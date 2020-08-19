Webinar: Afghanistan and Bharat : Shared History and Shared future

Pragna Bharati is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Afghanistan and Bharat : Shared History and Shared future
Time: Aug 20, 2020 07:00 PM Mumbai, Kolkata, New Delhi
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 854 8002 8894
Passcode: 002513
Speaker:
Dr Abdullah Haiwad
PhD, International finance and PhD Metaphysics.
MBA from Westminister University.
President, Afghan Governors Assembly.
Former Governor of Ghor and Advisor to President.
Founder, Afghanistan Naween Research and Study Organisation.
Follow Pragna Bharati on
Telegram: https://t.me/officialpragnabharati
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/officialpragnabharati
twitter : http://www.twitter.com/pragnabharati
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/pragnabharati
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/officialpragnabharati
Email: info@pragnabharati.in
Kindly support us by contributing liberally to help us serve you better and for us to bring qualitatively and intellectually stimulating programs in future.
Donate here: https://www.pragnabharati.in/contribute
Comments