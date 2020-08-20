 Skip to main content

Sheikh Rashid trolls UAE as "petrol pump" "colony", on nukes of Pakistan


📍 Sheikh Rashid trolls UAE as "petrol pump" "colony" and not firm in their Islamic faith
📍 Gem of an interview (especially 32:00 on nukes, Bangalore, Shaheen Bagh, regional alignments, US and Israeli elections).

Comment 
 And every year they go running to Petrol Pump Colony for Alms. 

Without financial aid from Saudi Arabia, UAE and China, Pakistan will collapse like a heap of rubbles. 

Sheik Rashid , FM Querushi and few others in Pakistan Govt are piqued that Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohd Bin Salman refused to meet Gen Bajwa and ISI Chief. Instead he deputed his younger brother to meet them. 

Rumours are that Saudia Arabia has demanded that Pakistan should repay the balance 2 Billion USD at the earliest. The agreement on deferred payment vis a vis oil for Pakistan has not been renewed. 

What does GHQ Rawalpindi and Govt of Pakistan do ? They announce a strategic two day meeting with China (all weather friend). Pakistan will request China to now lend them another 2 Billion USD (to be paid to Saudi Arabia). Even before the Foreign Ministers meeting, China has criticised Pakistan for not doing enough to safeguard Chinese workers and physical assets .

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Pakistani firm whose chemicals were used to kill US troops seeks subsidy for Indiana plant

By Jennifer Griffin, Justin Fishel
Published March 22, 2013


A Pakistani fertilizer maker whose chemicals have been used in 80 percent of the roadside bombs that have killed and maimed American troops in Afghanistan is now seeking U.S. taxpayer subsidies in order to open a factory in Indiana. 
The request appears to be on hold pending further review, but the situation has stirred outrage in Congress, where some accuse the Pakistani government of halting efforts to clamp down on the bomb-making. 
For the past seven years, the U.S. government has known that the raw material calcium ammonium nitrate, or CAN, is making its way across the border into Afghanistan where the Taliban use it to fuel their most deadly weapons, namely the improvised explosive device. IEDs have long been the number one killer of U.S. and coalition troops. 
The material largely comes from Pakistani fertilizer maker the Fatima Group. But the Pakistani government has stymied attempts by the Pentagon to stop the flow of the…
38 comments
Read more

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country.

Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects.

The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered.

Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul attack in…
240 comments
Read more

Revathi from Karnataka got selected in Civil Services

Miss. Revathi from Karnataka got selected in the civil services became IAS. Above is the picture of her house. She is the role model for everyone. Let's congratulate her.
28 comments
Read more