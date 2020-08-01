August 01, 2020
The Decline in the Fertility Rate and the Population Structure
30.07.2020
The number of people on the planet will peak at 9.7 billion by 2064 and will decline to 8.8 billion by the end of the century. In the vast majority of countries in the world, birth rates will fall so dramatically that population growth will be impossible without an influx of migrants. The fertility rate (the average number of children born by one woman) will fall below 2.1, leading to a decline in the population. New issues will arise with taxes, healthcare, pensions, jobs.
