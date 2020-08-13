What is Digital Storytelling?

Digital storytelling at its most basic core is the practice of using computer-based tools to tell stories. There are a wealth of other terms used to describe this practice, such as digital documentaries, computer-based narratives, digital essays, electronic memoirs, interactive storytelling, etc.; but in general, they all revolve around the idea of combining the art of telling stories with a variety of multimedia, including graphics, audio, video, and Web publishing.

As with traditional storytelling, most digital stories focus on a specific topic and contain a particular point of view. However, as the name implies, digital stories usually contain some mixture of computer-based images, text, recorded audio narration, video clips, and/or music. Digital stories can vary in length, but most of the stories used in education typically last between 2 and 10 minutes. The topics used in digital storytelling range from personal tales to the recounting of historical events, from exploring life in one’s own community to the search for life in other corners of the universe, and literally, everything in between.

Despite its emphasis on computer technology, digital storytelling is not a new practice. One of the field’s most noted pioneers is Joe Lambert, the co-founder of the Center for Digital Storytelling (CDS), a nonprofit, community arts organization in Berkeley, California. The CDS has been assisting young people and adults in the creation and sharing of personal narratives through the combination of thoughtful writing and digital media tools since the early 1990's.

Another pioneer in the field, British photographer, author, and educator Daniel Meadows defined digital stories as “short, personal multimedia tales told from the heart.” The beauty of this form of digital expression, he maintained, is that these stories can be created by people everywhere, on any subject, and shared electronically all over the world. Meadows added that digital stories are “multimedia sonnets from the people” in which “photographs discover the talkies, and the stories told assemble in the ether as pieces of a jigsaw puzzle, a gaggle of invisible histories which, when viewed together, tell the bigger story of our time, the story that defines who we are.”



Researcher and digital culture consultant, John Seely Brown described digital storytelling this way:

I’m particularly interested in Digital Storytelling, in new ways to use multiple media to tell stories and in the ability of kids, who are now growing up in a digital world, to figure out new ways to tell stories. They have the ability to build interpretive movies very simply and to lay sound tracks around the content. They condition or “sculpture” the context around the content. The serious interplay between context and content is key to what film—and rich media in general—are about.

Today the use of digital storytelling is being practiced in neighborhood community centers, schools, libraries and businesses, by novice technology users to those with advanced skills. In the field of education, teachers and their students, from early childhood classrooms through graduate school, are using digital storytelling in many different content areas and across a wide range of grade levels.







The 7 Elements of Digital Storytelling The Center for Digital Storytelling (CDS) in Berkeley, California is known for developing and disseminating the Seven Elements of Digital Storytelling, which are often cited as a useful starting point as you begin working with digital stories. 1. Point of View

What is the main point of the story and what is the perspective of the author? 2. A Dramatic Question

A key question that keeps the viewer's attention and will be answered by the end of the story.



3. Emotional Content

Serious issues that come alive in a personal and powerful way and connects the audience to the story. 4. The Gift of Your Voice

A way to personalize the story to help the audience understand the context.



5. The Power of the Soundtrack

Music or other sounds that support and embellish the story.



6. Economy

Using just enough content to tell the story without overloading the viewer.



7. Pacing

The rhythm of the story and how slowly or quickly it progresses. The specific requirements of an educational digital story differ slightly from the original Seven Elements for Digital Stories. Working with the Seven Elements that CDS developed, we added a few new items to make them more applicable to the types of digital stories created by students. The modified elements are shown below. 1. The Overall Purpose of the Story



2. The Narrator’s Point of View



3. A Dramatic Question or Questions



4. The Choice of Content



5. Clarity of Voice



6. Pacing of the Narrative



7. Use of a Meaningful Audio Soundtrack



8. Quality of the Images, Video & other Multimedia Elements



9. Economy of the Story Detail



10. Good Grammar and Language Usage Watch the video: 7 Elements of Digital Storytelling in 4 Minutes

