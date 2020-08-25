Xi pushes for Yangtze River Delta integration

On Thursday, while in Anhui, Xi chaired a symposium on integrating the Yangtze River Delta (YRD) region.
Some context: The YRD consists of Shanghai, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, and Anhui. Integrating the region is one of Xi’s pet projects. It has gained momentum following a Politburo meeting on the issue in May 2019 (see May 14, 2019 Tip Sheet).
Xi’s vision (Xinhua 2):
- “[An] Integrated approach and measures should be taken to break administrative barriers, enhance policy coordination, and enable the smooth flow of production factors on a larger scale.”
- “Xi urged the provinces of Jiangsu, Anhui and Zhejiang as well as Shanghai to prioritize key areas and major fields including integrated circuit[s], biomedicine, [and] artificial intelligence.”
- “The integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta will not be achieved overnight, Xi said.”
Get smart: The lack of a unified national market is one of the biggest drags on overall economic efficiency. If Xi’s regional integration push can address that problem, it will improve the medium and long-term economic outlook.
