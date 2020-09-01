 Skip to main content

China-India border dispute: Beijing doubles down on claims Indian troops ‘violated consensus’


An Indian army convoy travels along the Srinagar-Ladakh highway at Gagangeer in Kashmir on Tuesday. India says its soldiers thwarted “provocative” movements by China’s military near their disputed border in Ladakh. Photo: APAn Indian army convoy travels along the Srinagar-Ladakh highway at Gagangeer in Kashmir on Tuesday. India says its soldiers thwarted “provocative” movements by China’s military near their disputed border in Ladakh. Photo: AP

Diplomacy


  • No clashes have been reported so far after two separate incidents on the disputed frontier, on Saturday night and Monday
  • Government sources in New Delhi say Chinese military reinforcements were seen near Pangong Lake and an Indian paramilitary unit was sent in

Topic |  China-India border dispute
Shi Jiangtao
Shi Jiangtao and Kunal Purohit

Why you can trust SCMP
China has doubled down on allegations that the Indian Army made “flagrant provocations” and illegally trespassed at 
their disputed Himalayan border
 in Ladakh on Monday, as tensions again flare between the two neighbours.

Details remain sketchy after the two sides accused each other of trying to alter the status quo on their unmarked border in what appears to be two separate incidents, on Saturday night and Monday.

India sends more troops to Ladakh after flare-up of tensions at China-India border

No clashes have been reported so far, and local military commanders were expected to continue their emergency meetings at the Chushul sector on Tuesday. However, Indian media reports said one Indian soldier had died and another was injured when a landmine went off during a reconnaissance mission in the region, though the Indian Army has yet to confirm this.

Analysts say the latest escalation in the long-running border dispute – which saw the deadliest clash between the two sides in half a century in June – may fuel distrust and hostility between the countries.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Tuesday said Indian troops had violated the previous consensus and crossed the de facto border, known as the Line of Actual Control, at the southern bank of the Pangong Lake and near the Reqin Pass on Monday.

“India’s move has grossly violated China’s territorial sovereignty, seriously violated relevant agreements, protocols and important consensus reached between the two countries, and severely damaged peace and tranquillity along the China-India border areas,” she said.

Explained: the history of China’s territorial disputesExplained: the history of China’s territorial disputes

06:24

Explained: the history of China’s territorial disputes

Explained: the history of China’s territorial disputes

The remarks echoed statements by the People’s Liberation Army Western Theatre Command on Monday and the Chinese embassy in India on Tuesday. Hua also urged New Delhi to “strictly control and restrain” soldiers and “immediately withdraw its troops” to de-escalate the situation.

“China has always maintained that border disputes should be solved through peaceful and friendly negotiations,” she said.

India’s defence ministry on Monday said its 
troops had pre-empted China’s “provocative military movements”
 on Saturday night to “thwart Chinese intentions” to alter the status quo. That allegation was 
denied by Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian
, who said PLA border troops “never cross the Line of Actual Control”.

The PLA Western Theatre Command did not directly respond to or deny India’s allegation, instead accusing Indian troops of crossing the LAC on Monday in a provocative move to create tensions.

An Indian fighter jet flies over a mountain range in Leh, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh, on Monday. Photo: AFP
An Indian fighter jet flies over a mountain range in Leh, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh, on Monday. Photo: AFP

Government sources in New Delhi said Indian forces had noticed Chinese military reinforcements along the LAC, near the southern bank of Pangong Lake. Calling this “suspicious”, one source said that India did not want to take chances any more. “So, our troops moved in rapidly in order to occupy heights and features which would make it easier for us to defend our territory. This is a purely defensive tactic,” the source said.

In its response, the Indian Army deployed the Special Frontier Force, a paramilitary unit comprising personnel from the Tibetan refugee committee, Gurkhas as well as native Indian soldiers. The unit was set up as a result of the bloody 1962 border war and Tibetans were employed mainly due to their knowledge of the terrain and for their experience at high altitude.

According to Shashi Asthana, a retired Indian major general and chief instructor at the United Service Institution of India think tank in New Delhi, the PLA’s activity on Saturday night and early Sunday morning was swiftly picked up by the Indian military, which moved its troops to dominating locations. “There was no violent confrontation of troops,” he said.

Citing sources, Indian media reports also confirmed that Chinese troops – estimated at between dozens to 500 – were involved in the Saturday night incident and did not cross the LAC along the ridges of the glacier lake’s south bank.

Tuesday saw a flurry of activity in New Delhi as top officials in the security establishment reviewed the situation along the LAC in Ladakh. Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and national security adviser Ajit Doval held meetings and briefings with senior military officials on the issue. While there was no official confirmation, Indian media reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “continuously meeting with persons concerned”, and that India was “prepared for any eventuality”.

Last week, India’s Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat had said the Indian military was “prepared for military actions” against China if the talks did not succeed in restoring the status quo on the ground.

Thousands of soldiers from both countries have been locked in a stand-off along various parts of the LAC since early May, when soldiers had a violent skirmish. This was followed by a deadly clash between the two sides on June 15 in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley region, leading to the deaths of at least 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of Chinese troops.

Both sides have significantly reinforced their troops along the 3,500km (2,175-mile) contested border and sent some of their most advanced weapons and fighter jets to the frontier areas. India revealed in late July it was positioning an additional 35,000 troops along the border.

The Indian Army is now in the process of moving in additional troops as well as artillery reinforcement, according to a military source. “The PLA has started a similar process to bring in reinforcements,” the source added.

Chinese state media has also weighed in on the dispute. Nationalist tabloid Global Times claimed in an editorial on Tuesday that India could incur bigger losses than it did in the 1962 border war if it chose to provoke China. “If India would like a military showdown, the PLA is bound to make the Indian army suffer much more severe losses than it did in 1962,” it said.

The two sides have met on a weekly basis since the June 15 clash, according to Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong, but so far they have failed to break the deadlock.

“China continues to talk of peace, but its actions speak otherwise, further refuelling Indian anger against China,” Asthana said. “There is a growing national resolve against the PLA and Chinese leadership” fuelled particularly by the death of the 20 Indian soldiers, he said.

He noted that the latest border incidents came as Chinese President Xi Jinping called for more efforts to ensure stability in Tibet and strengthen security in the frontier areas during a top-level meeting on the restive region.

“The current action fits in this context, as an attempt of China to strengthen its tactical locations south of Pangong Lake by proactively encroaching dominating ground, disregarding the LAC and the status quo,” he said.

Indians call for boycott of Chinese goods after deadly border clash with ChinaIndians call for boycott of Chinese goods after deadly border clash with China

01:58

Indians call for boycott of Chinese goods after deadly border clash with China

Indians call for boycott of Chinese goods after deadly border clash with China

But Wang Dehua, an expert on India at the Shanghai Municipal Centre for International Studies, said Beijing’s policy on India remained unchanged following the conclusion of the two-day meeting on Tibet by the top Communist Party leadership on Saturday. He said maintaining peace and stability in Tibet’s border areas was near the top of the agenda.

Mohan Guruswamy, chairman of the Centre for Policy Alternatives Society, a New Delhi think tank, said prolonged border tensions had piled pressure on Modi and exacerbated anti-Chinese sentiment in India.

“There is anger in India because it is widely believed here that Xi Jinping made a fool of Modi. The anger is as much at Modi who believed he had a ‘plus one’ relationship with Xi,” he said. “I don’t think India-China relations will ever get back to the heady Wuhan days,” he added, referring to a summit between Xi and Modi in 2018.

From our archive

This article appeared in the South China Morning Post print edition as: China accuses Indian troops of ‘violating sovereignty’ in border dispute
Shi Jiangtao

Shi Jiangtao

A former diplomat, Shi Jiangtao has worked as a China reporter at the Post for more than a decade. He's interested in political, social and environmental development in China.

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country.

Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects.

The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered.

Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul attack in…
241 comments
Read more

Revathi from Karnataka got selected in Civil Services

Miss. Revathi from Karnataka got selected in the civil services became IAS. Above is the picture of her house. She is the role model for everyone. Let's congratulate her.
35 comments
Read more

Pakistani firm whose chemicals were used to kill US troops seeks subsidy for Indiana plant

By Jennifer Griffin, Justin Fishel
Published March 22, 2013


A Pakistani fertilizer maker whose chemicals have been used in 80 percent of the roadside bombs that have killed and maimed American troops in Afghanistan is now seeking U.S. taxpayer subsidies in order to open a factory in Indiana. 
The request appears to be on hold pending further review, but the situation has stirred outrage in Congress, where some accuse the Pakistani government of halting efforts to clamp down on the bomb-making. 
For the past seven years, the U.S. government has known that the raw material calcium ammonium nitrate, or CAN, is making its way across the border into Afghanistan where the Taliban use it to fuel their most deadly weapons, namely the improvised explosive device. IEDs have long been the number one killer of U.S. and coalition troops. 
The material largely comes from Pakistani fertilizer maker the Fatima Group. But the Pakistani government has stymied attempts by the Pentagon to stop the flow of the…
45 comments
Read more