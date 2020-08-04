August 04, 2020
Ram Temple Construction: VHP & BJP Exposed as Upper Caste
✔ No Dalit has been made a member in the Trust* constituted to supervise the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya.
✔ But VHP needs Dalits to collect soil from major Valmiki temples, including from places such as Nagpur where Babasaheb Ambedkar converted to Buddhism and his birthplace Mhow, will be sent for the ‘bhoomi poojan’ in Ayodhya.
✔ The face of those who struggled for the temple is not seen. They are being ignored. The trust constituted for the construction of the temple _does not have people from backward, SC and ST communities. It is a ‘Ved Pratha trust’ and seems that Lord Ram is only of the BJP.
✔ No Dalit among 200 priests invited for Ram temple event, bhoomi pujan (ground-breaking ceremony) on August 5, 2020
Source: Based on News reports
