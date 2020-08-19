🔴 The U.S. Advisory Commission on Public Diplomacy convened military and diplomatic leaders to release a report on how PD is taught in the increasingly complex global information space. >





THE REPORT





"Teaching Public Diplomacy and the Information Instruments of Power in a Complex Media Environment, " captures their findings, offering, for the first time, a set of joint deliberations on conceptualizing, understanding and teaching the information space.





The report examines trends in the conceptualization of the information space to include: *the connectivity, content and cognition analytical framework; the role of global public attitude assessments in defining public diplomacy strategies; and how rhetorical strategies shape audience response. The report then looks at influence effects such as the impact of cultural bias and media campaign structure. Finally, the report reviews current approaches to teaching public diplomacy for a digital age such as the use of simulation tools and original case studies.



