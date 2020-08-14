Mekong dams will be vexed issue in South-east Asia

Outlook

The MRC, concerned about low water levels in the Mekong, last week urged the five mainland South-east Asian countries and China to share more data on dam operations. Last month, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam raised concerns about the possible environmental impact of Laos’s planned Luang Prabang dam.

Laos, which wants to be the ‘battery of Asia’, will not compromise on its hydropower ambitions, since electricity exports bring in much-needed foreign currency. Its neighbours will meanwhile be keen to keep importing Lao hydroelectricity.

China, for its part, will strongly deny that it is causing droughts in South-east Asia by impounding water in its Mekong dams.