. Berar Society, Block 7-8, Amir Khan Road, Karachi, Pakistan

According to the security agencies, Dawood Ibrahim has reportedly been issued a Passport in the name of Mohammad Hanif Menon or Mohammad Hanif Merchant on March 23, 2000, or March 23, 2003

Of late, Dawood Ibrahim has also reportedly acquired Commonwealth of Dominica Passport, issued under its Economic Citizenship Programme (ECP) against a certain amount of foreign currency, for which citizenship of the Commonwealth of Dominica is sold

Dawood also holds another passport No. F-823692, which was issued to him on 02.09.1989 by CGI Dubai in the name of Shaikh Dawood Hassan.

Interestingly, Pakistan which has never accepted that the fugitive gangster lives in Karachi, on Saturday imposed fresh sanctions on Dawood Ibrahim and his network.

A sanction order issued by the Pakistan government on August 18 proscribing 88 terrorists under the United Nations Sanction Resolution has also named Dawood Ibrahim, the perpetrator of the 1993 Mumbai blasts.

The sanction order issued by the Pakistan government on August 18 proscribing 88 terrorists under the United Nations Sanction Resolution has also named Ibrahim.

Ibrahim, who heads the D-Company and runs an organised crime syndicate, is wanted in India for his alleged role in the 1993 Mumbai bombings. The tough sanctions would lead to the seizure of his properties and the freezing of his bank accounts.

The order detailing him mentions his various aliases, his Pakistani passport numbers and his address in Karachi. Under the section on Dawood's various passports and their numbers, the order lists five passports issued in Pakistan





