US sanctions bite Huawei

Trivum China
Last Friday, Huawei Consumer Business Group CEO Yu Chengdong talked about the effect of US sanctions on Huawei at an industry event
Some context: In May, the US government blocked companies using American-made hardware and software from designing or producing chips for Huawei (see May 18 Tip Sheet).
According to Yu, the sanctions have crippled some of Huawei’s business (cnBeta):
- Due to chip shortages, the company’s smartphone shipments in 2020 are predicted to fall short of the 2019 level of 240 million units.
The bigger blow: The sanctions have thwarted Huawei’s ambition to develop chips itself.
- By September, Huawei will have to stop the supply of its self-developed high-end chip, Kirin.
Sick of US obstructions, Huawei is looking to cut US technologies out of its future products entirely. (Qianlong)
- To this end, Huawei recently launched a new project called “Nanniwan” – to promote products that have not yet been affected by US sanctions, like laptops, smart television displays, and home automation products.
Party history fun fact: Nanniwan is a gorge south of Ya’an, Shaanxi, where Party officials previously tried to establish economic self-sufficiency – by producing opium – during the blockades by the Imperial Japanese Army and the Kuomintang in 1941.
Get smart: Huawei’s troubles have made it abundantly clear that standing on the shoulders of foreign tech is no longer an option for Chinese businesses. Self-sufficiency is the only way forward.
