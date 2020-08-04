August 04, 2020
THE COMPLETE CHINA DIGEST – 05 AUG 2020
*TIBET*
1. The Case of Shipki La – Claude Arpi
2. China’s Real Target may be Arunachal Pradesh
3. India Tibet Friendship Society Hosts Webinar Titled “Tibet’s Freedom, India’s Security”
4. Dalai Lama Expresses Condolence Over Demise of Nobel Peace Laureate John Hume
5. Bloomsbury to Publish Dalai Lama's Climate Appeal
6. Tibetan Painting Thangka Creates Jobs and Hope
7. Tibetans are Denied Rights to Fair Trial Under Chinese Rule: Report
8. Religious Freedom Protected at an Elderly Nursing Home
9. 10 Imprisoned for Protest against Construction Projects in Sangchu County
Ten Tibetans were sentenced to prison for varied prison terms of 8-13 years for objecting Chinese construction projects of a slaughter company, highway construction and other projects built by the Chinese government in the Sangchu County in Kanlho Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture.
The protestors were arrested in 2019 for allegedly seizing construction machinery and blocking construction. The protestors demanded compensation for the land usage that was confiscated by the Chinese government. The protestors were charged with “disturbing social order”, “extortion” and “verbal threats”.
*MILITARY*
10. Indian Army Setting Up Arctic Tents at LAC, Anticipates Prolonged Stand-Off with China in Ladakh
11. LAC Standoff: India Insists on Chinese Withdrawal from Friction Points at Fifth Military-level Meeting
12. Make Sure Differences do not Escalate into Disputes’: China to India on Border Row
13. China has Deployed Nuclear Weapons near Indian Border, can Hit Targets within Minutes: PLA Officer
14. Himachal’s Plan to Counter China — Train Personnel in Chinese, Residents in Guerrilla Warfare
15. Green Top near Pangong Emerges as Thorn in LAC Talks as China Digs in at Key Vantage Point
16. PLA Fighter Jet Breaks Flight Duration Record in First 10-hour Patrol Mission to South China Sea
17. Report to Congress y Chinese Naval Modernization
18. Can Trump Get China to Negotiate on its Nuclear Weapons?
19. Chinese Professor Denies Confirming PLA Drill to be Mock Invasion of Taiwanese Islands
20. South China Sea: Chinese Air Force Steps Up Combat-Readiness Drills
21. Did Russian S-400s Got Dumped for Chinese Air Defence System by an Aspiring EU Nation?
22. World War 3: Experts Call for NATO to take Action as China Increases its Military Expenses
*GLOBAL*
23. India and the United States Need each other mostly because of China
24. Japan, Swadeshi Jagran Manch and BCCI: Why Modi’s China Headache Just Got Bigger this Week
25. India’s Review of Confucius Institutes Riles China, says Treat them in ‘Fair Manner’
26. Chinese Embassy Calls on India to Stop Politicizing Cultural Exchanges Carried out by Confucius Institutes
27. India, Russia Discuss Issues of Interaction for SCO, RIC, BRICS Meet
28. China tells Pakistan to not get 'Emotional' over Uighur Crisis
29. Trouble Looms in Restive Baluchistan as Pakistan Rolls out Red Carpet for China's CPEC
30. China Urges Pakistan to Declare Certain Groups in Country as Terrorists
31. Pompeo Calls: Indonesia, Singapore Stay Neutral in US-China Dispute
32. How the US Aims to Induce Systemic Change in China
33. China to be Compelled to Respond if US Refuses to Renew Chinese Media Visas: FM
34. The US is now Playing by China's Internet Rules
35. Trump’s TikTok Assault Opens New Front in Tech War with China
36. Microsoft’s Long History in China Complicates Potential TikTok Deal
37. US Alert says Taidoor Computer Malware is Tied to Chinese Govt
38. American Journalists in Hong Kong could be Beijing’s Next Target
39. Could Trump Start War with China over Scarborough Shoal to Win Re-Election?
40. Ramp Up Top China-US Defence Talks to Stabilise Rocky Relations, Expert Urges
41. Trump Administration's Foreign Policy: B.L.A.M.E. Game against China
42. US should Explain its Global Bio Military Activities amid Intl Concern: Chinese FM
43. Sharp Increase in US Surveillance of South China Sea Observed in July
44. How can US-led Grouping get China to Act Fairly in the South China Sea?
45. China Warns US over 'Hostile Action' against its Journalists
46. China Reveals Ambitious Plans to Supply Covid-19 Vaccines to Poor Countries
47. Nigeria Insists it did not Lose 48 Million Barrels of Oil in China
48. Japan Households Get Mystery Seed Packages Labelled from China
49. Typhoon Ends 111-day Streak of Chinese Ships near Senkakus
50. WHO Advance Team Ends Visit to China to Probe COVID-19 Origin
51. West's Accusation over China's Win-Win Cooperation with African Countries is Unjust
52. Europe must Stand United against China, Writes Top German Minister
53. Cooperation with China Crucial to South Korean Economy
54. Ties between China, Brunei going from Strength to Strength
*INTERNAL*
55. China is Home to Four of the World’s Five Largest Unicorns
56. Operation Clean-up in China
57. China Approves $67.9 Billion of Urban Railway Projects in Greater Bay Area: Securities Times
58. World's Seventh-Largest Hydropower Station Starts Operating
Wudongde Hydropower Station, the world's seventh-largest, began transmitting water power from Southwest to Southeast China with 800-kilovolt ultra-high voltage direct current (UHVDC) on July 31.It's a major project of China Southern Power Grid that passes through four regions Yunnan, Guizhou and Guangdong provinces, and Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, with a total length of 1,452 kilometers.It will also offer power resources to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, thus helping promote its economic recovery.
The project, with a total investment of 24.26 billion yuan ($3.47 billion), kicked off in December 2018 and it's scheduled to complete in 2021.
59. Hong Kong Aims for Functioning ILS Regulatory Regime by Early 2021
60. Wing Loong-10 Drone Makes Typhoon Detection Debut
61. China's Aviation Future Rests with the Comac C919 Aircraft
62. Hagupit Weakens as it Approaches Shanghai
63. Voting with their Feet: Children of High-Level CCP Officials Choose to Live Abroad
64. Contractor Announces Jiangpu Tunnel Success
*ECONOMY*
65. China tries to Build a Road to Economic Recovery
66. Australian Trade with China Surges as Rest of the World Falls
67. Chinese Investment in Southeast Asia is Nothing to Fear
68. China only Fulfils 5% of Sino-US Energy Trade Deal in First Half of 2020
69. Xi Jinping’s Inward Economic Pivot Clouded by Weak Domestic Demand
70. China's New Coal Projects Make up 90% of Global Total for First Half of 2020: Study
71. Virtual Banks Pick a Tough Time to Launch in Hong Kong
72. China's Robust Factory Activity Masks Economic Risks
73. China's Hog Futures Set to Make Debut, but Faces Big Challenges
74. Chinese Investors Shift to Money Market Funds as Equities Turn Volatile
75. Iron Ore Surges on China Demand Outlook, Vale Output Concerns
76. China Stocks End Higher as Banks Rally
77. China, S. Korea Step Up Economic Ties
China and South Korea have agreed to accelerate the formulation of the joint plan for bilateral economic cooperation (2021 to 2025) and push for the timely signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement to jointly promote an open global economy, the Ministry of Commerce said on Monday.
Eager to shake off the effect of the COVID-19 epidemic, and stabilize global economic growth and supply chains, the two countries have agreed to further promote the Belt and Road Initiative and South Korea's New Southern and Northern policies to upgrade the quality of bilateral business cooperation, the head of the ministry's department of Asian affairs said in a statement.
78. China Hits 48.8 pc of Australian Exports
79. China Approves $68 Bn Inter-City Plan for Pearl River Delta
80. Chinese Currency Gains Value While the US Dollar Tumbles
