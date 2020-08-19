What Can America Learn from Europe About Regulating Big Tech?

Last October, a couple of days before joining Stanford University as the international policy director at the Cyber Policy Center, Marietje Schaake, a former member of the European Parliament, spoke alongside Eric Schmidt, the ex-C.E.O. of Google, to a large audience of tech employees and academics. It was the keynote event at a conference hosted by the newly launched Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (H.A.I.), at which Schaake would also have a co-appointment. Beneath the scalloped panels of a blond wood ceiling, people sipped coffee and typed on laptops in the plush chairs of a new auditorium at the heart of campus.
Schmidt spoke first, striking expected notes. He said that artificial intelligence would power “extraordinary gains” in the next five years and stressed just how central Google—which had helped fund H.A.I.—would be to those advances. He acknowledged that China’s use of A.I. for surveillance, especially in the Xinjiang region, was concerning. But his main focus was the value that smarter A.I. could bring to climate forecasting, cancer detection, and drug discovery. He concluded with a science-fictional vision in which users of future technology donned headsets that allowed them to enter a virtual world as their younger selves. “It will be populated with the virtual images of your friends, who are also younger and more beautiful,” he said, of this virtual world. “Is that a good thing or a bad thing? Do you like that world?” He gave a quizzical smile, leaving his own views on this possible future vague.
Schaake’s speech was a hairpin turn in rhetorical space. Where Schmidt emphasized the future, Schaake stressed the present; where Schmidt dwelled on the private and the technological, Schaake foregrounded the public and the political. “I’m going to talk about governance,” she began, before beginning a forceful critique of Big Tech’s extreme aversion to regulation, its unchecked collection of personal data, and its steady erosion of democracy. She brought up the ethics statements that committees and conferences like the one she was addressing tend to generate. “It’s a very popular topic,” she said, referring to A.I. ethics. “It’s also hard to be against ethics. . . . How do we make sure it’s meaningful and enforceable, and not just window dressing?”
Schaake proceeded to answer her own question with a long wish list. “A.I. development should promote fairness and justice, protect the rights and interests of stakeholders, and promote equality of opportunity,” she said. “A.I. should promote green development and meet the requirements of environmental friendliness and resource conservation. A.I. systems should continuously improve transparency, explainability, reliability, and controllability, and gradually achieve auditability, supervisability, traceability, and trustworthiness.” She paused before revealing that she had been reading from “Principles of A.I. Government and Responsible A.I.,” an ethics statement produced by China’s national committee of A.I. experts the previous June.
Groans and laughter rose from the crowd as they realized what this meant. If China could issue such a lofty inventory of ideals while simultaneously surveilling and suppressing its citizens, then Silicon Valley could as well. The Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence was arguably dedicated to producing just these sorts of grandly empty assurances. If it’s hard to be against ethics, it’s just as hard to be against “human-centered” A.I.; there are no institutes for “inhuman” or “machine-centered” artificial intelligence. Schaake’s speech was a pointed message: talk is cheap.
July’s congressional hearings, in which the top executives of Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Apple spent hours fielding skeptical questioning from a House antitrust panel, may signal a new era of increased regulation for American tech companies. European lawmakers, however, have long outpaced their American counterparts; having adopted new privacy regulations in 2018, they have now begun drafting a series of new laws aimed at limiting the anticompetitive practices of the major tech companies in Europe. Schaake—with her skepticism of rhetoric, her insistence on the role of government in protecting privacy and challenging monopolies, and her conviction that regulation enables rather than suppresses innovation—epitomizes a pragmatic and quintessentially European approach to tech. For her, the question is not whether the major tech companies will face democratic accountability but when.
Schaake was first elected to the European Parliament in 2009, at the age of thirty. She was one of the body’s youngest members. At cocktail parties and social events, powerful male politicians sometimes assumed that she was a caterer; at a reception, a man once plucked a glass of champagne from her hands. She was often mistaken for an intern or assistant and, in rooms and meetings reserved for elected officials, told to leave. “I thought it was very revealing—as soon as they figured out who I was, everything changed,” she told me recently. “They became very polite and accommodating. It was a powerful reminder that it’s important to treat people equally. I still try to do that.”
Schaake never aspired to political office. In her early twenties, she worked for the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Netherlands Film Festival, among other places. But she became increasingly concerned by the rise of political extremism across Europe, and by the civic apathy of her peers, many of whom didn’t vote. By her late twenties, she had served as a policy fellow in the office of Tom Lantos, a California congressman, and interned at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia. A close friend and mentor encouraged her to consider running for office. She didn’t think she had any real chance of being elected; she set a phone alarm so that she wouldn’t forget to register as a candidate.
Shortly after her election, during the Arab Spring uprisings, she noticed a disturbing pattern. While media attention focussed on the role of social media in touching off the protests, repressive governments were using other technologies developed by European and American companies to track and surveil dissidents in the Middle East. It seemed to Schaake that the export of such “dual-use” technologies—ones with both civilian and military applications—involved an unusually clear trade-off between private-sector profits and human rights. She began advocating targeted sanctions against countries that used surveillance technology to violate those rights, and she helped draft the European Parliament’s position on dual-use export regulations.
Schaake had started paying closer attention to tech and its political effects. In the years before the election of Donald Trump, she suspected that micro-targeted advertising and disinformation campaigns enabled by mass data collection could dramatically influence politics. Her fears were fully vindicated by the 2016 American election. The next year, while serving as a chief election observer for the Kenyan Presidential elections, she saw a chaotic, metastasized version of the American experience. In Kenya, violence, claims of hacking, and widespread disinformation on social media hurled an entire political system into chaos. Afterward, Schaake and her colleagues on the Election Observation Mission issued a scathing report that undermined the legitimacy of the election results; they’d planned to deliver it from Nairobi but did so from Brussels after the newly elected Kenyan government made it clear that they would not be welcome if they returned.
In Kenya and the U.S., tech platforms had played a pivotal role in civic unravelling. But their size, she came to think, was putting them beyond the reach of regulation, accountability, and competition. In the United States, the enforcement of antitrust laws has declined sharply since the nineteen-seventies. The change is often attributed to the influence of the legal scholar Robert Bork, whose book “The Antitrust Paradox,” from 1978, argued that the primary purpose of antitrust law is to promote consumer welfare by keeping prices low; since consumers pay nothing for many tech products—they “pay” for services such as Gmail and Facebook with their personal data, which is used to attract advertisers—price is not strictly an issue. And yet many legal scholars and regulators who focus on tech have begun to consider antitrust more broadly, citing, among other concerns, Facebook’s acquisition of smaller, competing companies and Amazon’s practice of launching its own brands to compete against other venders in a marketplace that it controls. According to Transparency International, between 2014 and 2019, the amount spent on lobbying by Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Apple grew by five hundred and ten per cent in the European Union, where regulatory scrutiny has become tighter; the latter three companies all increased their lobbying spending in America in 2019, as well, a rise that coincides with increased attention from the Federal Trade Commission, the Justice Department, and state attorneys general.
As she approached the end of her second term, Schaake was increasingly aware of the backroom realities that shape political life. As the major American tech companies expanded in Europe, lobbyists were exerting increasing pressure on politicians and regulators. She saw colleagues engaged in all sorts of compromises and deceptions; sometimes legislators would paste large chunks of text written by lobbyists into drafts of laws. “There are limits to what you can do if you want to rise,” she said. “It’s a thin line between pragmatism and cynicism.” After deciding not to run for a third term, she was offered lucrative jobs at several major American tech companies, but she felt that it would be inappropriate to accept a position lobbying her former colleagues. A spot in academia was the other logical choice. She had participated in a 2019 Intelligence Squared debate in Philadelphia, arguing in favor of stricter Internet-speech regulation on a team with Nate Persily, a professor at Stanford Law School. Persily happened to play tennis with Rob Reich, a political scientist at Stanford who had recently become an associate director at the new Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence. The two began recruiting her. “I think it’s incredibly important for not just Silicon Valley but the United States, in general, to become familiar with the European regulatory perspective,” Persily told me. “In many ways, Europe is the only functioning regulator of Silicon Valley.”
At Stanford, Schaake is part of an antitrust working group; she would like to see European and American experts collaborate on a shared antitrust framework that could apply on both sides of the Atlantic. Margrethe Vestager, the European Commissioner for Competition since 2014—she is working on a new slate of laws to limit monopolistic practices by major tech companies—is a friend and mentor of Schaake’s, and the two share a common perspective on regulation. European antitrust regulators tend to define consumer harm in terms broader than the prices of products, and the E.U. regulatory process, which is overseen by independent experts, is more insulated from political pressures. (Schaake has critiqued the revolving door between the F.T.C. and many tech companies, with former regulators joining the tech companies they had once monitored, and vice versa.)
When she first began talking with Persily and Reich, Schaake wasn’t sure if accepting a position at Stanford would be a good idea. Her previous experiences in Silicon Valley had been mixed. At a private dinner with some senior tech executives, in 2015, she had presented what she considered a reasonable case for privacy regulations, only to be dismissed as a “Communist” making a hysterical, emotional, and essentially European argument. On a different trip, she and a colleague visited the campuses of several major tech companies to discuss intermediary liability exemptions—the contentious laws that shield Internet platforms from legal action based on the content that their users post. (In the U.S., Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act provides such a liability shield.) Most of the visits were collegial and productive, but, when they arrived at Facebook’s campus, they were given a long tour of the facilities before being led into a conference room. They assumed that the meeting would begin, but their guide instead began a paean to Sheryl Sandberg’s book “Lean In.” As the minutes wore on, they realized that there would be no meeting; they would get only an extended tour and a sales pitch. “We were furious. It was very insulting to assume that just because we were female politicians, we could be placated with rhetoric about leaning in,” Schaake said.
Being at the epicenter of tech, however, was hard to resist, and this was precisely what the position at Stanford offered. “Silicon Valley is not usually seen as a policy hub, but, of course, it is one,” she said. “I saw that there was more Silicon Valley in Europe than Europe in Silicon Valley, and I felt maybe this should change.”
In conversation and lectures, Schaake often describes herself as an alien, as if she were an anthropologist from a distant world studying the local rites of Silicon Valley. Last fall, not long after she’d settled in, she noticed one particularly strange custom: at parties and campus lectures, she would be introduced to people and told their net worth. “It would be, like, ‘Oh, this is John. He’s worth x millions of dollars. He started this company,’ ” she said. “Money is presented as a qualification of success, which seems to be measured in dollars.” Sometimes people would meet her and launch directly into pitching her their companies. “I think people figure, if you’re connected with Stanford, you must have some interest in venture capital and startups. They don’t bother to find out who you are before starting the sales pitch.”
These experiences spoke to a pervasive blurring between the corporate and the academic, which she saw almost everywhere at Stanford. The university is deeply embedded in the corporate life of Silicon Valley and has been directly enriched by many of the companies that Schaake would like to see regulated more heavily and broken apart; H.A.I., according to one of its directors, receives roughly thirteen per cent of its pledged gifts from tech firms, and a majority of its funding from individuals and companies. The names of wealthy donors on buildings and institutes, the department chairs endowed by corporations, the enormous profits from high tuition prices—none of this happened at her alma mater, the University of Amsterdam, where tuition is highly subsidized and public funding supports the operating expenses of the university. (The University of Amsterdam, of course, is not internationally known as an incubator of startups and a hotbed of innovation.) Beyond Stanford, the contrasts seemed just as stark. Roughly sixty per cent of housing in Amsterdam is publicly subsidized. The main street running through Palo Alto, by contrast, is lined with dozens of old R.V.s, vans, and trailers, in which many semi-homeless service workers live. The public middle school in Menlo Park, where Schaake now resides, has students who are homeless, although the area’s average home value is almost $2.5 million.
When I met Schaake for lunch one day, at Stanford’s Business School, a month after she had moved to California, she was incredulous about the level of economic inequality. “It’s unbelievable,” she said. “These are among the richest Zip Codes in the world, but there’s no infrastructure—no street lights, no sidewalks, no real public transport investment—and so many people are homeless. If you talk to the rideshare drivers, they work multiple jobs and have these enormously long commutes. The inequality is heart-wrenching. Every day, I try to remind myself not to get used to it. I don’t want to become desensitized. If this is a petri dish of the high-tech society,” she concluded, “it has extraordinary downsides.”
Schaake often finds herself confronting two distinct visions for how the citizens of such a society should relate to their tech companies. The first sees companies and consumers as engaged in a virtuous circle of responsible, market-driven self-regulation. People support companies that offer useful services and protect their privacy; companies, who want to keep their users happy, try to strike a balance between those values when they conflict. It’s hoped that even firms that depend on advertising will eventually respond to consumer pressures and self-regulate accordingly. Government may have a limited regulatory role, but it’s really all about likes and dislikes.
The second model is more cynical about large companies and governments. It sees technology as a solution to the problems of surveillance and oppression, and regulation as either a malign constraint on freedom or a well-intentioned mistake. Strong, end-to-end encryption, it’s argued, can block both governments and companies from accessing sensitive information; such technology is better than regulation, because it largely forecloses the possibility of abuse. Governments that seek to regulate information technology—because it allows human traffickers, say, to communicate privately—must be restrained, lest all our freedoms be endangered.
Schaake believes that both of these perspectives are too narrow, and seeks to provide an alternative. After lunch, we walked to an auditorium on campus, where she was speaking on a panel to students in a computer-science class focussed on ethics, technology, and public policy—one of a small but growing number of required courses that ask Stanford C.S. majors to think about the implications of their future work. Around a hundred students sat in the lecture hall. When it was her turn to speak, she began by making her usual joke about being an extraterrestrial, as if to brace the students for unorthodox views. Then she reframed the debate by asking them to think about democracy. “We’re seeing governance by tech companies,” she said. “The question is with what oversight and legitimacy?” She acknowledged that governments could overreach in their use of digital surveillance; at the same time, she rejected the idea that the only alternative for citizens was an unregulated private sector. “The idea that it’s a choice between trusting government or companies is a false dichotomy,” she said. “Laws also bind the government.”
Many people who work in Silicon Valley see themselves as championing democracy and empowering individuals. But Schaake differs from the Silicon Valley consensus in her idea of what constitutes democratic power. Unregulated information technology is often presented as a bulwark against authoritarianism, and yet, in her view, technology that is beyond the reach of laws—and, therefore, voters—is anti-democratic. Her belief is that tech can be democratic only when a political process involving voters and representatives, rather than consumers and Silicon Valley thought leaders, has a chance to shape how the tech platforms are run.
A heated discussion ensued during the panel. Some students expressed skepticism about the value of democratic processes: wasn’t it possible that congressional hearings, regulations, and the like had been rendered obsolete by new technology? Schaake asked how many students in the room had ever spent time under a non-democratic government. A few hands went up. “I would encourage you to please spend time with people who have lived in a non-democracy,” she said, archly.
In his 1918 study of higher education in America, the sociologist Thorstein Veblen described how institutions sometimes incorporate their own critics in order to appear broad-minded. “Some slight play of hazardous phrases about the fringe of the institutional fabric may be tolerated by the popular taste, as an element of spice, and as indicating a generous and unbiased mind,” he wrote. Schaake’s earnest, European, pro-government, pro-regulation presence may be serving as sugar for the pill.
And yet, whatever Stanford’s motives for hiring her, Schaake seems to have tapped into and articulated a growing discontent with the free-market- and wealth-obsessed Silicon Valley status quo. In a culture addicted to bluster and hyperbole, and hooked on its own rhetoric of post-governmental creative destruction, she represents a kind of disruption by common sense; her genuinely shocking position is a commitment to democratic procedure and the rule of law. Since arriving at Stanford, Schaake has received e-mails from former high-level tech figures in Silicon Valley who now feel concerned about the effects of their industry on democracy, economic inequality, and privacy. Many have no specific agenda; they just want to express some combination of regret and hope for improvement. Schaake has also received e-mails from students who want to work with her; rather than trying to have coffee with them all, she has started a group called Wonks and Techies. Composed of a mix of graduate students, professors, and undergrads, it discusses European Union white papers on the future of A.I., among other subjects. She now meets with the group over Zoom from Amsterdam, to which she relocated at the start of the pandemic. (In the fall, she will teach at Stanford remotely.)
The pandemic has been a boon to many tech companies; since it began, Schaake’s critiques have seemed more apt than ever. In a recent column for the Financial Times, titled “There has never been a better time to make Big Tech pay its way,” she notes that “unemployment applications are rising at speeds only rivaled by the number of new Netflix and Zoom subscriptions,” while pointing out that, in the past decade, the tax avoidance practiced by the largest Silicon Valley companies has likely resulted in a hundred billion dollars in lost state revenue. And yet, in her measured way, Schaake wants to see the tech industry grow and flourish; she lacks any punitive urge to see the successful laid low. When lecturing about tech, she often makes analogies to other consumer industries—say, coffee, soft drinks, or cars. To propose to tax and regulate these products is not to oppose the companies that create them or to deny their value. The purpose of regulation is to insure that products are safe and in compliance with the laws and values of the societies in which they operate.
During their conversation at the H.A.I. conference last fall, Schaake and Schmidt seemed to speak across an unbridgeable gulf, using even common terms in dramatically different ways. He described governments as possessing a “monopoly on regulation,” and called France’s right-to-be-forgotten law “censorship.” Schaake, by contrast, understood monopoly to be precisely what Google enjoys and criticized the type of censorship that Google has helped the Chinese government to perfect. Silicon Valley companies had given up on the state as a vehicle for democracy; she hadn’t.
Near the end of the conversation, Schaake offered a hopeful vision for the new values that could animate Silicon Valley—values that were democratic, incremental, and even traditional. Many talented software engineers, she said, “are looking for more value than the value of money. They also see the homeless people in the streets in the areas where they live, and they can’t afford homes themselves.” If tech companies could be regulated by voters, she said, then laws could be passed that limited the civic and economic damage those platforms caused. Legislation could protect privacy and increase transparency about how companies use data; revised liability laws could hold companies accountable for what they disseminate, and improve public debate; antitrust actions could check the flow of wealth to the small number of companies that control platforms, aggregators, and algorithms. Stronger taxation might fund a more effective and comprehensive social safety net. There might be less homelessness in the Bay Area. Possibly, people at Silicon Valley cocktail parties would no longer introduce each other by referencing their net worth. The world would be a bit more sane.
