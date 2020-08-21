Why Aamir Is More Dangerous Than Zakir Naik?

Aamir Khan claimed his movies Dangal, Secret Superstar made tonnes of money in China. The claim was Dangal made so much money in China that it is bigger hit than Bahubali 2 and is therefore India’s biggest blockbuster movie.

Bahubali 2 hardly made any money in China. Chinese distribution is very funny. We don’t know who those guys are, how they calculate the collections and how they share it with Indians. Aamir Khan said his movie made 1500 crores in China and we have to take his words.

Dangal made 387 crores in India while Bahubali 2 made 1429 crores in India.

Aamir claims even his Secret Superstar, where he played a guest role, collected 863 crores in China while it’s India collection is just 64 crore. So with these collections he is 20 times biggest superstar in China than in India.

Aamir is a very intelligent operator. Unlike Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan, he played it very well from the beginning. He made super-patriotic movies like Sarfarosh, Lagaan and Mangal Pandey and gained the acceptance and trust of patriotic Indians. Then he surreptitiously and subtly started inserting his agenda into his movies. Take the example of Rang De Basanti. Everyone who saw it hated George Fernandes and BJP govt for making a quick buck with corruption in Defence deals. This is exactly what Sonia Gandhi tried to prove with Tehelka scam using likes of Tarun Tejpal. And who knows how much ISI would have loved to see the people who defeated them in Kargil War getting maligned in their own country as corrupt people who made money in soldiers coffins.

Aamir then started peddling his anti-Hindu agenda in his sob story Satyameva Jayate. Almost all the money he collected for NGOs through that series went to his pet NGOs working for Muslims, or on anti-India agenda.

We Hindus landed up funding our own enemies by believing his sob stories.

I will give just one example of his anti-Hindu agenda in Satyamev Jayate. He showed Hindus as killers of the girl child. And then, in the same episode, showed how Muslims are marrying without dowry and hence they don’t kill the girl child. Wouldn’t it make any Hindu women’s blood boil that our parents kill us for dowry while Muslims don’t take dowry and hence their girls are safe? Wouldn’t this anger help Muslims in love jihad?

There was not a single episode where Aamir showed social evils in Islamic society. He didn’t make any episode on burqa or triple talaq or polygamy or halala or atleast on how teenage girls are sold to old Arabs in mutha marriages (temporary marriages) in Hyderabad. Not a single episode on social evils in his own religion.

Satyamev Jayate was the biggest hit job on India and its culture. He hit everything in India – from doctors to scientists to water to air to everyone. And we clapped for it rather than getting angry over it.

I am sure it brought down brand India heavily. His carefully-crafted image was so high then that we never doubted his intentions.

Then came PK, the worst Hinduphobic movie ever made. We Hindus laughed at the jokes made on our own Gods. We shed tears for Pakistani guy who is in love with a Hindu girl.

PK became biggest blockbuster in Indian cinema while Hindus laughed at their own Gods.

Then he started his political statement by claiming his wife is afraid to stay in India after Narendra Modi became PM. Aamir was criticised and, infact, Snapdeal was the biggest loser as Indians uninstalled it. But his movies still made money. Thanks to the majority Hindu population who continued to be insensitive and even stupid not to see Aamir’s agenda against Hinduism.

Next came Dangal and it also became huge hit. It showed a patriotic Hindu family which broke all social taboos to win medals for India in wrestling and there by create an whole sporting industry in Haryana.

But Aamir overstepped his limits. He claimed Dangal’s fake collections from China and then claimed he made India’s biggest hit movie – bigger than Bahubali. He fell flat in his next movie where he tried to make a bigger hero of an imaginary peaceful kings who were shown as freedom fighters. Just like Tipu Sultan. No one believed this shit and it became the worst disaster of the decade.

Now, in his new avatar, Aamir met Turkish dictator with a lot of pomp and show. He could have done it clandestinely. Why is he making such a spectacle out of it? Is he sending a message to his followers that Turkey is the new boss and we need to follow it?

Or trying to beat his co-superstars Salman and Shah Rukh in reaching out to the Caliphate? We don’t know what his agenda is. But one thing is certain.



Don’t take him at his face value. He is a bigger danger all his other Muslim stars of Bollywood

https://kreately.in/aamirbiggerdangerthanzakirnaik/





