CHINA: Party issues more rules for cadres


TRIVIUM CHINA


On Monday, the general office of the Party’s Central Committee issued guidelines on consolidating the achievements of the “Stay true to the Party’s founding mission” education campaign.

Some context: The campaign was launched in May 2019 in an effort to instill cadres with discipline (see May 14, 2019 Tip Sheet). It concluded late last year.

So what’s in the new guidelines? Xinhua summarizes:

  • “The guidelines call for enhanced study and discussion of the Party's theories and strengthened education on ideals and convictions among CPC members.” 
  • Regular self-examination and self-criticism should be conducted by Party members, and problems found should be rectified in time, according to the guidelines.”
  • “The guidelines caution against the practices of bureaucratism and formalities for formalities' sake, and urge Party members to abide by the Party's regulations and disciplines and uphold integrity.”

    • Get smart: Since Xi Jinping took over the Party in late 2012, he has been obsessed with improving discipline.

    • To this end, he has launched multiple education campaigns and rewritten heaps of the Party’s internal rules.

    Get smarter: The Party is definitely more disciplined than it was pre-Xi. But it is still far from the organization Xi wants it to be.
     

    Gov.cn: 中共中央办公厅印发《关于巩固深化“不忘初心、牢记使命”主题教育成果的意见》

    Xinhua: CPC to consolidate achievements of Party education campaign

