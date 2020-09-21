CHINA: Party Watch Weekly Report 3|46





Weekly Report 3|46 9.12.2020-9.18.2020

David Gitter, Julia Bowie, Calvin Blackburn, Cady Deck, Brock Erdahl, James O'Brien Highlights

Following Xi's major speech on Tibet work on 29 August, United Front Work Department Head You Quan visited Sichuan Province and Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Chairman Wang Yang traveled to Qinghai. Both leaders emphasized implementing Xi's instructions on Tibet work in provinces with significant Tibetan populations (see United Front Work section). Xi Jinping delivered important instructions on united front work with private enterprises (see United Front Work section).

Xi Jinping Presides Over Symposium For Scientists; Emphasizes Focusing On The World’s Technological Frontier, The Main Economic Battlefield, Major Needs Of The Nation, People's Lives and Health; And Continuing To Promote, Expand, And Deepen Science And Technology

People’s Daily



9.11 Xi Jinping gave a speech at a symposium for scientists to discuss plans for science and technology under the upcoming 14th Five Year Plan. He emphasized that it is even more necessary than ever to encourage scientific development to improve people’s livelihoods and China’s economic and social development. Most importantly, he said that spiritual support (精神支撑) for scientists is inseparable from scientific achievements because high-level scientific breakthroughs require confident, creative scientists, with the courage to put forward new theories and explore new paths. Xi said it is necessary to improve habits to stimulate creativity, find ways to allow scientists to display their scientific talent, and have continuous technological innovations.



Xi Jinping explained that China’s technological strength is moving from the number of scientific discoveries to higher quality discoveries, and he used research and development for a coronavirus vaccine as an example.



However, Xi also pointed out that due to the changing international environment, the 14th Five-Year Plan will necessitate a more urgent and accelerated scientific development to build a modern socialist country. The use of universities and the creation of more national laboratories play an important role in optimizing and integrating the allocation of scientific and technological resources to promote core technologies. China needs to clarify its direction, increase investment and support from financial firms, and establish a sound scientific evaluation and incentive mechanism. Finally the cultivation and interest in science should start at a young age, to create a pool of talent and mastery of scientific methods.



The General Office of the CCP Central Committee Issues Guidelines for Strengthening and Deepening the Achievements of “Remain True to the Original Aspiration, Keep the Mission Firmly in Mind” Themed Education

People's Daily



Zhong Sheng: Beware of the “Political Virus” of Inciting Racial Discrimination

People's Daily



9.13 People’s Daily published a Zhong Sheng (钟声) commentary on racial discrimination against Asian Americans in the US. The article called racial discrimination in the US a scar that has only worsened since the outbreak of COVID-19, and blamed “some US politicians” for “passing the buck to China and shirking responsibility,” spreading racism against Asian Americans in the US. It cited Pew Research Center and Washington Post reports as evidence of rising racism against Asian Americans and noted that the New York Police Department had to set up a special task force to address hate crimes against Asian people. The article also said that “evil consequences stem from evil causes” and that the “political virus” was the root cause, blaming “some US politicians” for using every opportunity to “wantonly vilify and defame China and foster sentiments of extremism and racism in the US.” It pointed out that “systematic racial discrimination is a chronic disease in US society” and that “Asian Americans continue to suffer continued harassment, exclusion, and structural discrimination.” The article concluded by warning that any group, not limited to Asian Americans, could become new victims and criticized “some US politicians” for “ignor[ing] international human rights laws, openly incit[ing] and indulg[ing] in racial discrimination… and blatantly trampl[ing] on human rights.”



Zhong Sheng: The Path of Hegemony Does Not Extend Far

People's Daily



9.14 People’s Daily published the sixth Zhong Sheng commentary in a series on “Correctly Viewing and Properly Handling China-US Relations.” The article criticized “some US politicians” for “rudely and unreasonably carrying out an antagonistic policy toward China,” citing “defamation,” “gross meddling in China’s internal affairs,” economic pressure, and targeting China’s relationships with other countries. It stated that “China-US relations face the most severe situation since the establishment of diplomatic relations,” blamed “some US politicians” for the deterioration in relations, and declared that “the era of China allowing anyone to bully and humiliate it is gone forever, and the era of hegemonists behaving unscrupulously is gone forever.” The article accused the US of “unilaterally incit[ing] economic and trade frictions, us[ing] constant tariff increases and other means to engage in economic intimidation, and adopt[ing] extreme methods of pressure to impose its own unreasonable demands on China.” It claimed that “the Chinese side has always maintained a strategic soberness and faced an impulsive and impatient US calmly and rationally.” It asserted that the US would “inevitably harm its own interests by encroaching on China’s rights and interests,” such as through decoupling, since China’s economy was important to such US companies as ExxonMobil, Honeywell, Tesla, and Walmart. The article concluded, “the China-US relationship cannot allow a handful of US politicians to lead it astray.”



Qiushi Editorial: Putting the People’s Life, Safety, and Personal Health First From Beginning to End

Qiushi



9.15 Qiushi published an editorial praising the CCP’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic to coincide with an awards ceremony held in the Great Hall of the People on 8 September to confer awards on “outstanding” individuals, groups, party members, and grassroots party organizations for their response to COVID-19 where Xi Jinping delivered a speech.



Following praise for Xi Jinping’s role as “Commander in Chief” and his “taking the helm” on COVID-19 resistance efforts through important meetings, written instructions, comments, and speeches, the editorial discussed five areas where Xi excelled in fighting the pandemic, which included “putting the people’s life, safety, and personal health first,” making the fighting the pandemic his “top priority,” urging local officials to take responsibility in order to “produce a passing grade on this big test,” valuing the use of science and technology to fight the pandemic, and working toward international cooperation.



The editorial then praised China’s overall success in fighting COVID-19, and attributed this to the “clear political advantages of the CCP’s leadership and China’s socialist system,” strengthening of “comprehensive national power” due to reform and opening up, and the “formidable power of the entire party, entire military, and people of all nationalities striving toward a common goal with a unity of will.”



A third section of the editorial was devoted to mapping out eight general policies of reform to “establish a formidable public health system” as laid out in public comments from Xi Jinping, these were:

Second, strengthen monitoring, early warning, and emergency response capabilities;

Third, ensure there is a major pandemic treatment system;

Fourth, thoroughly develop patriotic health movements;

Fifth, fully realize the role of traditional Chinese medicine in the prevention and treatment of major epidemics;

Sixth, improve public health laws and regulations;

Seventh, fully realize the supportive role of science and technology in the prevention and control of major epidemics; and

Eighth, strengthen international health exchanges

The editorial then concluded with general praise with quotes from Xi praising China’s “comprehensive victory” over the pandemic.



Xuan Yan Articles on the Covid-19 Pandemic

People’s Daily



9.16/9.18 People’s Daily published two articles under its Xuan Yan (宣 言/Declaration) byline. The reports



While Conducting Investigation and Study in Qinghai Province, Wang Yang Stresses Earnestly Putting the Study and Understanding of the Spirit of the Seventh Central Tibet Work Symposium Into Practice

Xinhua



9.15 Following Xi’s



While on the tour, Wang traveled to Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, where he visited a middle school for ethnicities, relocation sites for poverty alleviation, religious activity sites, and prefectural radio and television stations. Wang also hosted a symposium where he listened to a report from the Qinghai Provincial Party Committee on studying and implementing the spirit of the Seventh Central Tibet Work Symposium and praised Qinghai’s accomplishments in this area. He then commented on the value of these efforts, calling them an “important political task.” Wang also noted that the “series of important tasks” party Central Committee has put forward regarding Tibet and Tibetan Autonomous Prefectures and Counties “requires persisting with a combination of top-level planning and low-level exploration.”



General Office of the CCP Central Committee Releases ‘Opinion Regarding Strengthening Private Economy United Front Work for a New Era’

Xinhua



9.15 The General Office of the CCP Central Committee released a list of new guidelines for United Front work related to the private economy. There were 28 guidelines in total, falling within eight general categories. These were: 9.15 Following Xi’s major speech on Tibet work on 29 August, Politburo Standing Committee member and Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Chairman Wang Yang (汪洋) traveled to Qinghai Province to conduct “investigation and study” from 14 to 15 September. During his visit, Wang called the recently held Seventh Central Tibet Work Symposium an “important meeting” with “major and far-reaching significance” for the “decisive stage in the comprehensive establishment of a moderately prosperous society” and imminent “comprehensive establishment of a modern socialist country.” He also called for the “deep study and thorough comprehension of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech,” a “deep understanding of the abundant meaning in the party’s Tibet governance strategy for a new era,” and “precisely grasping the new circumstances and tasks encountered in Tibet work.”While on the tour, Wang traveled to Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, where he visited a middle school for ethnicities, relocation sites for poverty alleviation, religious activity sites, and prefectural radio and television stations. Wang also hosted a symposium where he listened to a report from the Qinghai Provincial Party Committee on studying and implementing the spirit of the Seventh Central Tibet Work Symposium and praised Qinghai’s accomplishments in this area. He then commented on the value of these efforts, calling them an “important political task.” Wang also noted that the “series of important tasks” party Central Committee has put forward regarding Tibet and Tibetan Autonomous Prefectures and Counties “requires persisting with a combination of top-level planning and low-level exploration.”9.15 The General Office of the CCP Central Committee released a list of new guidelines for United Front work related to the private economy. There were 28 guidelines in total, falling within eight general categories. These were: Their significance. This section stresses the importance of United Front work for strengthening party leadership over the private sector, for developing and improving the system of Socialism With Chinese Characteristics, and for achieving high-quality development.

Overall guidelines. This section focuses on the “guiding thought” and “guiding principles” to take into account when enacting these policies, emphasizing a number of CCP political campaigns, slogans, and meetings.

Strengthening ideological and political construction for individuals in the private economy. This section laid out a number of ways to “strengthen political and ideological guidance,” including the consolidation and expansion of the political consensus, deepening education of ideals and beliefs, increasing ideological guidance efforts, and advocating struggling for the “four models.”

Building a high quality corps of private sector representatives. This section discusses how to cultivate a group of “high-quality and responsible” representatives from the private sector, determining that performing this work requires defining the targets, perfecting the mechanism for selecting those individuals, strengthening education and cultivation, standardizing political plans, and stepping up the cultivation of the younger generation.

Supporting and serving high-quality development in the private sector. This section covers the focus of united front work when guiding the private sector, including promoting new development concepts, encouraging participation in national strategies for development, supporting reforms, and optimizing the business environment.

Establishing a robust system for government and business communication and consultation. This section focuses on several areas, including setting up norms for communication and consultation, innovating new methods of communication and consultation, strengthening liaison services for chambers of commerce and private businesses, and improving the systems for responding to complaints from private businesses and protecting their rights.

Fully realizing the roles of the federations of industry and commerce and chambers of commerce. This section discusses reform and development of federations of industry and commerce, effective coverage of chambers of commerce by united front work, and guiding the normal and orderly development of business organizations.

Strengthening party leadership over united front work in the private sector. This section lays out the means to achieve this goal as improving the system and mechanisms for leadership, strengthening organizational guarantees, and strengthening capability building.

Xi Jinping Delivers Important Instructions on Private Economy United Front Work for a New Era, Stresses: Uphold the ‘Two Unwaverings’; Unite Private Sector Individuals Around the Party; Better Promote the Healthy Development of the Private Economy

People’s Daily



9.17 Important instructions from Xi Jinping regarding United Front work in the private sector were relayed during the National Private Economy United Front Work Conference held in Beijing on 16 September as a videoconference. In his comments, Xi noted that United Front work in the private economy has been “continuously strengthened and improved” since Reform and Opening Up, “particularly since the 18th Party Congress,” and has “developed an important role central to serving the party and country.” He called the “non-public economy an important part of the socialist market economy” and added that promoting the “healthy development” of this sector and “healthy growth” of its individuals “holds very important significance.” Xi also emphasized “upholding the ‘Two Unwaverings’” and treating “uniting and guiding private sector individuals” as an “important task.” He concluded by stressing that United Front Work groups and party committees should work on integrating business organizations and individuals, calling for them to “work hard, contributing their strength to upholding and developing the cause of Socialism With Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the realization of the Chinese Dream of the Great Rejuvenation of the Chinese Nation.”



In addition, Politburo Standing Committee member and United Front Work Leading Small Group Head Wang Yang attended the meeting and gave remarks. In his comments, Wang emphasized the importance of “earnestly studying and comprehending” Xi’s instructions, recognizing the significance of this new task, stressed “upholding the policies of trust, unity, service, guidance, and education, called for guiding private sector individuals to “accurately understand the ‘Two Unwaverings’,” and to unite these individuals around the party. He laid out the means and ends of these efforts, which include using “self-study, self-education, and self-improvement” for private sector individuals to help them recognize their success comes mainly from the “greatness of the era, cause, and party” and to grow their “political, ideological, and emotional identification” with the CCP and Socialism With Chinese Characteristics. Wang stressed that individuals in the private sector should be led to “build sentiments for their family and country, making their responsibility to use industry and business to serve and strengthen the country.” Wang also noted that businesses should be made to support CCP goals for development in the private sector.



Secretary of the CCP Central Secretariat and director of the United Front Work Department You Quan (尤权) hosted the meeting and spoke, stressing that United Front departments at “all levels” should “deeply study” Xi’s instructions.



You Quan Emphasizes the Deep Study and Implementation of the Spirit of the Seventh Central Tibet Work Forum during Investigation and Research in Sichuan

United Front Work Department



9.15 United Front Work Department Head You Quan (尤权) conducted an inspection tour of Sichuan on 14 and 15 September. There he emphasized that Xi Jinping’s “important speech created a new realm of [the CCP’s] theory governing, stabilizing, and encouraging Tibet.” He also stated that “We must persevere in focusing attention and efforts on safeguarding the unity of the motherland and strengthening national unity, deepening the anti-splittist struggle, and building an iron bastion (铜墙铁壁) to safeguard stability.” You Quan also stressed the importance of “guid[ing] the masses of all ethnic groups to continuously strengthen their identity with the great motherland, the Chinese people, Chinese culture, the Communist Party of China, and socialism with Chinese characteristics.” He mentioned persevering with the sinicization of religion in Tibet and strengthening the party’s leadership over Tibet-related work. In Chengdu, You Quan emphasized deepening activities for the creation of national unity and progress.



Han Zheng Meets with High-Level Delegation of Macau Special Administrative Region Disciplinary Forces

People's Daily



9.17 On 16 September, Politburo Standing Committee member and Central Leading Group on Hong Kong and Macau Affairs leader Han Zheng met with a disciplinary forces delegation of senior officials led by Wong Sio Chak (黄少泽). During the meeting, Han lauded Chief Executive of Macau Ho lat Seng (賀一誠) for the Macau SAR Government’s effective prevention and control of COVID-19 and the strong demonstration of the One Country, Two Systems policy. He also stated the important role that disciplinary forces played in maintaining social stability and order in Macau. 9.15 Guo Yezhou held a video call with New Zealand National Party President



9.15 International Department Assistant Head Li Mingxiang (李明祥) participated in the opening ceremony of a webinar for Ghanaian New Patriotic Party (NPP) cadres. Other participants included NPP Chairman



9.16 International Department Head Song Tao (宋涛) went to Kunming and met with Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Head



9.14 International Department Deputy Head Guo Yezhou (郭业) and Chinese Embassy in Thailand Chargé D'affaires Yang Xin (杨欣) participated in the first meeting of the China-Thailand "Belt and Road" political parties consultation mechanism. Carrying the theme of "Jointly Building the 'Belt and Road,' Jointly Promoting Post-Pandemic Development," the meeting resulted in the passage of the "China-Thailand Political Parties Joint Initiative Supporting the High-Quality Joint Building of the 'Belt and Road'" and featured other participants, including Palang Pracharath Party Deputy Leader Paiboon Nititawan, Pheu Thai Party Chief Strategist Sudarat Keyuraphan, Bhumjaithai Party Advisory Chairman Sora-ath Klinprathum, and Democrat Party Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Kiat Sittheeamorn.

9.15 Guo Yezhou held a video call with New Zealand National Party President Peter Goodfellow.

9.15 International Department Assistant Head Li Mingxiang (李明祥) participated in the opening ceremony of a webinar for Ghanaian New Patriotic Party (NPP) cadres. Other participants included NPP Chairman Freddie Blay.

9.16 International Department Head Song Tao (宋涛) went to Kunming and met with Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Head Sounthone Xayachack.

9.16 International Department Deputy Head Qian Hongshan (钱洪山) held a video conference with leader of the German Communist Party Chair Patrik Köbele.

9.18 Zhou Weixian (周维现) was appointed deputy general manager of China Grain Reserves Corporation