Prominent members of civil society strongly condemn Government’s plan to separate Karachi from Sindh.
27th August 2020
We, the undersigned, are gravely concerned about the recent media reports of separation of Karachi from Sindh. Karachi is the capital and heart of Sindh, and any suggestion and attempt of separation or federal control will be unacceptable to any Sindhi.
Unfortunately, conspiracy to control and separate Karachi from Sindh started since the inception of Pakistan, when the federal government against the explicit desires of the Sindh government and Sindhi people declared Karachi the county's capital. The federal government occupied all its assets and essential buildings without any compensation. Sindhi people, Sindhi language, and institutions were uprooted. Those who opposed the illegal and anti-democratic move were sent to prisons and were barred from politics. The impacts of this continue to linger on Sindhi people to date.
After the capital moved to Islamabad, the conspiracy to control Karachi by the federal govt and their supported wasted interests never went away. We have seen some quarters demanding to create Karachi as a separate province; others want the federal government to take it over.
Once again, we see the federal government, on the pretext of the PPP administration's bad governance as an excuse, aspire to take over the control of Karachi. Karachi's most significant issue is the unabated influx of people from other provinces. Sindhi people have a genuine fear of severe demographic impact on their historical, political-economic, and cultural rights resulting from this influx. Moreover, it is unsustainable for any urban conurbation anywhere in the world. Additionally, this is creating all kinds of issues, pressures, and conflicts, including housing, traffic, law and order, basic amenities, and meaningful urban societal development. Sadly, the federal government never intends to resolve the root cause of the problem; in fact, it is a party to it.
We believe Karachi issues could broadly be resolved if a moratorium is invoked against any new population from other provinces, refugees are repatriated and mechanisms of a temporary permit established to existing alien populations to work in Sindh. They should not have the right to buy the immovable property or to vote.
Overseas Sindhis from all over the world are united in rejecting any action to separate Karachi from homeland Sindh. We are united to raise the issue critical to the survival of Sindhi people on every international forum. We remain in solidarity with any democratic struggle on the ground to thwart such designs.
Luminaries
Mr. Baseer Naveed, Human Rights Activist
Madam Anis Haroon, Founder member of Women Action Forum (WAF)
Mr. Rashid Rizvi, Chief of Shia Missing Persons
Ms. Qurat ul Ain Mirza, Women Action Forum. (WAF)
Mr. Faisal Edhi, Edhi Trust
Dr. Haroon Ahmed Psychiatrist and Human Rights Activist
Dr. A.H.Nayyar, Physicist, Professor at Quaid E Azam University
Dr. Tauseef Ahmed Khan, Professor of Journalism
Mr. Faheem Zaman, Director Daily Dawn and Former Administrator of Karachi
Dr. Farzana Bari, Professor and Human Rights Activist
Dr. Jaypal Chaberia, Prominent Social Worker
Mr. Ashique Raza, Former Deputy Attorney General of Pakistan
Engineer Shoaib Ismail, Prominent Town Planner and Visiting Professor
Mr. Fazil Jamili, Journalist and Poet, Daily Jang
Barrister Abid Zuberi, Lawyer Supreme Court of Pakistan
Mr. Mahesh Kumar, Journalist
Mr. Imran Laghari, Member National Assembly, Pakistan
Ms. Fatima Hasnain, Professor
Mr. Shakeel Jaggery, Poet and Writer
Mr. Shahid Ahmed Khan, Journalist
Mr. Nawab Wasan Member National Assembly, Pakistan
Comments