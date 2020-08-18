More style tips from @APStylebook

 Skip to main content

We offer a mix of AP style tips on social media -- some are timed to what's in the news and others are evergreen grammar, punctuation or spelling guidance. If you aren't following us, here's a sampling of our most popular recent tips.
  • PB&J is acceptable in all references to a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
  • Be careful not to confuse percent with percentage point. A change from 10% to 13% is a rise of 3 percentage points. This is not equal to a 3% change; rather, it’s a 30% increase.
  • Both demolish and destroy mean to do away with something completely. Something cannot be partially demolished or destroyed. It is redundant to say totally demolished or totally destroyed.
  • AP style: OK, OK'd, OK'ing, OKs. We don't use the spelling okay.
  • Use female, not woman, as an adjective. For example: She is the first female governor of North Carolina. Treatment of the sexes should be evenhanded and free of assumptions and stereotypes.
  • flounder is a fish; to flounder is to move clumsily or jerkily, to flop about: The fish floundered on land. To founder is to bog down, become disabled or sink: The ship floundered in the heavy seas for hours, then foundered

