Online Event: The Strategic Logic of Trade

The United States has entered an era of geoeconomic competition, but may only be using half of its economic toolkit. Increasingly, U.S. policymakers rely on sanctions, tariffs, and other forms of coercive economic power. This event will examine how positive uses of economic power, including trade deals with Taiwan and the UK, could advance strategic U.S. objectives, from competing with China to responding to Covid-19.
Featured Speakers:
Heather A. Conley, Senior Vice President for Europe, Eurasia, and the Arctic, CSIS
Amb. Kurt Tong, Senior Advisor, Economics Program, CSIS; Partner, The Asia Group
Matt Warner, President, Atlas Network
Moderated by:
Jonathan E. Hillman, Senior Fellow, Economics Program, CSIS
