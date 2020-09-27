 Skip to main content

‘Building infra via debt funds can revive India’


3 min read . 07:23 AM ISTAsit Ranjan Mishra

Such an approach has a higher multiplier effect on growth, noted IMF


Countries such as India with limited fiscal space can rely on debt financing to boost public investment in the short-to-medium term, to revive the covid pandemic-hit economy, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a report. Such an approach has a higher multiplier effect on growth than infrastructure financed through tax, it said.

IMF analysed infrastructure financing through growth-debt trade-off in emerging and developing Asian countries, in the report titled Well Spent: How Strong Infrastructure Governance Can End Waste in Public Investment.


ahttps://www.livemint.com/news/india/gdp-contraction-sets-india-behind-em-peers-11600760017416.html

contracted 23.9% in the June quarter as a result of a double whammy of demand contraction and supply shock following the countrywide lockdown. The path to recovery has been slow with a rapid rise in coronavirus cases.


Most forecasters expect Asia’s third largest economy to experience a double-digit contraction in FY21 before making a sharp recovery in FY22 because of a lower base. The government has announced a fiscal stimulus of 1.2% of GDP, but falling revenue collections have limited its ability to commit higher public expenditure for social and physical infrastructure.

Policymakers who consider building infrastructure stock need to look at potential macro-economic and fiscal consequences, the authors hold in the chapter titled ‘Boosting Infrastructure in Emerging Asia’. “Boosting spending on infrastructure can raise growth in the short term by stimulating aggregate demand. It can also shore up potential growth in the long term as better infrastructure promotes the economy’s productivity. Nonetheless, the spending boost can result in higher fiscal deficits and public debt if financed by borrowing, which can also crowd out private investment. Alternatively, a tax-financed spending boost can prevent increasing public debt, but the growth stimulus can be dampened by higher taxes on domestic demand or labour supply," they say.

The study undertaken for six Asian economies, including India, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka, looked at various scenarios of infra financing and its impact on growth.


The study concludes that in emerging and developing Asia, including India, financing an infrastructure spending boost with higher indirect taxes would be desirable in the long term in view of a growth-debt trade-off. However, in the short-to-medium term, assuming a benign borrowing risk premium, the growth pickup would generally be higher with debt financing rather than tax financing.

“Among tax options to finance the spending boost, indirect taxes such as value added tax (VAT) are less distortive and generate more growth than income taxes. While VAT financing would be a preferable option for policymakers for the long term, they would need to be mindful of its negative impact on income inequality, which can be dealt with by strengthening public spending that brings relative strong benefits to the poor, such as education, health care, and targeted social safety nets," it says.

The covid-19 pandemic and its economic fallout is still unfolding, and creating good infrastructure through strong infrastructure governance is more important than ever and key to supporting economic recovery, says Kristalina Georgieva, managing director, IMF.


Across countries, discussions on infrastructure, the what, why, where, and how much, are closely linked to the sustainable development goals, which call for significantly scaling up infrastructure in areas such as health, water, sanitation, energy, and transportation, as well as adapting and fostering resilience to climate change. The economic recovery from the covid-19 pandemic will require strong infrastructure governance to ensure that investment spending contributes to high-quality economic growth," she says.


https://www.livemint.com/news/india/-building-infra-via-debt-funds-can-revive-india-11601257527960.html

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country.

Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects.

The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered.

Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul attack in…
242 comments
Read more

Revathi from Karnataka got selected in Civil Services

Miss. Revathi from Karnataka got selected in the civil services became IAS. Above is the picture of her house. She is the role model for everyone. Let's congratulate her.
44 comments
Read more

Pakistani firm whose chemicals were used to kill US troops seeks subsidy for Indiana plant

By Jennifer Griffin, Justin Fishel
Published March 22, 2013


A Pakistani fertilizer maker whose chemicals have been used in 80 percent of the roadside bombs that have killed and maimed American troops in Afghanistan is now seeking U.S. taxpayer subsidies in order to open a factory in Indiana. 
The request appears to be on hold pending further review, but the situation has stirred outrage in Congress, where some accuse the Pakistani government of halting efforts to clamp down on the bomb-making. 
For the past seven years, the U.S. government has known that the raw material calcium ammonium nitrate, or CAN, is making its way across the border into Afghanistan where the Taliban use it to fuel their most deadly weapons, namely the improvised explosive device. IEDs have long been the number one killer of U.S. and coalition troops. 
The material largely comes from Pakistani fertilizer maker the Fatima Group. But the Pakistani government has stymied attempts by the Pentagon to stop the flow of the…
53 comments
Read more