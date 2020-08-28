 Skip to main content

Making it Count. Statistics and Statecraft in the Early People’s Republic of China

Making it Count. Statistics and Statecraft in the Early People’s Republic of China by Arunabh Ghosh (Princeton University Press, 2020)   ­
­­­
­­­
­Statistics is rightly receiving new attention in these times of Big Data and Covid-19. This book by Arunabh Ghosh, an associate professor of history at Harvard University, shows how collecting and analyzing data can influence the development of a country. Ghosh uses a striking array of details and a broad study of sources to lead us through the world of statistics and statisticians in 1950s China.   

The historian kicks off his three sections (and nine chapters) by laying out the enthusiastic but often also faltering advent of modern China’s statisticians – people who wanted to put the new tools introduced by Soviet experts fully in the service of the newly founded People's Republic. But in Part 2, Ghosh impressively demonstrates how their lack of uniform data-collecting standards and an overabundant reporting system made statistics useless for the ruling classes – they became more and more removed from reality. In Part 3, he closely describes the attempts of Chinese statisticians to adopt new methods (especially random sampling) with the help of colleagues from India – and how Mao Zedong’s “Great Leap Forward” then put an abrupt end to this hitherto little-known initiative.  

Ghosh provides numerous tables, a 32-page bibliography, a helpful glossary. But in addition to a love of detail, the author is keen to grapple with some big questions. He wants to sensitize readers to the fact that ideological premises influence the validity of statistics much more than the ability to manipulate the technology used to collect them. The historian is asking the reader to reflect on what and how people want to know. This ambition means the book at times lacks a clear-eyed political evaluation of key players and their decisions. Nevertheless, "Making it Count" is a remarkably well-researched and well-written book that can be recommended to anyone who has wondered how the history of the People's Republic has shaped the (state’s) handling of statistical data to this day.   

Kristin Shi-Kupfer, Research Director Politics and Society 		­

Comments

Sai Kiran said…
Kiran Infertility Centre is one of the leading infertility treatment clinics in India with branches in Hyderabad, Gurgaon and Bengaluru and is perhaps the best fertility clinic in Hyderabad providing world class treatment options for Infertility such as Surrogacy, I.V.F., I.C.S.I., IUI, Egg/ Oocyte Donation, PGS/Embryo Donation, Oocyte/Embryo Freezing.

Visit https://kiranivfgenetic.com/
August 28, 2020 6:40 AM
Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Pakistani firm whose chemicals were used to kill US troops seeks subsidy for Indiana plant

By Jennifer Griffin, Justin Fishel
Published March 22, 2013


A Pakistani fertilizer maker whose chemicals have been used in 80 percent of the roadside bombs that have killed and maimed American troops in Afghanistan is now seeking U.S. taxpayer subsidies in order to open a factory in Indiana. 
The request appears to be on hold pending further review, but the situation has stirred outrage in Congress, where some accuse the Pakistani government of halting efforts to clamp down on the bomb-making. 
For the past seven years, the U.S. government has known that the raw material calcium ammonium nitrate, or CAN, is making its way across the border into Afghanistan where the Taliban use it to fuel their most deadly weapons, namely the improvised explosive device. IEDs have long been the number one killer of U.S. and coalition troops. 
The material largely comes from Pakistani fertilizer maker the Fatima Group. But the Pakistani government has stymied attempts by the Pentagon to stop the flow of the…
41 comments
Read more

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country.

Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects.

The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered.

Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul attack in…
241 comments
Read more

Revathi from Karnataka got selected in Civil Services

Miss. Revathi from Karnataka got selected in the civil services became IAS. Above is the picture of her house. She is the role model for everyone. Let's congratulate her.
30 comments
Read more