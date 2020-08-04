August 04, 2020

THE COMPLETE CHINA DIGEST – 05 AUG 2020

*

*TIBET*

1. The Case of Shipki La – Claude Arpi

https://handald.wordpress.com/2020/08/04/the-case-of-shipki-la-claude-arpi/

2. China’s Real Target may be Arunachal Pradesh

https://www.deccanchronicle.com/opinion/columnists/040820/mohan-guruswamy-chinas-real-target-may-be-arunachal-pradesh.html

3. India Tibet Friendship Society Hosts Webinar Titled “Tibet’s Freedom, India’s Security”

https://tibet.net/india-tibet-friendship-society-held-a-webinar-titled-tibets-freedom-indias-security/

4. Dalai Lama Expresses Condolence Over Demise of Nobel Peace Laureate John Hume

https://www.aninews.in/news/world/europe/dalai-lama-expresses-condolence-over-demise-of-nobel-peace-laureate-john-hume20200804171820/

5. Bloomsbury to Publish Dalai Lama's Climate Appeal

https://www.thebookseller.com/news/bloomsbury-publish-dalai-lamas-climate-appeal-1213840

6. Tibetan Painting Thangka Creates Jobs and Hope

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2020-08-04/Tibetan-painting-Thangka-creates-jobs-and-hope--SGf0Krpzs4/index.html

7. Tibetans are Denied Rights to Fair Trial Under Chinese Rule: Report

https://nepal24hours.com/tibetans-are-denied-rights-to-fair-trial-under-chinese-rule-report/

8. Religious Freedom Protected at an Elderly Nursing Home

https://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1196633.shtml

9.  10 Imprisoned for Protest against Construction Projects in Sangchu County

Ten Tibetans were sentenced to prison for varied prison terms of 8-13 years for objecting Chinese construction projects of a slaughter company, highway construction and other projects built by the Chinese government in the Sangchu County in Kanlho Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture.
The protestors were arrested in 2019 for allegedly seizing construction machinery and blocking construction. The protestors demanded compensation for the land usage that was confiscated by the Chinese government. The protestors were charged with “disturbing social order”, “extortion” and “verbal threats”. 

*MILITARY*

10. Indian Army Setting Up Arctic Tents at LAC, Anticipates Prolonged Stand-Off with China in Ladakh

https://swarajyamag.com/insta/indian-army-setting-up-arctic-tents-at-lac-anticipates-prolonged-stand-off-with-china-in-ladakh

11. LAC Standoff: India Insists on Chinese Withdrawal from Friction Points at Fifth Military-level Meeting

https://www.thestatesman.com/india/lac-standoff-india-insists-chinese-withdrawal-friction-points-fifth-military-level-meeting-1502914111.html

12. Make Sure Differences do not Escalate into Disputes’: China to India on Border Row

https://m.hindustantimes.com/india-news/make-sure-differences-do-not-escalate-into-disputes-china-to-india-on-border-row/story-wiDbDdWpaKzppsFeAbYUiI.html

13. China has Deployed Nuclear Weapons near Indian Border, can Hit Targets within Minutes: PLA Officer

https://eurasiantimes.com/china-has-deployed-nuclear-weapons-near-indian-border-can-hit-targets-within-minutes-pla-officer/

14. Himachal’s Plan to Counter China — Train Personnel in Chinese, Residents in Guerrilla Warfare

https://theprint.in/defence/himachals-plan-to-counter-china-train-personnel-in-chinese-residents-in-guerrilla-warfare/473774/

15. Green Top near Pangong Emerges as Thorn in LAC Talks as China Digs in at Key Vantage Point

https://www.news18.com/news/india/china-refuses-to-vacate-strategic-green-top-that-overlooks-indian-troop-movement-near-pangong-lake-2755471.html

16. PLA Fighter Jet Breaks Flight Duration Record in First 10-hour Patrol Mission to South China Sea

https://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1196670.shtml

17. Report to Congress y Chinese Naval Modernization

https://news.usni.org/2020/08/04/report-to-congress-on-chinese-naval-modernization-4

18. Can Trump Get China to Negotiate on its Nuclear Weapons?

https://nationalinterest.org/blog/reboot/can-trump-get-china-negotiate-its-nuclear-weapons-166142

19. Chinese Professor Denies Confirming PLA Drill to be Mock Invasion of Taiwanese Islands

https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/3980026

20. South China Sea: Chinese Air Force Steps Up Combat-Readiness Drills

https://www.scmp.com/news/china/military/article/3096007/south-china-sea-chinese-air-force-steps-combat-readiness-drills

21. Did Russian S-400s Got Dumped for Chinese Air Defence System by an Aspiring EU Nation?

https://eurasiantimes.com/did-russian-s-400s-got-dumped-for-chinese-air-defence-system-by-an-aspiring-eu-nation/

22. World War 3: Experts Call for NATO to take Action as China Increases its Military Expenses

https://www.econotimes.com/World-War-3-Experts-call-for-NATO-to-take-action-as-China-increases-its-military-expenses-1589141

*GLOBAL*

23. India and the United States Need each other mostly because of China

https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/08/03/india-united-states-balancing-china-threat/

24. Japan, Swadeshi Jagran Manch and BCCI: Why Modi’s China Headache Just Got Bigger this Week

https://theprint.in/opinion/global-print/japan-jagran-manch-bcci-why-modi-china-headache-just-got-bigger/474246/

25. India’s Review of Confucius Institutes Riles China, says Treat them in ‘Fair Manner’

https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/india-s-review-of-confucius-institutes-riles-china-says-treat-them-in-fair-manner/story-IU6vo10CjJctLR8PcKLKOK.html

26. Chinese Embassy Calls on India to Stop Politicizing Cultural Exchanges Carried out by Confucius Institutes

https://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1196644.shtml

27. India, Russia Discuss Issues of Interaction for SCO, RIC, BRICS Meet

https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/india-russia-discuss-issues-of-interaction-for-sco-ric-brics-meet20200804173236/

28. China tells Pakistan to not get 'Emotional' over Uighur Crisis

https://www.wionews.com/south-asia/china-tells-pakistan-to-not-get-emotional-over-uighur-crisis-317929

29. Trouble Looms in Restive Baluchistan as Pakistan Rolls out Red Carpet for China's CPEC

https://www.wionews.com/south-asia/trouble-looms-in-restive-balochistan-as-pakistan-rolls-out-red-carpet-for-chinas-cpec-317932

30. China Urges Pakistan to Declare Certain Groups in Country as Terrorists

https://www.wionews.com/south-asia/china-urges-pakistan-to-declare-certain-groups-in-country-as-terrorists-317926

31. Pompeo Calls: Indonesia, Singapore Stay Neutral in US-China Dispute

https://www.scmp.com/week-asia/politics/article/3096033/indonesia-singapore-stay-neutral-us-china-dispute-despite

32. How the US Aims to Induce Systemic Change in China

https://tribune.com.pk/article/97120/how-the-us-aims-to-induce-systemic-change-in-china

33. China to be Compelled to Respond if US Refuses to Renew Chinese Media Visas: FM

https://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1196634.shtml

34. The US is now Playing by China's Internet Rules

https://www.axios.com/tiktok-crackdown-us-playing-by-chinas-internet-rules-379bf293-fd24-44af-93af-319c850f6500.html

35. Trump’s TikTok Assault Opens New Front in Tech War with China

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2020/08/04/business/us-donald-trump-tiktok-china/

36. Microsoft’s Long History in China Complicates Potential TikTok Deal

https://theprint.in/world/microsofts-long-history-in-china-complicates-potential-tiktok-deal/474336/

37. US Alert says Taidoor Computer Malware is Tied to Chinese Govt

https://theprint.in/world/us-alert-says-taidoor-computer-malware-is-tied-to-chinese-govt/474254/

38. American Journalists in Hong Kong could be Beijing’s Next Target

https://theprint.in/world/american-journalists-in-hong-kong-could-be-beijings-next-target/474217/

39. Could Trump Start War with China over Scarborough Shoal to Win Re-Election?

https://www.scmp.com/news/china/military/article/3096017/could-donald-trump-start-war-china-over-scarborough-shoal-win

40. Ramp Up Top China-US Defence Talks to Stabilise Rocky Relations, Expert Urges

https://www.scmp.com/news/china/military/article/3095866/ramp-china-us-defence-talks-stabilise-rocky-relations-expert

41. Trump Administration's Foreign Policy: B.L.A.M.E. Game against China

https://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1196573.shtml

42. US should Explain its Global Bio Military Activities amid Intl Concern: Chinese FM

https://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1196671.shtml

43. Sharp Increase in US Surveillance of South China Sea Observed in July

https://www.scmp.com/news/china/military/article/3095817/sharp-increase-us-surveillance-south-china-sea-observed-july

44. How can US-led Grouping get China to Act Fairly in the South China Sea?

https://www.scmp.com/comment/opinion/article/3095654/south-china-sea-dilemma-how-can-us-led-movement-persuade-china-act

45. China Warns US over 'Hostile Action' against its Journalists

https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics/International-relations/US-China-tensions/China-warns-US-over-hostile-action-against-its-journalists

46. China Reveals Ambitious Plans to Supply Covid-19 Vaccines to Poor Countries

https://www.scmp.com/news/china/science/article/3095935/china-positions-itself-vaccine-diplomacy-push-fight-covid-19

47. Nigeria Insists it did not Lose 48 Million Barrels of Oil in China

https://www.breitbart.com/africa/2020/08/04/nigeria-insists-it-did-not-lose-48-million-barrels-of-oil-in-china/

48. Japan Households Get Mystery Seed Packages Labelled from China

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2020/08/04/national/japan-mystery-seed-packages-china/

49. Typhoon Ends 111-day Streak of Chinese Ships near Senkakus

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2020/08/04/national/typhoon-interrup-chinese-ships-japan-islets/

50. WHO Advance Team Ends Visit to China to Probe COVID-19 Origin

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2020/08/04/asia-pacific/science-health-asia-pacific/who-china-coronavirus-origin/

51. West's Accusation over China's Win-Win Cooperation with African Countries is Unjust

https://www.globaltimes.cn/content/119688.shtml

52. Europe must Stand United against China, Writes Top German Minister

https://rmx.news/article/article/europe-must-stand-united-against-china-writes-top-german-minister

53. Cooperation with China Crucial to South Korean Economy

https://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1196686.shtml

54. Ties between China, Brunei going from Strength to Strength

http://www.dailyexpress.com.my/news/156594/ties-between-china-brunei-going-from-strength-to-strength/

*INTERNAL*

55. China is Home to Four of the World’s Five Largest Unicorns

https://www.scmp.com/tech/start-ups/article/3095968/china-home-four-worlds-five-largest-unicorns-led-alibabas-ant-group

56. Operation Clean-up in China

https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/comment/operation-cleanup-in-china-121727

57. China Approves $67.9 Billion of Urban Railway Projects in Greater Bay Area: Securities Times

https://www.nytimes.com/reuters/2020/08/04/world/asia/04reuters-china-economy-infrastructure.html?searchResultPosition=16

58. World's Seventh-Largest Hydropower Station Starts Operating

[ecns]

Wudongde Hydropower Station, the world's seventh-largest, began transmitting water power from Southwest to Southeast China with 800-kilovolt ultra-high voltage direct current (UHVDC) on July 31.It's a major project of China Southern Power Grid that passes through four regions Yunnan, Guizhou and Guangdong provinces, and Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, with a total length of 1,452 kilometers.It will also offer power resources to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, thus helping promote its economic recovery.

The project, with a total investment of 24.26 billion yuan ($3.47 billion), kicked off in December 2018 and it's scheduled to complete in 2021.

59. Hong Kong Aims for Functioning ILS Regulatory Regime by Early 2021

https://www.artemis.bm/news/hong-kong-aims-for-functioning-ils-regulatory-regime-by-early-2021/

60. Wing Loong-10 Drone Makes Typhoon Detection Debut

https://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1196687.shtml

61. China's Aviation Future Rests with the Comac C919 Aircraft

https://www.cnet.com/features/chinas-aviation-future-rests-with-the-comac-c919-aircraft/

62. Hagupit Weakens as it Approaches Shanghai

https://www.shine.cn/news/metro/2008043567/

63. Voting with their Feet: Children of High-Level CCP Officials Choose to Live Abroad

https://www.voanews.com/east-asia-pacific/voting-their-feet-children-high-level-ccp-officials-choose-live-abroad

64. Contractor Announces Jiangpu Tunnel Success

https://www.shine.cn/news/metro/2008043565/

*ECONOMY*

65.   China tries to Build a Road to Economic Recovery

https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/real-estate/china-tries-to-build-a-road-to-economic-recovery?amp

66. Australian Trade with China Surges as Rest of the World Falls

https://amp.smh.com.au/world/asia/australian-trade-with-china-surges-as-rest-of-the-world-falls-20200804-p55icy.html

67. Chinese Investment in Southeast Asia is Nothing to Fear

https://asia.nikkei.com/Opinion/Chinese-investment-in-Southeast-Asia-is-nothing-to-fear

68. China only Fulfils 5% of Sino-US Energy Trade Deal in First Half of 2020

https://www.nytimes.com/reuters/2020/08/04/world/asia/04reuters-usa-trade-china-energy-graphic.html?searchResultPosition=12

69. Xi Jinping’s Inward Economic Pivot Clouded by Weak Domestic Demand

https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3095990/chinas-economy-turning-inward-will-weak-domestic-demand?li_source=LI&li_medium=homepage_asia_edition_top_picks_for_you

70. China's New Coal Projects Make up 90% of Global Total for First Half of 2020: Study

https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/east-asia/chinas-new-coal-projects-account-for-90-pct-of-global-total-in-h1-study

71. Virtual Banks Pick a Tough Time to Launch in Hong Kong

https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Caixin/In-depth-Virtual-banks-pick-a-tough-time-to-launch-in-Hong-Kong

72. China's Robust Factory Activity Masks Economic Risks

https://asia.nikkei.com/Economy/China-s-robust-factory-activity-masks-economic-risks

73. China's Hog Futures Set to Make Debut, but Faces Big Challenges

https://www.nytimes.com/reuters/2020/08/04/business/04reuters-china-futures-hogs-analysis.html?searchResultPosition=9

74. Chinese Investors Shift to Money Market Funds as Equities Turn Volatile

https://www.nytimes.com/reuters/2020/08/04/business/04reuters-china-markets-funds-graphic.html?searchResultPosition=6

75. Iron Ore Surges on China Demand Outlook, Vale Output Concerns

https://in.reuters.com/article/asia-ironore/update-1-iron-ore-surges-on-china-demand-outlook-vale-output-concerns-idINL4N2F61FY

76. China Stocks End Higher as Banks Rally

https://in.reuters.com/article/china-stocks-close/china-stocks-end-higher-as-banks-rally-idINAZN00MH5T

77. China, S. Korea Step Up Economic Ties

[ecns]

China and South Korea have agreed to accelerate the formulation of the joint plan for bilateral economic cooperation (2021 to 2025) and push for the timely signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement to jointly promote an open global economy, the Ministry of Commerce said on Monday.

Eager to shake off the effect of the COVID-19 epidemic, and stabilize global economic growth and supply chains, the two countries have agreed to further promote the Belt and Road Initiative and South Korea's New Southern and Northern policies to upgrade the quality of bilateral business cooperation, the head of the ministry's department of Asian affairs said in a statement.

78. China Hits 48.8 pc of Australian Exports

https://www.afr.com/policy/economy/china-hits-48-8pc-of-australian-exports-20200804-p55i9d

79. China Approves $68 Bn Inter-City Plan for Pearl River Delta

https://www.railjournal.com/passenger/main-line/china-approves-us-68bn-inter-city-plan-for-pearl-river-delta/

80. Chinese Currency Gains Value While the US Dollar Tumbles

https://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1196626.shtml
at 10:15 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)