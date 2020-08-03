August 03, 2020
PAKISTAN INTERNAL ASSESSMENT ON UIGHUR CRISIS
3 part report on how Pak, China trying to control sentiments in Pakistan, worry about conservative section
📍Part 1: Pak report finds religious journals discussing Uighur situation
https://www.wionews.com/south-asia/pakistan-assessment-finds-seething-anger-in-religious-journals-over-situation-of-uighurs-muslims-in-china-317250
https://www.dnaindia.com/world/report-pak-internal-study-finds-religious-journals-raising-uighur-plight-in-china-2835135
📍Part 2: Report sent to Chinese mission; Mission asks to control sentiment, more feed back
https://www.wionews.com/south-asia/atrocities-against-uighurs-china-asks-pakistan-to-manage-negative-sentiments-domestically-317527
https://www.dnaindia.com/world/report-exclusive-after-pakistan-s-uighur-assessment-report-china-asks-islamabad-to-manage-negative-sentiments-domestically-2835359
📍Part 3: Report asks China to relax restrictions on Uighur Muslims
https://www.wionews.com/south-asia/pakistans-uighur-muslims-internal-study-hopes-china-takes-cbms-seeks-better-understanding-of-islam-317664
at 10:06 PM
1 comment:
