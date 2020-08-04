When Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister of India, his administration changed the name of the Ministry of Education to Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD). This change in nomenclature, which followed a global paradigm shift in the organisation of the economy from Keynesian welfarism to a neo-liberal free market in the 1970s, brought human beings within the ambit of production and exchange. So humans became another form of resource, that needed to be harvested. The MHRD’s objective was to “develop Human Resources” in accordance with the changing organisation of production and consumption.

Now, the current government, under Narendra Modi, has decided to revert back to the old name – the “Ministry of Education.” With this change in the nomenclature, it may seem like the focus is back on knowledge. However, believing so will simply mean confusing the form with the content.

Indeed, the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, a 66-page document – passed by the Cabinet during the lockdown, without any discussion in the Parliament – seems to be revolutionary on the surface. It mentions almost every problem which plagues the present education system.

The NEP, full of flowery rhetoric and fancy acronyms, appears to be revolutionary because it has been written in the “language of criticism,” borrowed from public feedback. There is criticism of the menace of rote learning, the burden of exams, rigid separation of boundaries between disciplines, burdensome and unimaginative course structure, etc. Then, there is mention of gender sensitivity, inclusion of minorities and marginalised communities.

Furthermore, the NEP is filled with buzz-words such as “fun-based learning,” “bagless days,” “creativity,” “holistic education,” “flexibility” and so on. The document, in one breath, covers two thousand years by citing ancient Indian educational practice of 64 Kalas to futuristic concepts of Artificial Intelligence and Design Thinking. All of these make the document attractive and captivating.

Therefore any proper analysis of NEP will only take place by extending the dictum “the devil lies in the details” to “the devil lies in the details” and “in between the lines.’’

If we deconstruct the language of the document, we find that it is, if anything, a bundle of contradictions. It talks about inclusiveness but does not talk about social justice and reservation; it talks about increasing enrolment but aims to close down schools and colleges; it talks about autonomy but proposes “light but tight” control; it talks about ensuring education for all but never proposes to extend the age limits of existing Right to Education Act, which covers children between age 6-14.

The much-touted new structure – 5+3+3+4 – which extends the pedagogical and curricular structure to include early childhood education is nothing but hogwash. That’s because the first 3 years of the foundational phase and the final 4 years of the secondary phase are not covered under the present RTE act.

The NEP talks about curtailing the dropout rates but institutionalises it by proposing multiple exits during graduation. It claims to encourage research but scraps the MPhil program, an important preparatory stage for high-quality research.

Critics have also pointed several other problems. For instance, the implicit move towards privatisation of education through the new concept of private-philanthropic efforts and easing of regularity regime towards their establishment; the problems of making local mother tongue the mode of instruction till Grade 5 and extending it to Grade 8; the dilution of the University Grants Commission and introduction of graded autonomy which only means freedom to decide fee structure, among other things.

However, the most important change which the NEP aims to achieve is that of Higher Education. In Section 10, the move towards huge Multi-Disciplinary Universities and HEI clusters is described as the “highest recommendation of this policy regarding the structure of higher education” which will facilitate a move towards “holistic and multidisciplinary learning.”

The document also tries to root it in “Indian tradition” by citing the examples of ancient universities like Nalanda and Taxila and 64 Kalas. And herein lies the essence of the whole project of revamping education which, though phrased in nationalistic tone, is just a re-fashioning of the western model of education deeply geared to serve the neo-liberal economic order.

One of the most influential theories about organising the modern education system was given by the German philosopher Wilhelm von Humboldt, whose model is often described as the “Humboldtian model of higher education.” The main thrust of the Humboldtian model is on the combination of research and studies and the integration of sciences and arts with research to achieve the twin objectives of comprehensive general learning and cultural knowledge.

There are two central concepts of public education in this model. First is the concept of an autonomous individual- (individual who attains self-responsibility) and second is the concept of world citizenship (a person who deals with bigger questions of humanity). Humboldt believed that if a “basis is laid through schooling, vocational skills are easily acquired later on, and a person is always free to move from one occupation to another, as so often happens in life.”

And this is the spirit of the NEP 2020 brought in by the BJP Government. In Section 4.26 the documents says that Children will be introduced to vocational skills from Grade 6 onwards and they will “intern with local vocational experts such as carpenters, gardeners, potters, artists, etc.” The thrust on vocational training only increases with Grade.

The combination of research and studies is proposed in Section 11.9 where research becomes an integral part of the proposed 4-year undergraduate degree. Similarly, the Humboldtian ideal of the autonomous individual and world citizen finds mention in the ‘Vision of the Policy’ section where it says:

the Policy envisages that the curriculum and pedagogy of our institutions must develop among the students…conscious awareness of one’s roles and responsibilities in a changing world…and develop knowledge, skills, values, and dispositions that support responsible commitment to human rights, sustainable development, and living, and global well-being, thereby reflecting a truly global citizen.

Though framed in nationalistic flavors, the vision of the document is inspired by the modern western conception of education, which is deeply embedded and integrated with the economics of production. Further, the Humboldtian conception of Education perfectly fits with the current Neo-liberal economic regime where an individual is expected to constantly “re-skill” themselves and “be flexible” in light of the ever-changing technology-driven economy. And herein lies the often-repeated jargon of commodification of education (which the documents smartly avoids by criticising “commercialisation of education” and proposing a seemingly benevolent concept of “private-philanthropic” efforts!).

In neo-liberalism, there is a dual commodification of knowledge. Firstly “knowledge” is directly reduced to a commodity that should be bought and sold in the market where quality depends upon the size of the wallet. Secondly, the output from this knowledge production system i.e. the human being is conceived as a “bundle of skill-sets” who enters the market and attempts to sell their skill-set in exchange for a wage. Here, the concept of “human capital” or “human resource” comes to fore as workers are pressured to constantly invest in their skill set through round the clock learning and updating with the latest technology or mode of work to stay a relevant commodity in the market.

Neo-liberalism, apart from proposing constant privatisation and deregulation, is also complex set of ideologies, values, and practices that affect the cultural and psychological aspects of society. It disciplines people and produces subjectivities in light of free-market economic rationality. It eulogises entrepreneurialism and promotes individuality; it normalises hire and fire policy in the name of flexibility and shifts the responsibility of citizen’s well-being from the state to citizens themselves; it dilutes the notion of rights and promotes the notion of duties, especially towards the state and society,

The NEP proposes to do each of these things, though very subtly, and that is where the genius of the policy lies. It says that the “curriculum and pedagogy of our institutions must develop among the students a deep sense of respect towards the Fundamental Duties and citizenship skills and values”; and completely forgets about Fundamental Rights.

The NEP proposes that “students must have a large amount of flexibility in choosing their individual curricula,” at the School level. This will only normalise the Neo-liberal principle of “flexibility” and give a false sense of “autonomy” and “empowerment.” The NEP aims to train children in vocational skills from a very early age so that the idea of acquiring a Government job fails to take root and the notion of self-employment becomes entrenched.

That the NEP 2020 is geared towards Neo-liberalisation of society finds its clearest expression in the Prime Minister’s words when he repeated the celebrated the Neo-liberal mantra that the “emphasis of NEP is on making ‘job creators’ instead of ‘job seekers’.”

All in all, the change in nomenclature of the Ministry is nothing but a plain deception, akin to Orwellian doublespeak. The concern is not the pursuit of knowledge, but producing individuals to serve the Neo-liberal labor market.

In the age of specialisation, NEP promotes a hotchpotch of knowledge, as, at least in theory, a student can pursue a paper on fashion designing along with a paper in engineering with another paper on history.

In this age of Social Media, where the prime source of information is the WhatsApp groups and Facebook posts, where a person is an expert in economics one day and defense on the next, the “large amount of flexibility” will only institutionalise and legitimise this practice. Instead of producing polymaths, the NEP will produce a vast number of “jack[s] of all trades and master[s] of none.”

The worst part is that this has been institutionalised by dividing HEI’s into three categories, akin to the Caste system, (with emphasis on specialization in descending order) namely;

Research-based Universities – which place equal emphasis on teaching and research Teaching based universities-place greater emphasis on teaching but still conduct significant research and Autonomous degree-granting College-large multidisciplinary institution of which will grant undergraduate degrees and will be focused on undergraduate teaching.

This classification, akin to the Indian caste system, does not adequately tackle the issue of inequality. In a society rife with hierarchy, it reinforces ideas of superiority and inferiority by classifying them as “research based universities” and “degree-granting colleges.

If anything, The NEP 2020, shrouded in flowery language, is a perfect recipe for disaster – not only for individuals but for the entire society.

-30-

Copyright©Madras Courier, All Rights Reserved. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from madrascourier.com and redistribute by email, post to the web, mobile phone or social media.