On 9 May 1936, after seven months of conventional warfare, the Italian Royal Army seized control of Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, and proudly announced the realization of an Italian empire in the Horn of Africa—Africa Orientale Italiana. In her new book, “Vincere!” The Italian Royal Army’s Counterinsurgency Operations in Africa, 1922-1940, military historian Federica Saini Fasanotti characterizes the declaration of empire as a “watershed event” for the Italian army, which subsequently faced a formidable Ethiopian insurgency. The Italian response to this insurgency, Fasanotti reasons, was in many ways influenced by the Italian counterinsurgency campaign in Libya between 1922 and 1931. In both conflicts, she explains, the Royal Army contended with hostile landscapes, limited infrastructure, and an elusive enemy in theaters many times the size of Italy. These conditions necessitated a new style of counterinsurgency, one that relied on a combination of mobile units made up primarily of African recruits—under the supervision of a small but skilled cadre of Italian officers—and on the increased role of the Royal Air Force to facilitate surveillance, reconnaissance, communication, and aerial attacks.

Where the counterinsurgency in Libya played out over a decade, the Italian counterinsurgency in Ethiopia was cut short by the outbreak of World War II and transformed into a proxy war between the allied and axis powers in Europe. In January 1941, a few months after Italy tried to invade British Somaliland, the British military, with the support of the Ethiopian resistance, intervened to end what would have otherwise been, Fasanotti reasons, a successful counterinsurgency campaign. On 9 May 1941, exactly five years after the Italians first marched into the capital, Haile Selassie returned to Addis Ababa and assumed his former role as Emperor of Ethiopia.

Fasanotti divides her slim volume into two similarly structured sections. The first traces the contours of the Italian counterinsurgency in Libya, from a survey of the environment to an overview of how indigenous troops, Italian officers, the local population, and the Royal Air Force influenced the Italian counterinsurgency strategy. The second section provides the same analysis for the conflict in Ethiopia, acknowledging where and how the tactics used in the Horn differed from or built on those implemented in North Africa.

In the case of Libya, the harshness of the desert landscape forced the Italian military to rely increasingly on local militias and lightly armed units of colonial soldiers, known as askari, who the Italians recruited from Yemen, Eritrea, and Somalia. To justify their reliance on these actors, the Italians constructed a narrative that celebrated the askari for their “perceived characteristics of frugality, endurance, mobility, and aggressiveness,” not to mention, their familiarity with the local environment.[1] While the askari became a pillar of the Italian counterinsurgency strategy in Africa, their success, Fasanotti notes, was enhanced by the actions and decisions of a small and elite group of Italian officers with years of experience in the colony.