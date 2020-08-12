Why are Finnish Police Trusted So Much More than American Police?





Fact: law enforcement officials in Finland are more widely trusted by citizens than are their peers in the United States.

It’s not a slim margin, either. Finnish police officers are supposedly considered trustworthy by about 95% of the population, while in America, only around half of survey respondents believe they can trust the police.

I found this interesting and decided to try and figure out why the difference is so dramatic.

If like me, you want a simple and straightforward answer, I can go ahead and tell you that there isn’t one. The more I researched, the more I realized how complex a topic it is. But even though I didn’t find one overarching factor that could account for such a huge gap, I did find a lot of compelling information that sheds light on the subject.

The first question I needed to tackle was is it true? If we go by surveys, then yes, it does appear to be. In Finland, the relevant survey is called Poliisibarometri, which translates directly to “Police Barometer.” Since 1999, Finland has conducted this interview-style survey once every two years, each time soliciting responses from approximately 1,000 Finns between the ages of 15–79 who are residing in Finland. Respondents provide views of police services and report on their personal experiences with crime and safety. Even in a “bad” year, about 95% of those respondents express an overall sense of trust in law enforcement.

When it comes to the U.S., the truth is much more difficult to state with certainty for several reasons. There is no U.S. equivalent to the Finnish Police Barometer. What surveys do attempt to gather such data tend to show a great deal of variance in police trust between demographics–including age, ethnicity, and area of residence (all things I’ll get to later).

Of these surveys, the most respectable I could find seems to be an annual survey of confidence in U.S. institutions provided by Gallup. According to Gallup News, only 29% of respondents reported a “great deal” of confidence in the police in 2019. Combined with 24% who reported “quite a lot,” that’s a total of 53% of the survey sample that has more than “some” confidence. (See the graph below.)

95% versus 53%? Wow.

So, why?

What makes law enforcement in Finland so different than in the U.S.? This is where it starts to get really interesting.

There are a few facts that are helpful to know up front. For instance, the population of Finland is 5.5 million and the entire country is home to roughly 7,500 police officers. The population of the U.S. is roughly 329 million, meanwhile, and includes some 795,000 police officers.

In Finland, in other words, about 0.13 % of the population are police officers, while in the U.S. that number is 0.24 %, or almost twice as much. Another way of looking at is that the U.S. has roughly one police officer for every 413 citizens, while Finland has one police officer for every 733 citizens . This last estimate has to be taken with a grain of salt, however, because it doesn’t reflect any potential differences between rural and urban police-to-citizen ratios.

Now that we’ve got some of the more basic numbers out of the way, I’m excited to lay out some of the more surprising differences for you.

Differences in training

It seems at least superficially logical that a better-trained police officer is deserving of more trust than a lesser-trained one. After all, in most scenarios, we would sooner trust the repair of a vehicle to a better-trained mechanic and sooner trust a medical operation to a better-trained surgeon. This is an important part of the discussion in my opinion, because the difference in training for Finnish and U.S. police officers is stark.

Now, it should be noted here that every police department in the U.S. (there are thousands of them) has the ability to dictate its own training standards as long as they meet their state’s requirements. The states themselves, however, can have wildly different requirements, from the 360 hours of training required to become a Louisiana police officer to the 900 required to become a Massachusetts police officer, and beyond.

But even if we look at a state like Massachusetts, which requires a higher number of training hours, breaking it down into conservative, 30-hour weeks translates to just 30 weeks or 7.5 months of training. Getting through Lousiana’s police training requirements, by the same logic, should take only nine weeks, or just over two months.

By contrast, every person that becomes a police officer in Finland must complete at least 180 credits, which typically takes three years. Years. Basically, it is a Bachelor’s degree.

It’s worth asking: does more time spent in training translate directly to more effective policing? Unfortunately, I don’t believe that’s possible to answer–too much depends on the quality of instruction and the aptitude of individual students, among other factors.

An easier question might be why does Finnish police training last so long? To try and answer that, I researched what all is included.

In the U.S., every state and municipality can design their own training requirements, but every academy teaches basics like state and local law, the use of police vehicles, the use of firearms, investigative techniques, and report-writing. Graduating from Finland’s police training is a bit different, and requires a set number of credits, similar to obtaining any other college or university degree. Some courses are “core,” or required in order to graduate, while others are elective.

Among the core requirements are a four-part course on the use of force, a three-part course on physical education, a three-part course on traffic regulations and offenses, a course entitled “International police competence” that covers internal European Union security and the internationalization of police work, and an eight-part course on the legal grounds of policing.

That’s all pretty impressive, but another of the required credits stood out to me the most–a two-part course teaching basic spoken and written Swedish. In other words, if you can’t read and communicate in basic Swedish, you can’t be a police officer in Finland. That might seem strange, so here’s some context: Swedish and Finnish are actually both “official” languages of Finland, even though only about 5% of the Finnish population speaks Swedish.

Why did this stick out to me? Because in the U.S., there are an estimated 53 million Spanish speakers, or around 16% of the population. And while a few police departments in the States do require fluency in Spanish for certain positions, the vast majority do not.

Does the knowledge that police officers may not speak their language lower a person’s trust or confidence in the police force as a whole? It may be a small factor, but it sure seems possible.

Among other things that Finnish police applicants must be able to do, but which are not required of most U.S. police trainees, are jumping over fences (69cm for women, 77cm for men), swimming, and writing a literary analysis essay as part of the application process.

I’m including this statistic about use of force here because I believe it probably correlates strongly with the extent and efficacy of training: only around 10 times per year does any Finnish police officer fire a weapon in the line of duty. The vast majority of those times are documented as “warning shots,” and between 2003 and 2013, only two people were killed as the result of a Finnish police officer firing their weapon.

Although the U.S. lacks a standardized and official system for reporting police firearm usage, it’s safe to say based on what data is available that U.S. police officers fire their weapons much more frequently. Over 1,000 people are killed by police annually in the U.S., making American law enforcement much more lethal (per capita) than that of Finland.



Photo by Alec Favale on Unsplash

It’s beyond the scope of this article to offer a detailed discussion of justifiable homicide or of the many geo-socio-economic factors that contribute to the difference in police violence and lethality between the two countries (although those factors certainly exist). I think it’s enough to point the difference out, and note the possibility that it may significantly affect the amount of trust that citizens have in law enforcement officials.

Anecdotally, where would you trust the police more–in a country where police killed two civilians in a ten-year span, or in a country with 70 times the population, but 5,000 times the number of fatal police shootings?

Objective comparisons between the police of different countries are difficult to come by. Effective policing does not necessarily translate to less crime, and low crime rates don’t inherently relate to good policing.

For what it’s worth, however, the International Police Science Association (IPSA) sponsored a 2016 report entitled World Internal Security and Police Index (WISPI) that was designed and carried out by expert researchers from around the globe to assess and rank countries according to their preparedness and ability to effectively mitigate crime. Finland’s WISPI rank is 2, second only to Singapore. The U.S. ranks number 33.

Societal factors

A better trained, less violent police force sounds great, but does it account for a 40% difference in public trust? That seemed unlikely in my opinion, if for no other reason than the fact that many people are completely unaware of how police in their country are or are not trained. I wanted to dig deeper into what other factors might play a part.

The question I came up with was what if it’s not the police officers who are so different, but the survey respondents?

Compared to the U.S., Finland has a very homogenous population, with over 90% of its residents described as being “ethnically Finn,” and another 5% being “Swedish-Finns.” Without diving too deep into the controversial topic of what constitutes race or ethnicity, it’s clear at a glance that the U.S. population features considerably more diversity in terms of ethnic and national backgrounds.

On a simplistic level, it just makes sense that polling a more culturally diversified group of people would result in a higher number of answers that differ from the majority. A less diverse sample of people will still be home to a wide range of opinions, but the less diversity it features, the more poll results will skew toward one extreme or the other.

I wondered if trust in police had more to do with other types of demographics. Cato Institute performed a criminal justice survey in 2016 and found that both favorability toward local police and likelihood of reporting a crime rise in correlation with Americans’ age, level of education, and income bracket.

Could it be that residents of Finland are simply older, richer, and more educated than Americans on average? I did some research and came up with a mixed bag of results.

Finland does have a larger number of citizens who are older, with a median age of 42.5 years, compared to the median age of Americans, which is 38.2.

Are residents of Finland more educated? It’s hard to say. In Finland, a smaller percentage of the population has little or no basic education. In other words, almost everyone gets the equivalent of a U.S. high school education. In America, however, there are roughly 25 million citizens over the age of 18 who have completed fewer than 12 years of schooling, and around 9 million over the age of 18 who never went beyond the 8th grade.

On the other hand, a higher percentage of Americans have earned college or university degrees. In Finland, for example, only 1% of the population has a doctorate level degree, while in the U.S. that number is about 1.4%. As you examine statistics surrounding lower levels of tertiary and upper levels of secondary education, it only becomes more difficult to compare education between the two countries, not less.

Which country has a higher percentage of wealthier citizens? There are a lot of different ways to measure wealth, and since I lack any statistics training, I decided to keep things as simple as possible.

The U.S. Census Bureau lists the annual median personal income at $31,099 in 2014. Meanwhile, figures show that the median personal income in Finland was €3,079 per month in 2018, or close to USD $40,000. Although there may be better or more accurate ways of comparing individual or household incomes between the two countries, this seems to point to the fact that on average, Finnish citizens make a bit more.

Going back to the Cato poll, the difference between $30,000 of income and $50,000 of income could account for as many as 22 points of difference on the police favorability scale. In other words, the wealth factor could be an important one.

Does your trust in police go up as you make more money? Maybe, but it might make more sense to think about it the other way around–that your lack of trust goes down. The less money you have, the more something as simple as a traffic citation would affect your lifestyle and well-being. With that in mind, you might have a more unfavorable view of law enforcement when impoverished than you would if money was no object.

It’s probably that the relationship between income and police favorability has more to do with extremely complex sociological phenomena, such as the higher probability of poorer people to have negative interactions with law enforcement.

Regardless of their weight, all of these factors are important because they illustrate the impossibility of answering a question like “why does one group of people view an institution differently than another?”

Speaking of institutions, we can also zoom out and look at the bigger picture of Finnish versus American society.

According to Gallup’s annual poll, U.S. citizens generally have relatively low confidence in most of the major societal institutions, including Congress, the Supreme Court, public schools, and big business. The two exceptions are the military, in which 73% of Americans expressed “quite a lot” or “a great deal” of confidence toward in 2019, and small business.

I couldn’t find a similar survey for Finland, but there is something called the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), which is an annual ranking of countries by “perceived levels of public sector corruption.” Of all 179 countries ranked, Finland is 3rd lowest in terms of corruption perception. The U.S. is tied at number 23.

This correlates well with other data. For instance, Finland is considered one of the most (if not the most) stable countries in the world. By many measures, it has the least amount of organized crime (or else the best hidden), the most independent judicial system, the best protection of property rights, and the freest elections. On top of that, Finland was rated the world’s safest country in 2017 by the World Economic Forum.

Clearly, all of these things are involved in a web of mutual influence when it comes to favorability toward and confidence in the police. The U.S. ranks 16th in protection of property rights, for example, and in order to see why you can look no further than the highly controversial practice of civil forfeiture by American police officers.



Photo by Jack Finnigan on Unsplash

So while simple demographic measurements like age, income, and education may or may not play a significant part in how these two nations view their police forces, subtler aspects of what it means to live in America or Finland very well may.

Is a certain amount of mistrust–or even cynicism–woven into the fabric of American attitudes and culture? Are Finnish people simply more trusting? There’s evidence for that too–although again, explaining why is a different story.

An elusive answer

After writing more than 2500 words over four days, reading a dozen Wikipedia pages, consulting 15 scientific papers, and skimming dozens of other sources, I’m no closer to a satisfying answer than I was at the beginning of this article. In that sense, it’s hard to not feel like this is a failed attempt at journalism.

At the same time, I was able to learn a whole lot that I didn’t know before, and I did enjoy the process. If you read this whole thing, then that’s amazing, and I hope you learned something as well.

Juha Kääriäinen probably summed it up better than I can in the abstract of a paper he published in 2008 at the University of Helsinki, entitled “Why Do the Finns Trust the Police?”

“The level of public trust in the police in Finland has been found to be very high in international comparative studies,” writes Kääriäinen. “ The purpose of the article is to explore how certain factors related to the quality and effectiveness of police work possibly explain the strong trust the Finnish public place in the police.”

Unfortunately, he didn’t make more progress than I did, although his work is unquestionably more scientific. In concluding the abstract, the paper states:

“The results of the survey show that the explanation for the good public trust in the police has to be searched for among broader social factors than the effectiveness of police work, the proximity of the police, or the quality of police work.”

Amen.

