 Skip to main content

Unlocking Value from Data and AI – The India Opportunity


August 18, 2020 | 370 views

The importance of data and digital transformation has grown significantly in the last few months. India’s prompt and scaled response to COVID-19 has been unprecedented. COVID-19 war rooms have further highlighted the importance of as well as gaps in data assets and integrated systems that are fundamental for pandemic response and reopening the economy.

It has become time critical that rapid action be taken to further enhance data and AI capabilities at scale across all sectors, especially health, as the country moves towards recovery, economic stimulation and socially relevant reforms. The report “Unlocking Value from Data and AI: The India Opportunity” highlights that data and AI could address dual goals of economic and social value creation and recovery.

Report Overview

  1. Role of data and AI in delivering economic value by 2025
  • Data and AI could add $450- $500 bn. to India’s GDP by 2025, representing ~10% of the $5 tn. aspiration pre-COVID-19
  • Enhancing AI usage at a functional level particularly operations
  • can unlock ~50% of this value
  • Nearly 45% of this value is likely to be delivered by 3 sectors: Consumer goods & Retail, Agriculture, Banking & Insurance
  1. Realizing India’s vision of inclusive development through data and AI
  • Contributing to effective COVID-19 response and economic recovery
  • Supporting social initiatives and equitable growth
  • Enhancing talent and capabilities to position India as the global hub for data & AI services
  1. Essential building blocks to promote data utilization and AI

Countries that are actively promoting data utilization and AI are driving initiatives across the 5 building blocks

  • Strategy
  • Data
  • Technology Stack
  • Talent
  • Execution
  1. Potential actions needed to improve data utilization and AI in India
  • Launch the National Program for AI and create an apex body
  • Consider finalizing India’s Data and AI Action Plan
  • Identify datasets of national importance
  • Kick off work on 3-5 programs of socio economic importance
  • Increase data utilization by facilitating access to datasets
  • Create schemes to engage the AI ecosystem

https://community.nasscom.in/communities/emerging-tech/ai/unlocking-value-from-data-and-ai-the-india-opportunity.html

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Pakistani firm whose chemicals were used to kill US troops seeks subsidy for Indiana plant

By Jennifer Griffin, Justin Fishel
Published March 22, 2013


A Pakistani fertilizer maker whose chemicals have been used in 80 percent of the roadside bombs that have killed and maimed American troops in Afghanistan is now seeking U.S. taxpayer subsidies in order to open a factory in Indiana. 
The request appears to be on hold pending further review, but the situation has stirred outrage in Congress, where some accuse the Pakistani government of halting efforts to clamp down on the bomb-making. 
For the past seven years, the U.S. government has known that the raw material calcium ammonium nitrate, or CAN, is making its way across the border into Afghanistan where the Taliban use it to fuel their most deadly weapons, namely the improvised explosive device. IEDs have long been the number one killer of U.S. and coalition troops. 
The material largely comes from Pakistani fertilizer maker the Fatima Group. But the Pakistani government has stymied attempts by the Pentagon to stop the flow of the…
38 comments
Read more

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country.

Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects.

The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered.

Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul attack in…
240 comments
Read more

Revathi from Karnataka got selected in Civil Services

Miss. Revathi from Karnataka got selected in the civil services became IAS. Above is the picture of her house. She is the role model for everyone. Let's congratulate her.
27 comments
Read more