In addition to its dubious distinction as a perennially troubled debtor, Argentina is now also a major global player in regenerative agriculture, a set of practices capable of sequestering carbon back into the soil, regenerating its health and increasing its biodiversity. Regenerative agriculture is becoming an important tool for sustainable production of food and raw materials. Its main objective is to keep the soil fertile through biological methods that return micronutrients to the land, while reducing water and air pollution. In February, the Swiss Research Institute for Organic Agriculture (FiBL) and the International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movements (IFOAM) reported that globally 71.5 million hectares -- 1.5% of total agricultural land -- were dedicated to regenerative agriculture by 2018.
Several multilateral institutions are promoting regenerative agriculture, notably in Africa and Europe. Despite this push, multiple obstacles persist, including certification and compliance costs and inadequate inputs. Other organisations are promoting knowledge in areas such as soil health and natural resource management, which most farmers lack, as well as consumer awareness. Due to health concerns and inadequate online retailing capacity of conventional supermarkets, the consumption of organic food has increased in various parts of the world due to the pandemic. Some of this increased demand will outlast the pandemic.
Regenerative agriculture will expand, but slowly without greater cooperation between smaller producers, governments and multinational corporates. In particular, alliances are needed to fund the high upfront cost and training required to convert land away from conventional, environmentally damaging farming systems.
August 10, 2020
Regenerative agriculture
