Saudi Arabia hits Pakistan where it hurts

"Remember that loan, Imran?" Pakistan's PM with Saudi Arabia's crown prince. Photo: Saudi handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty
|Source: AXIOS.COM
Pakistan's army chief arrived in Riyadh today in an apparent attempt to defuse tensions that have seen Saudi Arabia demand early repayment of $1 billion in loans.
The backstory: The feud stems from Pakistani frustrations over Saudi Arabia's unwillingness to take a stronger stand on India's human rights abuses in Kashmir.
Then came the twist. The Saudis presented the bill for a massive bailout provided during Pakistan's 2018 fiscal crisis — $6.2 billion in loans and deferred oil payments.
- Pakistan then turned to its other deep-pocketed ally. China immediately offered a $1 billion loan of its own.
- Still, Pakistan can hardly afford a feud with the country that provides half its oil supply and can hold billions in loans over its head.
The big picture: Just as Saudi ties with India worry Pakistan, Islamabad's outreach to Malaysia, Turkey and in particular Iran have, at various times, upset Riyadh.
- Still, their partnership has survived through decades of shifting circumstances.
The bottom line: As the Saudis have now made clear, they're the ones holding the checkbook
