Sarpanch acting as Maoist courier held in Kothagudem

Arrested sarpanch of Puligundala gram panchayat, Sodi Chalapathi, has been working as courier for the Maoist leader Haribhushan, says police
Kothagudem: Police have arrested a sarpanch in Cherla mandal in the district for his alleged connections with the outlawed CPI (Maoist) Party.
Manugur ASP P Sabharish (in-charge ASP of Bhadrachalam) informed the press on Sunday that the arrested sarpanch of Puligundala gram panchayat, Sodi Chalapathi, has been working as courier for the Maoist leader Haribhushan.
The sarpanch was found mobilising villagers for Maoist meetings, supplying medicines and essential commodities to them and writing threatening letters to contractors and businessmen to extort money for the use of naxals, the ASP said.
Chalapathi mobilised the public for the Maoist Martyrs Memorial Week meetings held in July and August. He was arrested in the year 2015 for working as courier for naxal leaders Kiran and Lachhanna.
Sabharish appealed to the public not to cooperate with the Maoists while cautioning that if anyone was found to be supporting the naxals, serious action would be taken against them as per the law.
