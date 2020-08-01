Russia: Combative Khabarovsk

In Russia, a July 25 demonstration in the far eastern city of Khabarovsk was the largest yet, with reliable reports putting numbers at 50,000-65,000. The immediate cause of the demonstrations is the July 9 arrest of regional governor Sergey Furgal, compounded by the negative optics of police seizing him and rushing him off to Moscow. From July 10, thousands of people have taken to the streets daily to express support for Furgal, to demand that his trial take place in Khabarovsk and to protest more generally against central government policy and President Vladimir Putin himself.
Furgal is charged with the murder or complicity in the deaths of several businessmen from far eastern regions of the country in 2004-05. Whatever the case against him, the context is political: the authorities moved against him only when he accumulated power. Regional leaders are typically replaced when financial wrongdoing becomes politically destabilising, or when they are deemed too inefficient or old to win the next election. This was not the case with Furgal, who enjoyed strong personal legitimacy and was seen as effective in handling the COVID-19 crisis.
The Kremlin’s decision to install a replacement governor, Mikhail Degtyaryov, with none of the skills needed in this explosive situation appears to be the worst possible choice in the circumstances. With no discernable technocratic skills and none of the tact needed to engage with local elites and work with them to address local issues in a volatile situation, he has begun his tenure by doing the opposite: declaring confidently that the demonstrations were orchestrated by "foreign nationals" flown in for the purpose. Wilful ignorance of the public mood points to a heightened risk of confrontation
