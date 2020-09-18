 Skip to main content

CHINA: State Council releases Xinjiang labor rights white paper


On Wednesday, the State Council published a white paper on employment and labor rights in Xinjiang.

Some context: Global condemnation of Beijing's Xinjiang policy is increasing – including with respect to forced labor.

Nothing to see here: According to the white paper, things in Xinjiang have never been better.

The document highlights areas of improvement in the region’s employment outlook, including:

  • Increased vocational training
  • More support for entrepreneurs
  • Job-seeking assistance for the unemployed
  • Higher family incomes and standards of living

The white paper also insists that the government fully respects workers’ human rights, including:

  • Freedom of religion
  • Freedom to use their own language
  • Freedom from forced labor
  • Right to remuneration
  • Right to leisure and occupational safety

The document concludes with harsh words for critics of China’s actions in Xinjiang:

  • “Certain international forces, guilty of ideological bias…have been applying double standards in Xinjiang, criticizing ‘breaches of human rights’ while ignoring the tremendous efforts Xinjiang has made to protect human rights.”

Get smart: The white paper’s claims will convince exactly nobody.

Get smarter: Beijing has lost the global PR battle over its Xinjiang policy.


Gov.cn: Full Text: Employment and Labor Rights in Xinjiang


