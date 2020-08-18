The importance of data and digital transformation has grown significantly in the last few months. India’s prompt and scaled response to COVID-19 has been unprecedented. COVID-19 war rooms have further highlighted the importance of as well as gaps in data assets and integrated systems that are fundamental for pandemic response and reopening the economy.

It has become time critical that rapid action be taken to further enhance data and AI capabilities at scale across all sectors, especially health, as the country moves towards recovery, economic stimulation and socially relevant reforms. The report “Unlocking Value from Data and AI: The India Opportunity” highlights that data and AI could address dual goals of economic and social value creation and recovery.

Report Overview

Role of data and AI in delivering economic value by 2025

Data and AI could add $450- $500 bn. to India’s GDP by 2025 , representing ~10% of the $5 tn. aspiration pre-COVID-19

, representing ~10% of the $5 tn. aspiration pre-COVID-19 Enhancing AI usage at a functional level particularly operations

can unlock ~50% of this value

Nearly 45% of this value is likely to be delivered by 3 sectors: Consumer goods & Retail, Agriculture, Banking & Insurance

Realizing India’s vision of inclusive development through data and AI

Contributing to effective COVID-19 response and economic recovery

Supporting social initiatives and equitable growth

Enhancing talent and capabilities to position India as the global hub for data & AI services

Essential building blocks to promote data utilization and AI

Countries that are actively promoting data utilization and AI are driving initiatives across the 5 building blocks

Strategy

Data

Technology Stack

Talent

Execution

Potential actions needed to improve data utilization and AI in India

Launch the National Program for AI and create an apex body

Consider finalizing India’s Data and AI Action Plan

Identify datasets of national importance

Kick off work on 3-5 programs of socio economic importance

Increase data utilization by facilitating access to datasets

Create schemes to engage the AI ecosystem





https://community.nasscom.in/communities/emerging-tech/ai/unlocking-value-from-data-and-ai-the-india-opportunity.html

