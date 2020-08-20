Sheikh Rashid trolls UAE as "petrol pump" "colony", on nukes of Pakistan





📍 Sheikh Rashid trolls UAE as "petrol pump" "colony" and not firm in their Islamic faith

📍 Gem of an interview (especially 32:00 on nukes, Bangalore, Shaheen Bagh, regional alignments, US and Israeli elections).





And every year they go running to Petrol Pump Colony for Alms.





Without financial aid from Saudi Arabia, UAE and China, Pakistan will collapse like a heap of rubbles.





Sheik Rashid , FM Querushi and few others in Pakistan Govt are piqued that Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohd Bin Salman refused to meet Gen Bajwa and ISI Chief. Instead he deputed his younger brother to meet them.





Rumours are that Saudia Arabia has demanded that Pakistan should repay the balance 2 Billion USD at the earliest. The agreement on deferred payment vis a vis oil for Pakistan has not been renewed.





What does GHQ Rawalpindi and Govt of Pakistan do ? They announce a strategic two day meeting with China (all weather friend). Pakistan will request China to now lend them another 2 Billion USD (to be paid to Saudi Arabia). Even before the Foreign Ministers meeting, China has criticised Pakistan for not doing enough to safeguard Chinese workers and physical assets .