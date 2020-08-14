The U.S. is launching a comprehensive diplomatic approach in the Arctic region, says top-level official

The opening came just two months after the U.S. announced a $12.1 million aid package for Greenland to be used on energy and resource development, education capacity building, and rural sustainable development.

The U.S. has also stepped up its military presence in the European High North recently. In May, U.S. surface vessels operated in the Barents Sea for the first time since the 1980s in an exercise with the British navy.

This summer the U.S. Air Force issued an Arctic strategy. This is the first time that the Department of the Air Force issues a strategy for the Arctic region.

DeHart also pointed to the memorandum issued by the White House in June for the development of an icebreaker fleet by 2029. In his opening remarks he expressed that the U.S. want to make sure that they have the capability to operate in the American Arctic as the current fleet is aging.

"We want to have a fleet that’s available for security missions; to support search-and-rescue; to support, as appropriate, economic activities; and science and research as well."