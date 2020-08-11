August 11, 2020

US sanctions bite Huawei


Last Friday, Huawei Consumer Business Group CEO Yu Chengdong talked about the effect of US sanctions on Huawei at an industry event

Some context: In May, the US government blocked companies using American-made hardware and software from designing or producing chips for Huawei (see May 18 Tip Sheet).

According to Yu, the sanctions have crippled some of Huawei’s business (cnBeta):

  • Due to chip shortages, the company’s smartphone shipments in 2020 are predicted to fall short of the 2019 level of 240 million units.

The bigger blow: The sanctions have thwarted Huawei’s ambition to develop chips itself.

  • By September, Huawei will have to stop the supply of its self-developed high-end chip, Kirin.

Sick of US obstructions, Huawei is looking to cut US technologies out of its future products entirely. (Qianlong)

  • To this end, Huawei recently launched a new project called “Nanniwan” – to promote products that have not yet been affected by US sanctions, like laptops, smart television displays, and home automation products.

Party history fun fact: Nanniwan is a gorge south of Ya’an, Shaanxi, where Party officials previously tried to establish economic self-sufficiency – by producing opium – during the blockades by the Imperial Japanese Army and the Kuomintang in 1941.

Get smart: Huawei’s troubles have made it abundantly clear that standing on the shoulders of foreign tech is no longer an option for Chinese businesses. Self-sufficiency is the only way forward.
 

