Online newspaper the Current Balochistan announces merger with The Balochistan Post
August 3, 2020
Balochistan-based online news network the Current Balochistan has announced to merge unconditionally with The Balochistan Post Media Network after a meeting with The Balochistan Post Editorial Board on Monday, agreeing with the TBP’s editorial policy and decided to carry out journalistic responsibilities in the future from TBP platform.
The Current Balochistan is an online news network in three languages, Balochi, English and Arabic. For the last two years, it has been using various social networking sites as a platform to reach its readers with real news and realities of Balochistan.
In a meeting on Monday, the team of Current Balochistan News Network announced that it fully agrees with the editorial policy and procedure of The Balochistan Post, and unconditionally merging with TBP. The online pages, blogs and other platforms of the Current Balochistan will cease to exist immediately. Their team also appealed to the readers of Current Balochistan to visit The Balochistan Post’s official websites or social networking pages for future access to news, analysis, reports and articles.
The Balochistan Post is currently published in four languages: English, Urdu, Balochi and Brahui through four different websites. TBP also has a strong presence on social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Telegram and Instagram. In addition, one book has been published by TBP Publishing House so far and further work is underway to publish three more books.
